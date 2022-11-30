ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Yardbarker

Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl

Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Michigan Announces Decision On Player Facing Felony Charge

Michigan starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. The alleged offense took place during a traffic stop in October, but charges weren't filed until Wednesday of this week. Smith has played in seven games for the Wolverines since this traffic stop incident. The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Is Saddened By ESPN's Bowl Game Decision

Pour one out for the Frisco Football Classic, which will not be played in 2022. The bowl game, which was created last year in order to accommodate an extra bowl eligible team, is not needed this year, as not enough programs reached bowl eligibility. "There is some sad bowl news...
FRISCO, TX
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn suffers first decommit of Hugh Freeze era

Auburn Football suffered a hit to its’ 2023 recruiting class on Thursday. Four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins announced via Twitter that he has de-committed from Auburn, and his recruitment has officially reopened. His de-commitment is reportedly due to Hugh Freeze’s decision to not retain wide receivers coach, Ike Hilliard,...
AUBURN, GA
April Killian

Alabama And Tennessee Purple Paint Laws: What You Need To Know

Alabama and Tennessee both have a relatively new law you should know about that was passed in 2016 and 2017 respectively: The Purple Paint Law. In fact, Purple Paint Laws now exist in 15 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Maine and Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, this new law won't prevent your neighbor from having the tackiest house on the block - but here's what it does mean and what you should know....
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

College football bowl games schedule 2022-23: Matchups, dates, times

The college football regular season has reached its end, and we’re approaching bowl season. Here is the full schedule for all of the bowl games. Once the conference championship games conclude, that means the bowl game portion of the 2022 college football season officially begins. On Sunday, Dec. 3, bowl-eligible teams will learn which games they will be participating in. Most importantly, teams, media, and fans will find out the two teams that will compete in the College Football Playoff.
HAWAII STATE
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Unfortunate Bowl Game Decision

There are now only 40 college football bowl games scheduled. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, ESPN is canceling the Frisco Football Classic. Not enough teams qualified for a bowl game by winning six games this season. Introduced last year, Miami Redhawks earned a 27-14 victory over the...
FRISCO, TX
Insider

I was outed as trans while going through the University of Alabama's competitive sorority rush — before I was able to come out to myself

As unoriginal as it sounds, I've always felt like an outcast. As a kid, I wanted the girls' toys instead of the boys. I thought Pillow Pets were way more interesting than Batman and sports, and I hated wearing cargo shorts. I remember in first grade realizing I was attracted to someone: a boy. I was on the football field, and someone made fun of me for how I was acting: "gay." I pushed down my feelings because I wanted to fit in.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: College Football World Reacts To USC's Loss

Ohio State came into conference championship game weekend needing serious help to reach the College Football Playoff. And it got just that. Utah throttled USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game, 47-24, in Las Vegas on Friday night. Does that mean the Buckeyes are now in the field? They almost surely...
LOS ANGELES, CA
