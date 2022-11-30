Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
Related
Porterville Recorder
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 97, SAINT JOSEPH'S 80
Percentages: FG .576, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Roberts 4-5, Singleton 4-7, Almonor 3-6, Blassingame 1-1, Moore 0-1, Lamaute 0-2, Munden 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Almonor, Moore). Turnovers: 11 (Roberts 6, Singleton 2, Almonor, Lamaute, Tweedy). Steals: 9 (Moore 3, Singleton 3, Roberts...
Porterville Recorder
CHATTANOOGA 82, GARDNER-WEBB 71
Percentages: FG .489, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Stephens 3-6, White 2-4, Davis 2-5, Brady 1-1, B.Robinson 1-2, Walker 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Caldwell 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Stephens 5). Turnovers: 18 (Johnson 4, Stephens 3, Walker 3, Alexis 2, Davis 2, B.Robinson, Brady,...
Porterville Recorder
VILLANOVA 70, OKLAHOMA 66
Percentages: FG .480, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Sherfield 6-8, Cortes 2-3, J.Groves 2-3, Bamisile 0-1, Noland 0-1, Uzan 0-1, Hill 0-3, T.Groves 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Godwin). Turnovers: 12 (Cortes 4, T.Groves 3, Bamisile 2, Sherfield 2, Hill). Steals: 5 (Hill 2,...
Porterville Recorder
FURMAN 88, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 76
Percentages: FG .470, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Gary 2-5, Hallums 1-2, Edwards 1-6, Brown 0-1, Everett 0-1, Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Everett 2, James, Jones, Simpson). Turnovers: 17 (Hallums 4, Jones 4, Edwards 2, Gary 2, Alston, Brown, Everett, Simpson, Wardlaw).
Porterville Recorder
TEMPLE 83, VCU 73
Percentages: FG .490, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Watkins 3-6, Baldwin 1-1, Banks 1-1, Nunn 1-2, Johns 1-3, Kern 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (DeLoach 2, Lawal, Watkins). Turnovers: 18 (Johns 5, Baldwin 3, DeLoach 3, Jackson 2, Watkins 2, Banks, Lawal, Nunn). Steals:...
Whitmore sparks Villanova past Oklahoma in fantastic debut
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Whitmore only touched a basketball a few times over seven weeks because of a broken thumb that delayed the start of his career that already seemed set as a brief one at Villanova. Once he got his shot, Whitmore used his size, athleticism and skill that made him one of the top recruits out of high school to spark a Wildcats team in sore need of his intangibles. “Honestly, I’m shocked,” coach Kyle Neptune said. “Normal human beings, they would have been just completely discombobulated.” Whitmore had seven points, three rebounds and three steals over 20 minutes in his debut and Caleb Daniels scored 22 points to lead Villanova to a 70-66 win over Oklahoma on Saturday in the first game with former Wildcats coach Jay Wright in the broadcast booth.
Porterville Recorder
INDIANA STATE 88, MIAMI (OH) 61
Percentages: FG .492, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 16-34, .471 (McCauley 6-10, Henry 2-3, Hobbs 2-4, Miller 2-5, Martin 1-1, Avila 1-2, Larry 1-2, Bledson 1-3, Kent 0-1, Stephens 0-1, Gibson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Avila 3, McCauley 3, Henry 2, Martin 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 121, N.Y. Knicks 100
Percentages: FG .430, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 24-61, .393 (Hardaway Jr. 8-13, Doncic 4-9, Kleber 3-5, Bullock 3-7, Dinwiddie 3-8, Hardy 1-3, Green 1-4, Finney-Smith 1-7, Pinson 0-2, Bertans 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Doncic 3, Dinwiddie, McGee). Turnovers: 11 (Doncic 5, Finney-Smith, Green, Hardaway...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTH CAROLINA 74, GEORGETOWN 71, OT
Percentages: FG .452, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Johnson 4-10, Brown 3-5, Jackson 2-5, Carter 1-8, Cooper 0-1, Davis 0-1, Wright 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Carter 3, Jackson 3, Johnson 3, Bosmans-Verdonk 2, Brown, Gray, Wright). Steals: 3 (Cooper, Jackson, Johnson).
Porterville Recorder
NO. 25 OHIO STATE 96, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 59
ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .407, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Gregory 3-4, Land 2-7, McCabe 1-4, Hargis 0-1, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Sanon). Turnovers: 10 (Land 4, Cohen, Gregory, Liberis, McCabe, Moore, Ruggery). Steals: 2 (Gregory, Scanlon). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
BUTLER 80, TENNESSEE TECH 66
Percentages: FG .415, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Perry 4-8, Harvey 2-4, Causwell 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Slatten 0-1, Strong 0-1, Oliver 0-3, Sebree 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Harvey). Turnovers: 5 (Perry 2, Thompson 2, Strong). Steals: 5 (Causwell 2, Slatten 2, Thompson). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
FORDHAM 95, TULANE 90
Percentages: FG .451, FT .724. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Quisenberry 4-10, Moore 2-4, Richardson 2-4, Rose 2-8, Charlton 0-1, Dean 0-1, Riley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Tsimbila 4, Rose 2, Moore, Novitskyi, Richardson). Turnovers: 11 (Moore 4, Charlton 2, Rose 2, Novitskyi, Quisenberry, Tsimbila).
Porterville Recorder
Alabama 61, Chattanooga 52
ALABAMA (6-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.636, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Davis 2-5, Nye 2-4, Barber 1-3, Barker 0-2, Wade-Warren 0-1, McQueen 0-1, Mingo-Young 0-2) Blocked Shots: 7 (Rice 3, Wade-Warren 2, Davis 1, Mingo-Young 1) Turnovers: 6 (Cunningham 2, Rice 1, Barber 1, Barker 1, Mingo-Young 1) Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo hosts Luc and Saint Bonaventure
Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) at Buffalo Bulls (3-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -2; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits the Buffalo Bulls after Kyrell Luc scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure's 71-64 win against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. The Bulls have gone 2-1 in home games. Buffalo...
Porterville Recorder
SE Louisiana visits Dayton after Holmes' 24-point game
SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) at Dayton Flyers (4-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -18; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays the SE Louisiana Lions after Daron Holmes scored 24 points in Dayton's 67-47 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos. The Flyers have gone 4-0 in home games. Dayton scores 63.4...
Porterville Recorder
Green leads Florida State against No. 3 Virginia after 23-point game
Florida State Seminoles (1-8) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -19; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Florida State takes on the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers after Darin Green Jr. scored 23 points in Florida State's 79-69 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. The Cavaliers have gone 3-0 at home....
Comments / 0