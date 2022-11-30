ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Bakersfield Californian

Pittsburgh 68, NC State 60

PITTSBURGH (6-3) Hugley 1-3 0-0 2, Burton 9-14 6-6 24, Cummings 1-7 3-3 6, Elliott 3-6 0-1 7, Hinson 4-9 3-5 13, Federiko 3-5 0-0 6, Sibande 4-9 0-0 10, J.Diaz Graham 0-1 0-0 0, Santos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 12-15 68. NC STATE (7-2) Mahorcic 3-4 3-6 9,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
UMASS 71, HARVARD 68

Percentages: FG .429, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Gapare 2-3, Weeks 2-5, Dominguez 1-2, Fernandes 1-4, Cross 0-1, Diggins 0-1, Leveque 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Leveque). Turnovers: 11 (Diggins 2, Fernandes 2, Gapare 2, Kante 2, Luis 2, Weeks). Steals: 7 (Fernandes 2,...
AMHERST, MA
GEORGIA 68, FLORIDA A&M 46

Percentages: FG .360, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Louis-Jeune 2-2, Chatman 1-1, Bates 1-4, Tillmon 0-1, Eisa 0-2, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Barrs 2, Bates, Eisa, Smith). Turnovers: 18 (Smith 5, Tillmon 5, Chatman 3, Bates 2, Barrs, Eisa, Louis-Jeune). Steals: 6...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
BROWN 72, BRYANT 60

Percentages: FG .549, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Wojcik 3-8, Cooley 2-4, Lilly 2-7, Anya 1-1, Cowan 1-2, Ferrari 1-2, Ndur 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Anya 2, Cooley, Cowan, Lewis, Ndur). Turnovers: 9 (Anya 4, Cooley, Lewis, Lilly, Ndur, Wojcik). Steals: 2 (Ferrari,...
Kansas State hosts Wichita State after Johnson's 20-point game

Wichita State Shockers (4-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -6.5; over/under is 129.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces the Wichita State Shockers after Keyontae Johnson scored 20 points in Kansas State's 76-64 loss to the Butler Bulldogs. The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Kansas...
WICHITA, KS
Greenville News

South Carolina women's basketball beats Memphis 79-54, double-doubles from Boston, Cardoso

COLUMBIA — No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball overcame a slow first quarter to dominate Memphis 79-54 at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday. The Gamecocks (8-0) trailed Memphis (rec) by five points early in the first quarter, but several explosive performances off the bench gave them a boost to lead by 17 at halftime. South Carolina finished with three players scoring in double-digits and outrebounded the Tigers 53-30.
COLUMBIA, SC
Kinsey leads Marshall against Ohio after 21-point game

Ohio Bobcats (4-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the Ohio Bobcats after Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points in Marshall's 68-57 victory against the Akron Zips. The Thundering Herd have gone 5-0 in home games. Marshall averages 83.9 points and has outscored opponents by 16.8 points per...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Friday's Scores

Brookfield Central 82, Milwaukee Riverside University 43. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

