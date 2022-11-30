Colorado is preparing for Deion Sanders to arrive in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday night and agree to terms to become its next head coach, according to a report from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. Sanders coached Jackson State in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game against Southern on Saturday. According to the SI report, Colorado is expecting Sanders to land in Boulder on a flight from Jackson around midnight local time. ...

BOULDER, CO ・ 21 MINUTES AGO