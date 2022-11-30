Read full article on original website
Documentary chronicles fight for reparations for slavery in America on December 3rd at the DuSable Museum in Chicago
A documentary “The Big Payback”, chronicling the historic push for reparations in the city of Evanston, Illinois and nationally for reparations bill, HR40 will be presented in Chicago on Saturday, December 3rd at 5:00pm at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E 56th Place. The event is sponsored by Black United Fund of Illinois Inc.™ (BUFI) in collaboration with the MacArthur Foundation and Reparations United.
Top 20 Best Downtowns in America: 2 New England Cities Make the List
Which cities and towns have the best downtowns in America? One of them is right here in Massachusetts, the other is further north. It’s always fun to pick through these lists, and it’s always a point of pride when something or someplace local makes the cut. Such is the case with this one from Attractions of America. It’s a list of the Top 20 Best Downtowns in America, and they set it up like this:
Police Warn Of Surge In Carjackings
A surge in carjackings across the country has police warning the public to stay vigilant. Cities like New York, Philadelphia, and Chicago have all seen a record number of carjacking incidents this year. The attacks often take place at gas stations or even the owner’s driveway. Police recommend staying...
City Nerd calls DuSable LSD the worst waterfront highway in North America
Earlier this year Las Vegas-based planner and engineer (“plangineer”) and YouTuber Ray Delehanty, aka CityNerd, did a great job of identifying exactly what makes Chicago a wonderful place to live. In the video “Affordable Cities: 10 U.S. Metro Areas With Underrated Livability, Walkability, and Transit,” he looked at “what are the most affordable [cities over 250,000 people] to live in the U.S., but where good prices intersect with things city-lovers care about: public amenities, culture, sports, walkability, bike-ability, and transit service.” He ranked Chicago in first place.
Chicago man charged in Jan. 6 riot, accused of ramming Capitol doors
CHICAGO -- A Chicago man who apparently turned himself in to the FBI after it interviewed his associates now faces criminal charges for allegedly ramming the doors of the U.S. Capitol as rioters tried to enter the building on Jan. 6, 2021. James "Mac" McNamara, 61, now faces several charges,...
Parade massacre is the last straw
A state lawmaker from Chicago’s northern suburbs says the horror of July 4 in Highland Park is finally what it will take to pass an assault weapons ban in Illinois. “I stood ready to start marching with my wife and two children, when i heard gunshots, gunshots,” said State Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield). “After I got my family to safety, I ran to the scene to assist, where i saw a number of individuals – gunshot victims who were killed.
Bad 2010 Movie Influenced Chicago Duo to Dress as Nuns and Rob an Illinois Bank
A stinker of a movie from 2010, influenced some Chicago area people to get dressed as nuns and rob a bank...Ben Affleck must be proud! SG. Boston bank robber Doug MacRay falls for a woman his gang had previously taken hostage. The gang dresses like nuns and rob a bank.
A Billionaire Got the Chicago Mayor’s Support to Lease Public Land. Then He Wrote Her Campaign a $25,000 Check.
After the donation from Joseph Mansueto, owner of the Chicago Fire soccer team, a city alderman asked for an independent investigation.
Chicago marks 64th anniversary of fire that killed 96 people in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, Chicago honored those lost in one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Thursday marked 64 years since the fire at Our Lady of the Angels in Humboldt Park. The fire started at the base of a stairway and quickly spread, cutting off the escape for 93 students and three nuns, all of whom were killed.Several other students were hurt when they jumped from second floor windows.The tragedy led to a national reckoning for fire codes and public safety.
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Emancipation’ and ‘Violent Night’
CHICAGO — Check out Dean’s reviews on the new movies ‘Emancipation’ and ‘Violent Night.’
Did North Shore food experts just create the world’s best Italian beef? See for yourself on Saturday.
Kevin Pang is not shy about eating. He does it for a living. But even he had to apologize as he continually paused a conversation with chef Sean Hofherr on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to pluck a nibble of Italian beef from its au jus bath. “I’m sorry. This is so good,” Pang said before suggesting […] The post Did North Shore food experts just create the world’s best Italian beef? See for yourself on Saturday. appeared first on The Record.
This Week in Chicago History: Walnut Room, The White Hen, and helicopter traffic reports
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joins Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include the debut of The Walnut Room, the birth of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the completion of the Manhattan Project, and more.
Garcia gets union endorsement in mayoral bid
Up to now, it’s been Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson touting major union endorsements from SEIU and the Chicago Teachers Union. But the International Union of Operating Engineers has thrown its support behind the Garcia campaign.
Dunbar Vocational Career Academy principal removed amid misconduct investigation
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gerald Morrow, principal of Dunbar Vocational Career Academy in Bronzeville, has been removed from his duties due to an investigation into alleged misconduct.The Chicago Public Schools also said the director of school culture, Marva Nichols, has been suspended while the investigation is pending.CPS did not reveal what kind of misconduct is being investigated."To ensure a student-centered school environment, these individuals have been removed prior to the completion of the investigation," CPS Network 17 Chief of Schools Myron Hester said in a letter to families. "We are fully committed to supporting the Dunbar community through this challenging situation."CPS says former high school Romona Outlaw will serve as administrator-in-charge at Dunbar in the interim.
Property taxes are skyrocketing in gentrifying neighborhoods in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- By the weekend, most Cook County property owners will be getting their tax bills – and for some, the jump in what is owed may force them out of the neighborhoods they have called for decades.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported, the Chicago neighborhoods that are gentrifying fastest are seeing their property values skyrocket.That's good news if you're selling, but bad news if you're trying to rent – and really bad news if you're just getting by in a gentrifying neighborhood. What this all comes down to is the taxable value — and the tax owed —...
Lightfoot breaks campaign promise again
Lightfoot continues to break campaign promise on homelessness In her 2018 election campaign, Lori Lightfoot promised to support efforts to create a graduated real estate tax that would generate revenue to fight homelessness. ‘Bring Chicago Home,’ proposed by the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless in 2018, would create an additional 1.9% tax on sales of […] The post Lightfoot breaks campaign promise again appeared first on South Side Weekly.
‘We deserve beautiful spaces’: Abandoned railway in Englewood to be transformed into nature trail
CHICAGO — A long stretch of abandoned railway running through the South Side of Chicago will eventually transform into a nature trail, thanks to a large federal grant. Chicago officials said this reimagining of an old railway will create a pathway for revitalization. It’s a railroad corridor that sat abandoned for decades. “We deserve beautiful […]
ABC 7 Chicago Promotes Samantha Chatman to Weekend Morning Anchor
ABC7 I-Team consumer investigative reporter Samantha Chatman was promoted to weekend morning anchor, it was announced today by Jennifer Graves, Vice President of News, ABC7 Eyewitness News. Chatman will anchor the weekend morning newscasts with Mark Rivera effective immediately while continuing to cover consumer investigative stories for the station. According...
Retirement Communities Near Chicago: Top 10!
If you’re thinking about moving into a retirement community, you’ve probably already consulted the internet for answers. Good news—Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest! From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured Illinois for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. So, sit back, relax, and check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated retirement communities near Chicago.
