Porterville Recorder
INDIANA STATE 88, MIAMI (OH) 61
Percentages: FG .492, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 16-34, .471 (McCauley 6-10, Henry 2-3, Hobbs 2-4, Miller 2-5, Martin 1-1, Avila 1-2, Larry 1-2, Bledson 1-3, Kent 0-1, Stephens 0-1, Gibson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Avila 3, McCauley 3, Henry 2, Martin 2,...
SOUTH CAROLINA 74, GEORGETOWN 71, OT
Percentages: FG .452, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Johnson 4-10, Brown 3-5, Jackson 2-5, Carter 1-8, Cooper 0-1, Davis 0-1, Wright 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Carter 3, Jackson 3, Johnson 3, Bosmans-Verdonk 2, Brown, Gray, Wright). Steals: 3 (Cooper, Jackson, Johnson).
ARMY 75, WAGNER 64
Percentages: FG .387, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Hunt 3-6, Ezquerra 3-11, B.Brown 2-4, Price Noel 2-6, Williams 1-3, J.Brown 0-1, Moore 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Fletcher). Turnovers: 13 (B.Brown 3, Fletcher 2, Hunt 2, Lewis 2, Moore 2, Ezquerra, Price Noel). Steals:...
VMI 80, NAVY 72
Percentages: FG .475, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Nelson 3-7, Dorsey 2-9, Benigni 1-2, Inge 1-2, Jones 1-2, Yoder 1-4, MacDonald 0-1, Summers 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Nelson 3, Jones 2, Deaver, Yoder). Turnovers: 11 (Deaver 2, Inge 2, MacDonald 2, Yoder 2,...
BUTLER 80, TENNESSEE TECH 66
Percentages: FG .415, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Perry 4-8, Harvey 2-4, Causwell 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Slatten 0-1, Strong 0-1, Oliver 0-3, Sebree 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Harvey). Turnovers: 5 (Perry 2, Thompson 2, Strong). Steals: 5 (Causwell 2, Slatten 2, Thompson). Technical...
CHATTANOOGA 82, GARDNER-WEBB 71
Percentages: FG .489, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Stephens 3-6, White 2-4, Davis 2-5, Brady 1-1, B.Robinson 1-2, Walker 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Caldwell 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Stephens 5). Turnovers: 18 (Johnson 4, Stephens 3, Walker 3, Alexis 2, Davis 2, B.Robinson, Brady,...
SYRACUSE 62, NOTRE DAME 61
Percentages: FG .483, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Girard 2-10, Taylor 1-3, Bell 0-1, Williams 0-1, Mintz 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 4 (Edwards 3, Bell). Steals: 7 (Mintz 3, Girard 2, Edwards, Taylor). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NOTRE DAMEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Laszewski341-60-01-7312. Goodwin366-131-14-93116. Ryan355-110-00-33014. Starling283-90-00-1117. Wertz302-90-01-3126. Hammond192-61-10-2316.
FORDHAM 95, TULANE 90
Percentages: FG .451, FT .724. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Quisenberry 4-10, Moore 2-4, Richardson 2-4, Rose 2-8, Charlton 0-1, Dean 0-1, Riley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Tsimbila 4, Rose 2, Moore, Novitskyi, Richardson). Turnovers: 11 (Moore 4, Charlton 2, Rose 2, Novitskyi, Quisenberry, Tsimbila).
NO. 25 OHIO STATE 96, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 59
ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .407, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Gregory 3-4, Land 2-7, McCabe 1-4, Hargis 0-1, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Sanon). Turnovers: 10 (Land 4, Cohen, Gregory, Liberis, McCabe, Moore, Ruggery). Steals: 2 (Gregory, Scanlon). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
TEMPLE 83, VCU 73
Percentages: FG .490, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Watkins 3-6, Baldwin 1-1, Banks 1-1, Nunn 1-2, Johns 1-3, Kern 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (DeLoach 2, Lawal, Watkins). Turnovers: 18 (Johns 5, Baldwin 3, DeLoach 3, Jackson 2, Watkins 2, Banks, Lawal, Nunn). Steals:...
South Carolina women's basketball beats Memphis 79-54, double-doubles from Boston, Cardoso
COLUMBIA — No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball overcame a slow first quarter to dominate Memphis 79-54 at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday. The Gamecocks (8-0) trailed Memphis (rec) by five points early in the first quarter, but several explosive performances off the bench gave them a boost to lead by 17 at halftime. South Carolina finished with three players scoring in double-digits and outrebounded the Tigers 53-30. ...
VILLANOVA 70, OKLAHOMA 66
Percentages: FG .480, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Sherfield 6-8, Cortes 2-3, J.Groves 2-3, Bamisile 0-1, Noland 0-1, Uzan 0-1, Hill 0-3, T.Groves 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Godwin). Turnovers: 12 (Cortes 4, T.Groves 3, Bamisile 2, Sherfield 2, Hill). Steals: 5 (Hill 2,...
Kansas State hosts Wichita State after Johnson's 20-point game
Wichita State Shockers (4-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -6.5; over/under is 129.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces the Wichita State Shockers after Keyontae Johnson scored 20 points in Kansas State's 76-64 loss to the Butler Bulldogs. The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Kansas...
Green leads Florida State against No. 3 Virginia after 23-point game
Florida State Seminoles (1-8) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -19; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Florida State takes on the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers after Darin Green Jr. scored 23 points in Florida State's 79-69 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. The Cavaliers have gone 3-0 at home....
Portland hosts North Dakota following Lowell's 20-point performance
North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (5-4) at Portland Pilots (6-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -16; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Wyatt Lowell scored 20 points in Portland's 100-79 win against the Multnomah Lions. The Pilots are 4-1 on their home court. Portland scores...
SE Louisiana visits Dayton after Holmes' 24-point game
SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) at Dayton Flyers (4-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -18; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays the SE Louisiana Lions after Daron Holmes scored 24 points in Dayton's 67-47 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos. The Flyers have gone 4-0 in home games. Dayton scores 63.4...
Alabama 61, Chattanooga 52
ALABAMA (6-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.636, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Davis 2-5, Nye 2-4, Barber 1-3, Barker 0-2, Wade-Warren 0-1, McQueen 0-1, Mingo-Young 0-2) Blocked Shots: 7 (Rice 3, Wade-Warren 2, Davis 1, Mingo-Young 1) Turnovers: 6 (Cunningham 2, Rice 1, Barber 1, Barker 1, Mingo-Young 1) Steals: 6...
Watch: Georgia shows why you play to the whistle on blocked field goal touchdown
The SEC Championship started off with a bang on Saturday when No. 1 ranked Georgia opened the scoring with a 95-yard blocked field goal return for a touchdown. It was not only a great play by the Bulldogs' special teams unit, it was also a great lesson in always playing until the whistle.
Colorado preparing to finalize Deion Sanders hire after SWAC title game | Report
Colorado is preparing for Deion Sanders to arrive in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday night and agree to terms to become its next head coach, according to a report from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. Sanders coached Jackson State in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game against Southern on Saturday. According to the SI report, Colorado is expecting Sanders to land in Boulder on a flight from Jackson around midnight local time. ...
