Santa Barbara, CA

Porterville Recorder

Duquesne hosts Ball State following Grant's 26-point performance

Ball State Cardinals (4-3) at Duquesne Dukes (6-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duquesne -8.5; over/under is 143. BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne takes on the Ball State Cardinals after Dae Dae Grant scored 26 points in Duquesne's 72-61 win against the UCSB Gauchos. The Dukes are 5-0 on their home court. Duquesne averages...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Green and Youngstown State host Wright State

Youngstown State Penguins (5-3, 0-1 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (5-3, 0-1 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on the Wright State Raiders after Malek Green scored 21 points in Youngstown State's 77-73 overtime loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse. The Raiders have gone 2-2 in home games. Wright State...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

