Current AEW Star Expected To Return To WWE Soon
Earlier this year WWE decided to part ways with William Regal and it didn’t take long for Regal to join All Elite Wrestling. However, recently there’s been a lot of speculation about a possible WWE return for the former NXT General Manager. PWInsider reports that although they’ve heard...
itrwrestling.com
Dave Meltzer WWE Survivor Series 2022 Ratings Revealed
At WWE Survivor Series 2022, WarGames came to the main roster for the first time, and Becky Lynch stepped back into the ring for the first time in four months. But what did Dave Meltzer make of the action?. Survivor Series opened with the women’s WarGames Match which featured the...
PWMania
Backstage Latest on How William Regal is Able to Get Out of His AEW Contract and Return to WWE
There has been much speculation about William Regal’s status with AEW and his potential return to WWE. Nobody from AEW or WWE has commented on the story, and Regal has remained silent on social media about the rumors, but people in WWE believe he’s on his way back.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Star Believes Mandy Rose's V-Trigger Outshines Kenny Omega's
Kenny Omega is often described by fans as one of the best wrestlers in the world, regularly putting on performances in the ring that wow audiences in cities spanning the globe. Whether it be diving over the top, connecting with various technical moves, or going back and forth in a brawl, the AEW star can seemingly do it all. One of his top moves is the V-Trigger, which is a devastating knee strike to the face, but he's not the only wrestler to use it.
ringsidenews.com
Kenny Omega Addresses Fans After AEW Dynamite
Kenny Omega made his triumphant return from injury during a previous episode of Dynamite, but the events that transpired during the All Out media scrum put him and The Bucks on the shelf for another several weeks. The Elite returned once again at Full Gear and the rest was history.
tjrwrestling.net
Ronda Rousey-Shotzi At Survivor Series Trashed As “Single Worst Match I’ve Seen” By Former Writer
The Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Shotzi at Survivor Series was criticized heavily by a former WWE writer. At WWE Survivor Series, there were only two championship matches on the Premium Live Event from Boston. One of those matches saw Ronda Rousey defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Shotzi, who earned the title shot on Smackdown in the weeks leading up to the show.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Pitches New Role For Randy Orton
A WWE Hall of Famer has pitched what could be a useful new role for Randy Orton if the star’s in-ring days are behind him due to injury. Randy Orton has been out of action for the past six months. During his last run in WWE, Orton was teaming with Matt Riddle regularly as the popular team known as RK-Bro. Their last match on television was on the May 20th edition of Smackdown when The Usos beat RK-Bro to unify the Raw & Smackdown Tag Team Titles.
tjrwrestling.net
The Rock’s Possible WWE Return Being Discussed Along With Deadline For WrestleMania Involvement
It could be time to smell what The Rock is cooking in WWE again although a recent report suggests it’s up to the People’s Champion to decide. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is arguably the biggest movie star in the world and you could even say he’s one of the most well-known celebrities as well. It would be a huge thing for WWE to get him to come back to wrestling for at least one more match, or perhaps two of them.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Writer Believes It’s The “Perfect Time” For Sami Zayn To Be Betrayed
A former WWE writer thinks the company has now found the “perfect time” for The Bloodline to break everyone’s hearts and betray Sami Zayn. At Survivor Series Sami Zayn made where his loyalty lies very clear as he nailed Kevin Owens with a low blow and Helluva Kick before leaving his former best friend at the mercy of Jey Uso to allow The Bloodline to pick up the win inside WarGames. Zayn has received rave reviews for his work with the group but many wonder how long the good times can last.
