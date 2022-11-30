ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Porterville Recorder

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 97, SAINT JOSEPH'S 80

Percentages: FG .576, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Roberts 4-5, Singleton 4-7, Almonor 3-6, Blassingame 1-1, Moore 0-1, Lamaute 0-2, Munden 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Almonor, Moore). Turnovers: 11 (Roberts 6, Singleton 2, Almonor, Lamaute, Tweedy). Steals: 9 (Moore 3, Singleton 3, Roberts...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Porterville Recorder

CHATTANOOGA 82, GARDNER-WEBB 71

Percentages: FG .489, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Stephens 3-6, White 2-4, Davis 2-5, Brady 1-1, B.Robinson 1-2, Walker 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Caldwell 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Stephens 5). Turnovers: 18 (Johnson 4, Stephens 3, Walker 3, Alexis 2, Davis 2, B.Robinson, Brady,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Porterville Recorder

VILLANOVA 70, OKLAHOMA 66

Percentages: FG .480, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Sherfield 6-8, Cortes 2-3, J.Groves 2-3, Bamisile 0-1, Noland 0-1, Uzan 0-1, Hill 0-3, T.Groves 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Godwin). Turnovers: 12 (Cortes 4, T.Groves 3, Bamisile 2, Sherfield 2, Hill). Steals: 5 (Hill 2,...
NORMAN, OK
Porterville Recorder

FURMAN 88, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 76

Percentages: FG .470, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Gary 2-5, Hallums 1-2, Edwards 1-6, Brown 0-1, Everett 0-1, Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Everett 2, James, Jones, Simpson). Turnovers: 17 (Hallums 4, Jones 4, Edwards 2, Gary 2, Alston, Brown, Everett, Simpson, Wardlaw).
ORANGEBURG, SC
Porterville Recorder

TEMPLE 83, VCU 73

Percentages: FG .490, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Watkins 3-6, Baldwin 1-1, Banks 1-1, Nunn 1-2, Johns 1-3, Kern 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (DeLoach 2, Lawal, Watkins). Turnovers: 18 (Johns 5, Baldwin 3, DeLoach 3, Jackson 2, Watkins 2, Banks, Lawal, Nunn). Steals:...
BALDWIN, PA
The Associated Press

Whitmore sparks Villanova past Oklahoma in fantastic debut

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Whitmore only touched a basketball a few times over seven weeks because of a broken thumb that delayed the start of his career that already seemed set as a brief one at Villanova. Once he got his shot, Whitmore used his size, athleticism and skill that made him one of the top recruits out of high school to spark a Wildcats team in sore need of his intangibles. “Honestly, I’m shocked,” coach Kyle Neptune said. “Normal human beings, they would have been just completely discombobulated.” Whitmore had seven points, three rebounds and three steals over 20 minutes in his debut and Caleb Daniels scored 22 points to lead Villanova to a 70-66 win over Oklahoma on Saturday in the first game with former Wildcats coach Jay Wright in the broadcast booth.
VILLANOVA, PA
Porterville Recorder

INDIANA STATE 88, MIAMI (OH) 61

Percentages: FG .492, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 16-34, .471 (McCauley 6-10, Henry 2-3, Hobbs 2-4, Miller 2-5, Martin 1-1, Avila 1-2, Larry 1-2, Bledson 1-3, Kent 0-1, Stephens 0-1, Gibson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Avila 3, McCauley 3, Henry 2, Martin 2,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 121, N.Y. Knicks 100

Percentages: FG .430, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 24-61, .393 (Hardaway Jr. 8-13, Doncic 4-9, Kleber 3-5, Bullock 3-7, Dinwiddie 3-8, Hardy 1-3, Green 1-4, Finney-Smith 1-7, Pinson 0-2, Bertans 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Doncic 3, Dinwiddie, McGee). Turnovers: 11 (Doncic 5, Finney-Smith, Green, Hardaway...
Porterville Recorder

SOUTH CAROLINA 74, GEORGETOWN 71, OT

Percentages: FG .452, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Johnson 4-10, Brown 3-5, Jackson 2-5, Carter 1-8, Cooper 0-1, Davis 0-1, Wright 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Carter 3, Jackson 3, Johnson 3, Bosmans-Verdonk 2, Brown, Gray, Wright). Steals: 3 (Cooper, Jackson, Johnson).
GEORGETOWN, SC
Porterville Recorder

NO. 25 OHIO STATE 96, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 59

ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .407, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Gregory 3-4, Land 2-7, McCabe 1-4, Hargis 0-1, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Sanon). Turnovers: 10 (Land 4, Cohen, Gregory, Liberis, McCabe, Moore, Ruggery). Steals: 2 (Gregory, Scanlon). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

BUTLER 80, TENNESSEE TECH 66

Percentages: FG .415, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Perry 4-8, Harvey 2-4, Causwell 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Slatten 0-1, Strong 0-1, Oliver 0-3, Sebree 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Harvey). Turnovers: 5 (Perry 2, Thompson 2, Strong). Steals: 5 (Causwell 2, Slatten 2, Thompson). Technical...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

FORDHAM 95, TULANE 90

Percentages: FG .451, FT .724. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Quisenberry 4-10, Moore 2-4, Richardson 2-4, Rose 2-8, Charlton 0-1, Dean 0-1, Riley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Tsimbila 4, Rose 2, Moore, Novitskyi, Richardson). Turnovers: 11 (Moore 4, Charlton 2, Rose 2, Novitskyi, Quisenberry, Tsimbila).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

Alabama 61, Chattanooga 52

ALABAMA (6-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.636, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Davis 2-5, Nye 2-4, Barber 1-3, Barker 0-2, Wade-Warren 0-1, McQueen 0-1, Mingo-Young 0-2) Blocked Shots: 7 (Rice 3, Wade-Warren 2, Davis 1, Mingo-Young 1) Turnovers: 6 (Cunningham 2, Rice 1, Barber 1, Barker 1, Mingo-Young 1) Steals: 6...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Porterville Recorder

Buffalo hosts Luc and Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) at Buffalo Bulls (3-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -2; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits the Buffalo Bulls after Kyrell Luc scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure's 71-64 win against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. The Bulls have gone 2-1 in home games. Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

SE Louisiana visits Dayton after Holmes' 24-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) at Dayton Flyers (4-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -18; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays the SE Louisiana Lions after Daron Holmes scored 24 points in Dayton's 67-47 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos. The Flyers have gone 4-0 in home games. Dayton scores 63.4...
DAYTON, OH
Porterville Recorder

Green leads Florida State against No. 3 Virginia after 23-point game

Florida State Seminoles (1-8) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -19; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Florida State takes on the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers after Darin Green Jr. scored 23 points in Florida State's 79-69 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. The Cavaliers have gone 3-0 at home....
TALLAHASSEE, FL

