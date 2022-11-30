Read full article on original website
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
INDIANA STATE 88, MIAMI (OH) 61
Percentages: FG .492, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 16-34, .471 (McCauley 6-10, Henry 2-3, Hobbs 2-4, Miller 2-5, Martin 1-1, Avila 1-2, Larry 1-2, Bledson 1-3, Kent 0-1, Stephens 0-1, Gibson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Avila 3, McCauley 3, Henry 2, Martin 2,...
SOUTH CAROLINA 74, GEORGETOWN 71, OT
Percentages: FG .452, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Johnson 4-10, Brown 3-5, Jackson 2-5, Carter 1-8, Cooper 0-1, Davis 0-1, Wright 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Carter 3, Jackson 3, Johnson 3, Bosmans-Verdonk 2, Brown, Gray, Wright). Steals: 3 (Cooper, Jackson, Johnson).
FURMAN 88, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 76
Percentages: FG .470, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Gary 2-5, Hallums 1-2, Edwards 1-6, Brown 0-1, Everett 0-1, Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Everett 2, James, Jones, Simpson). Turnovers: 17 (Hallums 4, Jones 4, Edwards 2, Gary 2, Alston, Brown, Everett, Simpson, Wardlaw).
NO. 25 OHIO STATE 96, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 59
ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .407, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Gregory 3-4, Land 2-7, McCabe 1-4, Hargis 0-1, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Sanon). Turnovers: 10 (Land 4, Cohen, Gregory, Liberis, McCabe, Moore, Ruggery). Steals: 2 (Gregory, Scanlon). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Boston, Cardoso and No. 1 Gamecocks top Memphis 79-54
Aliyah Boston and Kamilla Cardoso each had double-doubles and No. 1 South Carolina dominated on defense in a 79-54 victory over Memphis
BUTLER 80, TENNESSEE TECH 66
Percentages: FG .415, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Perry 4-8, Harvey 2-4, Causwell 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Slatten 0-1, Strong 0-1, Oliver 0-3, Sebree 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Harvey). Turnovers: 5 (Perry 2, Thompson 2, Strong). Steals: 5 (Causwell 2, Slatten 2, Thompson). Technical...
TEMPLE 83, VCU 73
Percentages: FG .490, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Watkins 3-6, Baldwin 1-1, Banks 1-1, Nunn 1-2, Johns 1-3, Kern 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (DeLoach 2, Lawal, Watkins). Turnovers: 18 (Johns 5, Baldwin 3, DeLoach 3, Jackson 2, Watkins 2, Banks, Lawal, Nunn). Steals:...
VMI 80, NAVY 72
Percentages: FG .475, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Nelson 3-7, Dorsey 2-9, Benigni 1-2, Inge 1-2, Jones 1-2, Yoder 1-4, MacDonald 0-1, Summers 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Nelson 3, Jones 2, Deaver, Yoder). Turnovers: 11 (Deaver 2, Inge 2, MacDonald 2, Yoder 2,...
CHATTANOOGA 82, GARDNER-WEBB 71
Percentages: FG .489, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Stephens 3-6, White 2-4, Davis 2-5, Brady 1-1, B.Robinson 1-2, Walker 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Caldwell 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Stephens 5). Turnovers: 18 (Johnson 4, Stephens 3, Walker 3, Alexis 2, Davis 2, B.Robinson, Brady,...
FORDHAM 95, TULANE 90
Percentages: FG .451, FT .724. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Quisenberry 4-10, Moore 2-4, Richardson 2-4, Rose 2-8, Charlton 0-1, Dean 0-1, Riley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Tsimbila 4, Rose 2, Moore, Novitskyi, Richardson). Turnovers: 11 (Moore 4, Charlton 2, Rose 2, Novitskyi, Quisenberry, Tsimbila).
Alabama 61, Chattanooga 52
ALABAMA (6-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.636, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Davis 2-5, Nye 2-4, Barber 1-3, Barker 0-2, Wade-Warren 0-1, McQueen 0-1, Mingo-Young 0-2) Blocked Shots: 7 (Rice 3, Wade-Warren 2, Davis 1, Mingo-Young 1) Turnovers: 6 (Cunningham 2, Rice 1, Barber 1, Barker 1, Mingo-Young 1) Steals: 6...
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 97, SAINT JOSEPH'S 80
Percentages: FG .576, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Roberts 4-5, Singleton 4-7, Almonor 3-6, Blassingame 1-1, Moore 0-1, Lamaute 0-2, Munden 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Almonor, Moore). Turnovers: 11 (Roberts 6, Singleton 2, Almonor, Lamaute, Tweedy). Steals: 9 (Moore 3, Singleton 3, Roberts...
VILLANOVA 70, OKLAHOMA 66
Percentages: FG .480, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Sherfield 6-8, Cortes 2-3, J.Groves 2-3, Bamisile 0-1, Noland 0-1, Uzan 0-1, Hill 0-3, T.Groves 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Godwin). Turnovers: 12 (Cortes 4, T.Groves 3, Bamisile 2, Sherfield 2, Hill). Steals: 5 (Hill 2,...
SE Louisiana visits Dayton after Holmes' 24-point game
SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) at Dayton Flyers (4-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -18; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays the SE Louisiana Lions after Daron Holmes scored 24 points in Dayton's 67-47 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos. The Flyers have gone 4-0 in home games. Dayton scores 63.4...
Green leads Florida State against No. 3 Virginia after 23-point game
Florida State Seminoles (1-8) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -19; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Florida State takes on the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers after Darin Green Jr. scored 23 points in Florida State's 79-69 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. The Cavaliers have gone 3-0 at home....
Watch: Georgia shows why you play to the whistle on blocked field goal touchdown
The SEC Championship started off with a bang on Saturday when No. 1 ranked Georgia opened the scoring with a 95-yard blocked field goal return for a touchdown. It was not only a great play by the Bulldogs' special teams unit, it was also a great lesson in always playing until the whistle.
Buffalo hosts Luc and Saint Bonaventure
Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) at Buffalo Bulls (3-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -2; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits the Buffalo Bulls after Kyrell Luc scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure's 71-64 win against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. The Bulls have gone 2-1 in home games. Buffalo...
Jaguars vs. Lions: 1st Round WR Jameson Williams Activated
The Jaguars just may have to face one of the fastest receivers in all of football thia Sunday.
