CHICAGO (CBS) -- By the weekend, most Cook County property owners will be getting their tax bills – and for some, the jump in what is owed may force them out of the neighborhoods they have called for decades.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported, the Chicago neighborhoods that are gentrifying fastest are seeing their property values skyrocket.That's good news if you're selling, but bad news if you're trying to rent – and really bad news if you're just getting by in a gentrifying neighborhood. What this all comes down to is the taxable value — and the tax owed —...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO