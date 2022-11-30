Amanda Kloots lost her husband, Nick Cordero, in 2020 to COVID-19, and she's now facing questions from their three-year-old son, Elvis Eduardo, about where his dad is. Speaking with People, Kloots shared what it's like facing the struggle of telling her toddler that his father is dead. She said, "There's no way to prepare yourself. There's just no way, so I can't. I can't even think about it."

14 MINUTES AGO