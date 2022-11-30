ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4/HyVee Team of the Week: Olathe Northwest Girls Golf

LENEXA, Kan. — Good attitudes will take athletes a long way. The ladies at Olathe Northwest High School used a strong mental game to win the school’s first-ever KSHSAA Class 6A Girls State Golf Championship this season. No matter how well they hit the ball, golfers must be patient. Careful consideration led the Ravens to […]
OLATHE, KS

