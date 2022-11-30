Read full article on original website
Latest CFP Outlook: With TCU’s OT Loss, Who Gets In?
With two conference championships in the books, the Playoff picture is more uncertain than after this past week’s penultimate rankings.
Whitmore sparks Villanova past Oklahoma in fantastic debut
Caleb Daniels scored 22 points and top freshman Cam Whitmore brought instant energy in his debut following a thumb injury to lead Villanova to a 70-66 win over Oklahoma in the first game with former Wildcats coach Jay Wright in the broadcast booth
Kansas State Beats TCU, Sets Up Potential Ohio State-Michigan Rematch In Playoffs
The Buckeyes went from outside looking in to a possible No. 3 seed and rematch with their rival in less than 24 hours.
Pittsburgh 68, NC State 60
PITTSBURGH (6-3) Hugley 1-3 0-0 2, Burton 9-14 6-6 24, Cummings 1-7 3-3 6, Elliott 3-6 0-1 7, Hinson 4-9 3-5 13, Federiko 3-5 0-0 6, Sibande 4-9 0-0 10, J.Diaz Graham 0-1 0-0 0, Santos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 12-15 68. NC STATE (7-2) Mahorcic 3-4 3-6 9,...
Kansas State RB Vaughn Breaks Ankles on Touchdown vs. TCU (Video)
The junior had an impressive run in the second half of the Big 12 championship game.
Portland hosts North Dakota following Lowell's 20-point performance
North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (5-4) at Portland Pilots (6-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -16; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Wyatt Lowell scored 20 points in Portland's 100-79 win against the Multnomah Lions. The Pilots are 4-1 on their home court. Portland scores...
Kinsey leads Marshall against Ohio after 21-point game
Ohio Bobcats (4-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the Ohio Bobcats after Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points in Marshall's 68-57 victory against the Akron Zips. The Thundering Herd have gone 5-0 in home games. Marshall averages 83.9 points and has outscored opponents by 16.8 points per...
IONA 78, NIAGARA 56
Percentages: FG .358, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Erving 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Bayless 0-1, Gray 0-2, Moore 0-2, Thomasson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mitchell, Moore, Obioha). Turnovers: 12 (Moore 3, Iorio 2, Obioha 2, Thomasson 2, Bayless, Erving, Kasperzyk). Steals: 5 (Mitchell 2,...
Fans express mixed reactions to Deion Sanders' reported $5 million deal to coach struggling Colorado Buffs after three-year dominating run at Jackson State
His potential move to Colorado University has college football fans divided after three successful years coaching Jackson State.
Kansas State hosts Wichita State after Johnson's 20-point game
Wichita State Shockers (4-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -6.5; over/under is 129.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces the Wichita State Shockers after Keyontae Johnson scored 20 points in Kansas State's 76-64 loss to the Butler Bulldogs. The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Kansas...
UMASS 71, HARVARD 68
Percentages: FG .429, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Gapare 2-3, Weeks 2-5, Dominguez 1-2, Fernandes 1-4, Cross 0-1, Diggins 0-1, Leveque 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Leveque). Turnovers: 11 (Diggins 2, Fernandes 2, Gapare 2, Kante 2, Luis 2, Weeks). Steals: 7 (Fernandes 2,...
