Los Angeles, CA

College Football Playoff 2023: Everything is coming up USC in the fifth rankings

By Blake Schuster
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BB2mj_0jRs5GQp00

For The Win is tracking the College Football Playoff rankings all season long. We’ll have updated title odds and notes on each contender every Tuesday the rankings are revealed. The first, second, third and fourth rankings can be found here.

In just two weeks USC has gone from the fringes of the playoff race to smack dab in the middle of the action with the likely Heisman Trophy-winner leading the offense.

Things happen quickly in college football. Of course, it helps when a team like LSU suffers a total meltdown against Texas A&M just hours after Michigan rocks Ohio State on the Buckeyes’ home turf.

So the Trojans jumped from No. 8 in second CFP rankings all the way up to No. 4 this week.

Equally as important: Ohio State remains in the playoff picture at No. 5 with Alabama hanging around right behind at No. 6.

It’s Conference Championship Week across the sport. That’s good news for some teams and even better news for others. Here are this week’s rankings and updated title odds to help us sort through it all.

