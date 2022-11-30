Read full article on original website
Bentonville Tigers vs. Bryant Hornets 7A State Championship
Bryant high school took down the Bentonville Tigers with a 36-7 win at the 7A State Championship.
Sabonis scores 24, leads Kings' 123-96 rout of Clippers
Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points on 10 of 11 field-goal shooting and the Sacramento Kings routed the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers 123-96
DePaul rallies, defeats Loyola Chicago in OT
Javan Johnson scored 10 of his game-high 27 points in overtime as host DePaul erased a 15-point second-half deficit to
FOX4/HyVee Team of the Week: Olathe Northwest Girls Golf
LENEXA, Kan. — Good attitudes will take athletes a long way. The ladies at Olathe Northwest High School used a strong mental game to win the school’s first-ever KSHSAA Class 6A Girls State Golf Championship this season. No matter how well they hit the ball, golfers must be patient. Careful consideration led the Ravens to […]
Tyner holds off Riverside rally for first TSSAA football championship since 1997
CHATTANOOGA – Tyner Academy held off Riverside's late rally to win the program's first TSSAA football state championship since 1997. The Rams beat Riverside 26-24 after stopping the Panthers on a 2-point pass attempt that was caught short of the goal line in the Class 2A championship game on Saturday. The win came in...
