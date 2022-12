Howard Bison (4-6) at Hampton Pirates (1-6) BOTTOM LINE: Hampton aims to break its five-game slide when the Pirates play Howard. The Pirates are 1-0 on their home court. Hampton is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points. The Bison are 1-3 in road games. Howard ranks third...

HAMPTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO