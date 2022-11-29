ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State's College Football Playoff hopes return after USC's loss to Utah in Pac-12 title game, media says

Ohio State returned to the College Football Playoff conversation following Utah's dominant win over USC in Friday night's Pac-12 Championship Game, altering the Buckeyes' outlook heading into this weekend's final selection committee rankings. The Trojans were ranked No. 4 and were in a "win and we're in" scenario against the Utes, but faltered down the stretch, leading to a likely free-fall out of the top four.
COLUMBUS, OH
Caleb Williams' Heisman, Lincoln Riley questions follow USC's Pac-12 Championship loss to Utah

USC's stunning loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship has altered the College Football Playoff outlook during the final weekend of the season, along with Caleb Williams' shot at winning the Heisman in runaway fashion. Questions linger in both situations following the Trojans' unexpected setback, which puts Ohio State back in the final four conversation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Where do we think the Rebels will go bowling? It might surprise you.

Where will the Ole Miss Rebels go bowling and who will they play? That's about the only pertinent question remaining regarding the 2022 season. Will it be the warm-weather climate of Florida...or will it be in Tennessee, where bowl-game weather is almost always an iffy proposition? Or could it be off the strip in Las Vegas or in the Lone Star State?
OXFORD, MS
FSU watching DT commitment in playoff action on Friday evening

Florida State will watch New Bern (N.C.) four-star defensive tackle Keith Sampson in playoff action on Friday evening. FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins has led his recruitment and is expected to watch as New Bern squares off with Millbrook. Friday marks the first day of the contact period that leads up to the Early Signing Period in mid-to-late December.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Georgia football releases SEC Championship hype trailer

ATLANTA -- It's the eve of the 2022 SEC Championship and the Dawgs released their 11th game trailer of the season. As the Bulldogs ready themselves to take on LSU, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the official Twitter account of Georgia Football posted a 79-second feature titled 'For each other,' narrated by former Dawgs' running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Watch the video below.
ATHENS, GA
The CFP committee 'will try to get [Ohio State] in' the playoff, says Desmond Howard

Ohio State is no longer in control of its College Football Playoff destiny after a brutal 45-23 loss to Michigan last week knocked the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten Championship game and dropped them to No. 5 in the CFP rankings. Though many viewed the Michigan-Ohio State as a CFP elimination game, ESPN's Desmond Howard says that the playoff committee will work all avenues to get the Buckeyes into the playoffs, even if it is at the expense of No. 4 TCU.
COLUMBUS, OH
