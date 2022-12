FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas got a double helping of good news on the defensive line this week with two key players announcing they will return in 2023. Both redshirt senior defensive end Jordan Domineck and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Cameron Ball announced on Twitter they will return for the 2023 season. Domineck, who transferred in from Georgia Tech, will use his COVID season in 2023. Ball had mulled over going to the transfer portal when it opens on Monday, but instead will stay with the Hogs. Both are great news for Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO