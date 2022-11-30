Hugh Freeze is bringing a pair of on-field assistants with him from Liberty to Auburn. Jeremy Garrett will serve Auburn’s defensive line coach, while Ben Aigamaua will be the Tigers’ tight ends coach, a source confirmed to AL.com. Garrett spent last season in the same role on Freeze’s staff at Liberty, where the Flames led the country in tackles for loss (109), finished third among all FBS teams in sacks (41) and were 34th nationally in run defense, limiting opponents to 3.76 yards per carry. Aigamaua was Liberty’s tight ends coach last season.

AUBURN, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO