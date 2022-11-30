Read full article on original website
Cara Boyette
3d ago
I love how you down played this and said it was a hazing incident and it’s charges for assault. You’re a joke of a newspaper.
6
kptv.com
Sheriff: Oregon murder suspect still on the run
JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of a late November murder. According to JCSO, the murder happened Nov. 28 at a marijuana grow outside of Jacksonville Ore. Investigators say Luis Ayala-Zavala, 31, of Jacksonville, was shot to death by suspect Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, from Sinaloa, Mexico.
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Jackson Co., Dec. 1
On Tuesday, November 29th, at approximately 7:11 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Interstate 5, near mile post 27, in Jackson County. The preliminary investigation indicated Gabriel Escobar (39), of Medford, had recently fled on foot from a nearby Fred Meyer after allegedly shoplifting. Escobar attempted to run across the freeway when he was struck and killed by a commercial motor vehicle traveling northbound in the slow lane. The slow lane was closed for approximately 3 hours while the crash investigation was conducted. OSP was assisted by the Jackson County STAR Team, Medford PD, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and ODOT.
KDRV
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 11/30 – Local Warming Shelters Need Volunteers, Medford Police Investigate Discharge of a Firearm at Tinseltown
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Local Warming Shelters are extending days of operation due to colder weather on the way this week. For these shelters to stay open they’re asking for volunteers.
KTVL
Klamath Falls News
KDRV
KTVL
Man who shot self in theater believed to be under the influence
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department released additional information about the accidental shooting at a theater last week. According to police, officers were dispatched to Tinseltown for reports of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the movie theater. Officers found the male in question outside the theater with an apparent...
KTVL
KDRV
Medford Police confirm shot fired at movie theater, case under investigation
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police say today they are investigating a report of a shot fired at Tinseltown theater. They say the gunshot hit a person in the leg, and they say it was self inflicted. Medford Police Department (MPD) says today it will refer the case to the District...
Police arrest two people in connection with recent local robberies
On November 29, 2022, detectives from the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD), with the assistance from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), identified and arrested two people in connection to several robberies that occurred in Klamath Falls. Samuel J. McConathy (27 years old) and Geoffrey W. McKay (25 years old) were contacted after McConathy reported his van stolen shortly after a report of a robbery at the Speedway Express at approximately 5:00 a.m. on this date. The initial investigation reported a male subject entering the location, removed the cash register, and fleeing the area in a silver van. The subjects later dumped the register out of the vehicle.
kptv.com
KDRV
Klamath Falls News
Klamath County data breach
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Klamath County Developmental Disability Services (KCDDS) notified 547 individuals of a breach of unsecured personal patient-protected health information after discovering the event on October 21. In October, it was brought to the attention of the Klamath County Information Technology Department, that a data set was inappropriately...
Weather: City and County Schools Closed December 1st
Update: All Klamath County schools and all schools and activities in the city school district have been cancelled for December 1st due to winter weather conditions. Winter weather driving conditions exist with chain requirements in many mountain passes. Snow is expected to continue until tapering off this afternoon/evening.
Klamath Falls, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Klamath Falls. The Eagle Point High School basketball team will have a game with Crosspoint Christian School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
KTVL
Jackson County Jail forced to release hundreds of inmates due to overcrowding
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) posted a breakdown of the October adult in-custody force releases from the county jail. JCSO says October was the first month the jail was at full operational capacity since March 2020, citing the COVID outbreak as a reason. The...
Klamath Falls News
Strong winter storm to hit Basin; Winter Storm Warning issued
MEDFORD, Ore. - A strong winter storm will impact the region Wednesday into Thursday. Moderate to heavy snow is anticipated above 2500 ft. Light snow possible down to 1500 ft early Thursday morning. The heaviest snow is expected Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Strong south-to-southwest winds will lead to blowing...
Oregon Rogue River blue cheese is on the menu at White House state dinner tonight
The tiny Rogue Creamery team in southern Oregon’s Central Point cheered when they heard the news: Their world-champion Rogue River Blue will be served at the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, on Thursday. “What an immense honor,” said Marguerite Merritt, Rogue...
ijpr.org
Advocates' survey says homeless residents are frustrated with Rogue Retreat
Volunteers with the street outreach project Judi’s Midnight Diner talked with 39 unhoused people over the summer along the Bear Creek Greenway. Results from their survey show 75% of respondents said they don’t trust the Rogue Retreat staff to treat them fairly. “You know, we ask people what...
