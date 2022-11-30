ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Bakersfield Californian

Pittsburgh 68, NC State 60

PITTSBURGH (6-3) Hugley 1-3 0-0 2, Burton 9-14 6-6 24, Cummings 1-7 3-3 6, Elliott 3-6 0-1 7, Hinson 4-9 3-5 13, Federiko 3-5 0-0 6, Sibande 4-9 0-0 10, J.Diaz Graham 0-1 0-0 0, Santos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 12-15 68. NC STATE (7-2) Mahorcic 3-4 3-6 9,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bakersfield Californian

Portland hosts North Dakota following Lowell's 20-point performance

North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (5-4) at Portland Pilots (6-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -16; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Wyatt Lowell scored 20 points in Portland's 100-79 win against the Multnomah Lions. The Pilots are 4-1 on their home court. Portland scores...
PORTLAND, OR
Bakersfield Californian

Kinsey leads Marshall against Ohio after 21-point game

Ohio Bobcats (4-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the Ohio Bobcats after Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points in Marshall's 68-57 victory against the Akron Zips. The Thundering Herd have gone 5-0 in home games. Marshall averages 83.9 points and has outscored opponents by 16.8 points per...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Bakersfield Californian

IONA 78, NIAGARA 56

Percentages: FG .358, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Erving 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Bayless 0-1, Gray 0-2, Moore 0-2, Thomasson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mitchell, Moore, Obioha). Turnovers: 12 (Moore 3, Iorio 2, Obioha 2, Thomasson 2, Bayless, Erving, Kasperzyk). Steals: 5 (Mitchell 2,...
Bakersfield Californian

Kansas State hosts Wichita State after Johnson's 20-point game

Wichita State Shockers (4-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -6.5; over/under is 129.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces the Wichita State Shockers after Keyontae Johnson scored 20 points in Kansas State's 76-64 loss to the Butler Bulldogs. The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Kansas...
WICHITA, KS
Bakersfield Californian

UMASS 71, HARVARD 68

Percentages: FG .429, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Gapare 2-3, Weeks 2-5, Dominguez 1-2, Fernandes 1-4, Cross 0-1, Diggins 0-1, Leveque 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Leveque). Turnovers: 11 (Diggins 2, Fernandes 2, Gapare 2, Kante 2, Luis 2, Weeks). Steals: 7 (Fernandes 2,...
AMHERST, MA

