Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes rout St. Francis 96-59The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Buckeyes ‘set the tone,’ defeat Tennessee State 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second roundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl
Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
Dick Vitale Has a Strong Opinion on Ohio State-Alabama CFP Debate
The legendary college basketball analyst weighed in on one of college football’s most heated debates.
Michigan Announces Decision On Player Facing Felony Charge
Michigan starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. The alleged offense took place during a traffic stop in October, but charges weren't filed until Wednesday of this week. Smith has played in seven games for the Wolverines since this traffic stop incident. The...
Football World Is Saddened By ESPN's Bowl Game Decision
Pour one out for the Frisco Football Classic, which will not be played in 2022. The bowl game, which was created last year in order to accommodate an extra bowl eligible team, is not needed this year, as not enough programs reached bowl eligibility. "There is some sad bowl news...
Alabama player removes name from transfer portal
Alabama CB Khyree Jackson will enter the transfer portal. The post Alabama player removes name from transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Confuses Fans With Latest TikTok
Is the college athlete teasing news to come? Dunne has been growing her brand over the past year and has 6.4 million followers on the platform.
Auburn suffers first decommit of Hugh Freeze era
Auburn Football suffered a hit to its’ 2023 recruiting class on Thursday. Four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins announced via Twitter that he has de-committed from Auburn, and his recruitment has officially reopened. His de-commitment is reportedly due to Hugh Freeze’s decision to not retain wide receivers coach, Ike Hilliard,...
Promiment SEC Team Officially Eliminated From Bowl Game Contention
With just a few more games remaining in the 2022 college football regular season, 79 FBS programs have already clinched bowl eligibility. One team that won't be making late-December plans, though, is the Auburn Tigers. A loss in their regular season finale against Alabama dropped the ...
Alabama And Tennessee Purple Paint Laws: What You Need To Know
Alabama and Tennessee both have a relatively new law you should know about that was passed in 2016 and 2017 respectively: The Purple Paint Law. In fact, Purple Paint Laws now exist in 15 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Maine and Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, this new law won't prevent your neighbor from having the tackiest house on the block - but here's what it does mean and what you should know....
College football bowl games schedule 2022-23: Matchups, dates, times
The college football regular season has reached its end, and we’re approaching bowl season. Here is the full schedule for all of the bowl games. Once the conference championship games conclude, that means the bowl game portion of the 2022 college football season officially begins. On Sunday, Dec. 3, bowl-eligible teams will learn which games they will be participating in. Most importantly, teams, media, and fans will find out the two teams that will compete in the College Football Playoff.
ESPN Reportedly Makes Unfortunate Bowl Game Decision
There are now only 40 college football bowl games scheduled. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, ESPN is canceling the Frisco Football Classic. Not enough teams qualified for a bowl game by winning six games this season. Introduced last year, Miami Redhawks earned a 27-14 victory over the...
BamaCentral on Campus Podcast: Potential Changes on the Horizon for Alabama Football?
With the regular season now over, Alabama football heads toward bowl season. Joe and Clay discuss the roster and the potential changes that could be on the horizon.
Tennessee fan takes victory over Alabama to new level
Tennessee fan gets Vols victory over Alabama tattooed on him. The post Tennessee fan takes victory over Alabama to new level appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for December and Where To Find SNAP EBT Discounts
Georgia residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their monthly payments according to the usual schedule in December, with the first payments...
I was outed as trans while going through the University of Alabama's competitive sorority rush — before I was able to come out to myself
As unoriginal as it sounds, I've always felt like an outcast. As a kid, I wanted the girls' toys instead of the boys. I thought Pillow Pets were way more interesting than Batman and sports, and I hated wearing cargo shorts. I remember in first grade realizing I was attracted to someone: a boy. I was on the football field, and someone made fun of me for how I was acting: "gay." I pushed down my feelings because I wanted to fit in.
Herschel Walker's Georgia Runoff Hopes Just Got Bleaker
An expert told Newsweek that Walker even being within striking distance of a Senate seat as a "scandal-plagued, rookie politician with no qualifications," is an achievement.
Look: College Football World Reacts To USC's Loss
Ohio State came into conference championship game weekend needing serious help to reach the College Football Playoff. And it got just that. Utah throttled USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game, 47-24, in Las Vegas on Friday night. Does that mean the Buckeyes are now in the field? They almost surely...
