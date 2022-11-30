Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Pittsburgh 68, NC State 60
PITTSBURGH (6-3) Hugley 1-3 0-0 2, Burton 9-14 6-6 24, Cummings 1-7 3-3 6, Elliott 3-6 0-1 7, Hinson 4-9 3-5 13, Federiko 3-5 0-0 6, Sibande 4-9 0-0 10, J.Diaz Graham 0-1 0-0 0, Santos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 12-15 68. NC STATE (7-2) Mahorcic 3-4 3-6 9,...
Bakersfield Californian
UMASS 71, HARVARD 68
Percentages: FG .429, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Gapare 2-3, Weeks 2-5, Dominguez 1-2, Fernandes 1-4, Cross 0-1, Diggins 0-1, Leveque 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Leveque). Turnovers: 11 (Diggins 2, Fernandes 2, Gapare 2, Kante 2, Luis 2, Weeks). Steals: 7 (Fernandes 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
GEORGIA 68, FLORIDA A&M 46
Percentages: FG .360, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Louis-Jeune 2-2, Chatman 1-1, Bates 1-4, Tillmon 0-1, Eisa 0-2, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Barrs 2, Bates, Eisa, Smith). Turnovers: 18 (Smith 5, Tillmon 5, Chatman 3, Bates 2, Barrs, Eisa, Louis-Jeune). Steals: 6...
Bakersfield Californian
BROWN 72, BRYANT 60
Percentages: FG .549, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Wojcik 3-8, Cooley 2-4, Lilly 2-7, Anya 1-1, Cowan 1-2, Ferrari 1-2, Ndur 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Anya 2, Cooley, Cowan, Lewis, Ndur). Turnovers: 9 (Anya 4, Cooley, Lewis, Lilly, Ndur, Wojcik). Steals: 2 (Ferrari,...
Bakersfield Californian
Kansas State hosts Wichita State after Johnson's 20-point game
Wichita State Shockers (4-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -6.5; over/under is 129.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces the Wichita State Shockers after Keyontae Johnson scored 20 points in Kansas State's 76-64 loss to the Butler Bulldogs. The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Kansas...
South Carolina women's basketball beats Memphis 79-54, double-doubles from Boston, Cardoso
COLUMBIA — No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball overcame a slow first quarter to dominate Memphis 79-54 at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday. The Gamecocks (8-0) trailed Memphis (rec) by five points early in the first quarter, but several explosive performances off the bench gave them a boost to lead by 17 at halftime. South Carolina finished with three players scoring in double-digits and outrebounded the Tigers 53-30.
Watch: Georgia shows why you play to the whistle on blocked field goal touchdown
The SEC Championship started off with a bang on Saturday when No. 1 ranked Georgia opened the scoring with a 95-yard blocked field goal return for a touchdown. It was not only a great play by the Bulldogs' special teams unit, it was also a great lesson in always playing until the whistle.
‘It’s just a sense of relief.’ CAL’s return to the state finals ends with its biggest win.
Christian Academy-Louisville completes undefeated season with shutout of Bardstown in Class 3A title game.
Bakersfield Californian
Kinsey leads Marshall against Ohio after 21-point game
Ohio Bobcats (4-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the Ohio Bobcats after Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points in Marshall's 68-57 victory against the Akron Zips. The Thundering Herd have gone 5-0 in home games. Marshall averages 83.9 points and has outscored opponents by 16.8 points per...
Bakersfield Californian
Friday's Scores
Brookfield Central 82, Milwaukee Riverside University 43. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Jaguars vs. Lions: 1st Round WR Jameson Williams Activated
The Jaguars just may have to face one of the fastest receivers in all of football thia Sunday.
Comments / 0