ComicBook
Original Members of WWE's Damage CTRL Revealed
Since making their debut at WWE SummerSlam, Damage CTRL has been a staple of Monday Night Raw. The collection of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY have run roughshod on the women's division, claiming the WWE Women's Tag Titles on two occasions. This trio was the brainchild of Bayley herself, as she has said on past interviews that she has wanted a faction for a number of years now. That being said, Bayley's original idea for Damage CTRL had a very different roster.
tjrwrestling.net
Potential Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s Opponent At Royal Rumble
A potential spoiler has been revealed regarding Ronda Rousey’s next challenger for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Title. Ronda Rousey successfully defended the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Shotzi last Saturday, November 26th at Survivor Series. It was an easy win for Rousey, who won the Smackdown Women’s Title for the second time at Extreme Rules in October.
Bleacher Report
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Kevin Owens, William Regal and More
Kevin Owens may be gearing up to battle Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship if recent creative is any indication, but that does not mean the company's resident Prizefighter is healthy. The status of KO's injured knee is at the forefront of this week's collection of rumors, which...
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Rampage Results – December 2, 2022
Location: Indiana Farmer’s Coliseum, Indianapolis, Indiana. We are eight days away from Final Battle and the card is in need of some work. There are a few matches set but nowhere near enough to carry a full pay per view. Maybe we can get something new added tonight, but you never can tell with this show. At least the wrestling tends to be fun so let’s get to it.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Announces That Chase Owens Is Withdrawing From World Tag League Due To A Family Matter, Owens Comments
New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company star Chase Owens will be withdrawing from this year’s World Tag League tournament due to a death in his family. The Crown Jewel took to Twitter to comment on the situation, where he writes, “8 years I’ve been coming to Japan and luckily nothing like this has happened before. But at this time I need to be at home with my family! I will be taking time away from social media. Japan I will see you again soon. Thank you everyone for your understanding.”
tjrwrestling.net
Major Update On Kota Ibushi’s NJPW Contract
A new report has shed light on the situation surrounding Kota Ibushi’s New Japan Pro Wrestling contract with the possibility of him leaving a very real one. Kota Ibushi last set foot in an NJPW ring back in the final of the 2021 G1 Climax tournament where he faced off with Kazuchika Okada. That match had to be stopped with Okada declared the winner due to a serious shoulder injury.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE’s Roster Believe William Regal Is Returning Thanks To Triple H
WWE’s roster is under the impression that William Regal is returning to the promotion thanks to an agreement with Triple H. During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF turned on Regal in a segment many have seen as a way to write the 2008 King of the Ring winner off of TV.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan “Would Love” WWE Hall Of Famer Back In AEW
Tony Khan has admitted that he would love to welcome back a WWE Hall of Famer to AEW after they debuted for the company earlier in 2022. As part of a cross-promotion, the 17th of August edition of AEW Dynamite was subtitled House of the Dragon after the HBO series of the same name. The American Dragon Bryan Danielson defeated The Dragon Slayer Daniel Garcia in a two-out-of-three falls match on the show with Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat as guest timekeeper.
tjrwrestling.net
Update On WWE Plans For Final Raw Of 2022
The final WWE Raw of 2022 may be a taped show due to when it airs and other events that WWE has planned for that day. The final episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in 2022 takes place on December 26th, which is the day after Christmas and is also known as Boxing Day for some of us. There is not a live episode of Raw planned for that night according to the company’s schedule.
tjrwrestling.net
NXT Star Believes Mandy Rose Has Better Running Knee Than Kenny Omega
Mandy Rose delivers a great running knee during her matches and a fellow NXT superstar believes that she does the move better than Kenny Omega. In today’s world of pro wrestling, a lot of wrestlers use similar moves, many of which are strikes. It would be hard to watch a wrestling show in 2022 without seeing somebody doing a superkick, a German Suplex, a suicide dive to the floor, and even a running knee.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Reportedly Not Paying Bonuses To Most Talent
A new report has indicated that the days of bonuses being paid on top of what was guaranteed from a WWE Superstar’s contract are over, for most anyway. Many former WWE stars have spoken of dealing with Vince McMahon in years gone by who was famous for offering stars “an opportunity” rather than guaranteeing big money upfront. Instead, stars would top up what could often be meager guarantees by climbing up the card and appearing on big shows in front of sold-out houses.
