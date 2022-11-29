Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
Pac-12 Title Game Postgame Reactions: USC's Defense Struggles In Loss To Utah
Emory Hunt and Barrett Sallee join Hakem Dermish to discuss USC's defensive issues in their loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game.
Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams Sound Off After Pac-12 Championship Loss
Hear from USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley and QB Caleb Williams after USC's 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game.
Strong winds and traffic not deterring fans from Pac-12 title game
Many University of Utah fans left on Thursday for Friday’s game against USC for the Pac-12 title despite the weather warnings.
How BYU basketball quietly made history
For the first time in BYU basketball history, five Black players were on the same court at the same time. And BYU’s first Black player, Keith Rice couldn’t be prouder.
BREAKING: WSU linebacker Travion Brown enters transfer portal
PULLMAN -- The first real casualty of transfer season has hit WSU, as per Chris Hummer of 247Sports, linebacker Travion Brown has entered the transfer portal. Brown has entered as a graduate transfer and will have one year left to play, with a redshirt if necessary. The 6-3, 230-pounder from...
lvsportsbiz.com
USC vs Utah Sold Out For Pac-12 Championship Football Game In Vegas Friday; Stadium Capacity For This Event Is 61,195
The Southern California vs Utah Pac-12 championship football game set for Friday in Las Vegas is sold out, while the conference plans to return to Allegiant Stadium in 2023 as part of an extended deal with the stadium, Raiders, LVCVA and MGM Resorts International. “MGM Resorts and the Pac-12 Conference...
Support through tragedy keeps Lowe, Jordan families connected to Utes
Despite back-to-back trips to the conference championship game, the Utes football program has endured tragedies in recent years involving players Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan.
UCLA Advances to Championship Game After Dominating Alabama 3-0
CARY, N.C. – The UCLA women's soccer team advanced to the College Cup final for the sixth time in program history after downing Alabama by a score of 3-0 on Friday night in a battle of No. 1 seeds at WakeMed Soccer Park. The Bruins (21-2-1) will now face...
Weekend Primer: Washington and UCLA looking to flip 4-stars, UF, Vols and Mississippi State host key recruits
News, notes and buzz heading into what is shaping up to be an interesting weekend across the country, less than three weeks before the three-day Early Signing Period begins on Dec. 21. Washington looking for a big flip. The No. 1 player in the state in Oregon commit Caleb Presley...
BM5: Can the Utes get it done? | Hartline sticking around | Will Buckeyes hit portal hard in 2023?
There is much to discuss about Ohio State football as Jonah Booker drops by for his usual Friday visit. JBook and Dave Biddle look ahead to tonight's Pac-12 Championship Game between USC and Utah. If the Utes pull the mild upset (the Trojans are favored by 2.5 points), the Buckeyes will be in position to make the College Football Playoff. Also on the docket:
vanquishthefoe.com
Predicting BYU’s First Big 12 Football Schedule
BYU will be playing in a Power 5 conference next year. Say that out loud to yourself without smiling, I dare you. There were some rumblings that the Big 12 Conference may release the 2023 football schedule on December 1. However, a recent report from BYUtv’s Dave McCann suggests that timeline has now been moved to “mid-December.”
What did Tommy Lloyd say after Utah?
Utah defeated Arizona 81-66 on Thursday night, but Tommy Lloyd believes the Wildcats will be able to recover nicely. “I’m going to give Utah a ton of credit,” Lloyd said. “They were the better team tonight and we came out, I don’t know if we were fat and happy or had the Maui hangover, but whatever it was it wasn’t right and it wasn’t good enough. We have great dudes and we’re a high character program, so we’re going to bounce back from this for sure.”
Bakersfield DL Grant Buckey Flips Commitment to UCLA
Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive lineman Grant Buckey has flipped his commitment from USC to UCLA. Buckey tweeted his commitment to the Bruins on Thursday morning. The Bruins had stayed on Buckey even after his commitment to the Trojans. He took his first of three scheduled in-state official visits to UCLA...
kslsports.com
Tony Finau Debuts Utah Jazz Golf Bag, Ryan Smith On Bag
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s Tony Finau has completed his opening round at the Hero World Challenge, while sporting a new Utah Jazz-themed golf bag, and will enter round two just three shots off the pace. Finau, who is sporting a slick new Utah Jazz-themed golf bag, and...
Utah experiences largest population spike in 16 years. Here's where people are moving
Utah’s population skyrocketed between July 2021 and July 2022, marking the largest spike in absolute growth in 16 years, according to a new population estimate report released Thursday.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Delfina Cocciardi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food that keeps you coming back for more time and time again.
Three Utah cities listed among best college towns in nation
Three Utah cities were named among the best towns for college students according to a new study.
utahstories.com
Awe Sweet! 40 Flavors of Roasted Nuts and Unique Treats in Bountiful, Utah
Like many Utahns, I love a good treat, and while in pursuit of a unique sweet treat, I came upon Awe Sweet! Inspiring Treats in Bountiful. The shop is easy to find with its distinctive logo of a fun red heart licking its lips. A bright colorful wall of twenty-two unusual flavors of cotton candy greets customers as they walk in the door. Display cases tempt treat-lovers with decadent cake truffles, creamy fudge, and a large variety of crunchy, glazed nuts.
Go to Utah's Hogle Zoo for just $5 during these days in December
Utah’s Hogle Zoo has an early holiday gift for the animal-loving community, as online tickets will cost only $5 for certain days in December.
ABC 4
Calm start to Thursday leads to stormy conclusion
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An active weather pattern is getting a grip on the Great Basin and that means another storm is targeting the Beehive State. A strong cold front will sweep through Utah late tonight and into tomorrow morning, and it has the potential to wreak a lot of havoc for your morning commute. Before we add accumulating snow to the mountains and valleys though, we will deal with some gusty winds.
