82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss
Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
Michigan Announces Decision On Player Facing Felony Charge
Michigan starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. The alleged offense took place during a traffic stop in October, but charges weren't filed until Wednesday of this week. Smith has played in seven games for the Wolverines since this traffic stop incident. The...
Alabama player removes name from transfer portal
Alabama CB Khyree Jackson will enter the transfer portal. The post Alabama player removes name from transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Auburn suffers first decommit of Hugh Freeze era
Auburn Football suffered a hit to its’ 2023 recruiting class on Thursday. Four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins announced via Twitter that he has de-committed from Auburn, and his recruitment has officially reopened. His de-commitment is reportedly due to Hugh Freeze’s decision to not retain wide receivers coach, Ike Hilliard,...
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Michigan Report
This is certainly not what Michigan football needed heading into its biggest game of the season to date. The Wolverines are set to play Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday. On Thursday, a Michigan football star is facing a serious felony weapons charge. Michigan senior Mazi Smith...
Football World Is Saddened By ESPN's Bowl Game Decision
Pour one out for the Frisco Football Classic, which will not be played in 2022. The bowl game, which was created last year in order to accommodate an extra bowl eligible team, is not needed this year, as not enough programs reached bowl eligibility. "There is some sad bowl news...
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today
A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October. Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.
Report: Matt Rhule, Wife Took Secret Trip To Nebraska
Before getting hired as Nebraska's new head coach, Matt Rhule visited the area without anyone noticing. According to The Athletic's Mitch Sherman and Max Olson, Rhule took a trip to Nebraska at the end of October with his wife, Julie. He didn't try too hard to go undercover, blending in with a hat and sunglasses.
Promiment SEC Team Officially Eliminated From Bowl Game Contention
With just a few more games remaining in the 2022 college football regular season, 79 FBS programs have already clinched bowl eligibility. One team that won't be making late-December plans, though, is the Auburn Tigers. A loss in their regular season finale against Alabama dropped the ...
Look: Charles Barkley Reacts To Auburn Hiring Hugh Freeze
There were a lot of questions surrounding Hugh Freeze's candidacy for the Auburn head coaching job, largely due to character concerns. But what does Auburn's most famous basketball alum, Charles Barkley, have to say about that?. Speaking to AL.com, Barkley said that the people criticizing Freeze over character concerns should...
LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Confuses Fans With Latest TikTok
Is the college athlete teasing news to come? Dunne has been growing her brand over the past year and has 6.4 million followers on the platform.
Hugh Freeze adds 2 Liberty assistants to Auburn coaching staff
Hugh Freeze is bringing a pair of on-field assistants with him from Liberty to Auburn. Jeremy Garrett will serve Auburn’s defensive line coach, while Ben Aigamaua will be the Tigers’ tight ends coach, a source confirmed to AL.com. Garrett spent last season in the same role on Freeze’s staff at Liberty, where the Flames led the country in tackles for loss (109), finished third among all FBS teams in sacks (41) and were 34th nationally in run defense, limiting opponents to 3.76 yards per carry. Aigamaua was Liberty’s tight ends coach last season.
ESPN Reportedly Makes Unfortunate Bowl Game Decision
There are now only 40 college football bowl games scheduled. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, ESPN is canceling the Frisco Football Classic. Not enough teams qualified for a bowl game by winning six games this season. Introduced last year, Miami Redhawks earned a 27-14 victory over the...
Georgia vs. LSU, Instead of Alabama, Isn't Drawing Same Interest as 2021
Ticket demand is surging for one game during college football’s championship weekend, but it isn't for the SEC title game.
4-star WR Adam Hopkins decommits from Auburn
Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins has decommitted from Auburn. The 5-foot-11, 174-pounder had been committed to the Tigers since September, when he chose Auburn over Texas A&M, Florida State and a handful of other programs. Hopkins is the No. 226 overall prospect in the 2023...
Sterling Dixon, nation's No. 6 linebacker, commits to Alabama over Auburn, LSU
Mobile Christian (Alabama) star Sterling Dixon, the nation's No. 6 linebacker in the class of 2024, publicly committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide over Auburn and LSU on Thursday afternoon: But the truth is the 6-foot-3, 211-pound 'backer has been locked in to future in Tuscaloosa for much longer ...
247Sports
Sonny Smith remembers former Auburn basketball star
AUBURN, Alabama–Two-time All-SEC basketball selection Jeff Moore, a key player for Coach Sonny Smith, will be remembered as one of the top Auburn players of the 1980s, according to Smith. Moore, who had been ill in recent years, is survived by his sister, Valerie, and will be remembered at...
I was outed as trans while going through the University of Alabama's competitive sorority rush — before I was able to come out to myself
As unoriginal as it sounds, I've always felt like an outcast. As a kid, I wanted the girls' toys instead of the boys. I thought Pillow Pets were way more interesting than Batman and sports, and I hated wearing cargo shorts. I remember in first grade realizing I was attracted to someone: a boy. I was on the football field, and someone made fun of me for how I was acting: "gay." I pushed down my feelings because I wanted to fit in.
Hugh Freeze on ESPN’s College GameDay: Auburn must ‘revamp the roster’ to compete for titles
Hugh Freeze didn’t parse words when asked what it will take to get Auburn back in the national championship picture. Making an appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday morning, the Tigers’ new head coach whittled it down to one word: Recruiting. “We’ve got...
What new Alabama commit Sterling Dixon brings to the table
Alabama added one of the most talented linebackers in the 2024 class on Thursday in Sterling Dixon of Mobile Christian. The four-star ‘backer is coming off a junior season that saw him amass 172 tackles, including 39 tackles for a loss and 18 sacks. “They are getting a straight...
