Louisville, KY

INDIANA STATE 88, MIAMI (OH) 61

Percentages: FG .492, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 16-34, .471 (McCauley 6-10, Henry 2-3, Hobbs 2-4, Miller 2-5, Martin 1-1, Avila 1-2, Larry 1-2, Bledson 1-3, Kent 0-1, Stephens 0-1, Gibson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Avila 3, McCauley 3, Henry 2, Martin 2,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
SOUTH CAROLINA 74, GEORGETOWN 71, OT

Percentages: FG .452, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Johnson 4-10, Brown 3-5, Jackson 2-5, Carter 1-8, Cooper 0-1, Davis 0-1, Wright 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Carter 3, Jackson 3, Johnson 3, Bosmans-Verdonk 2, Brown, Gray, Wright). Steals: 3 (Cooper, Jackson, Johnson).
GEORGETOWN, SC
FURMAN 88, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 76

Percentages: FG .470, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Gary 2-5, Hallums 1-2, Edwards 1-6, Brown 0-1, Everett 0-1, Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Everett 2, James, Jones, Simpson). Turnovers: 17 (Hallums 4, Jones 4, Edwards 2, Gary 2, Alston, Brown, Everett, Simpson, Wardlaw).
ORANGEBURG, SC
NO. 25 OHIO STATE 96, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 59

ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .407, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Gregory 3-4, Land 2-7, McCabe 1-4, Hargis 0-1, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Sanon). Turnovers: 10 (Land 4, Cohen, Gregory, Liberis, McCabe, Moore, Ruggery). Steals: 2 (Gregory, Scanlon). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
COLUMBUS, OH
BUTLER 80, TENNESSEE TECH 66

Percentages: FG .415, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Perry 4-8, Harvey 2-4, Causwell 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Slatten 0-1, Strong 0-1, Oliver 0-3, Sebree 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Harvey). Turnovers: 5 (Perry 2, Thompson 2, Strong). Steals: 5 (Causwell 2, Slatten 2, Thompson). Technical...
COOKEVILLE, TN
TEMPLE 83, VCU 73

Percentages: FG .490, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Watkins 3-6, Baldwin 1-1, Banks 1-1, Nunn 1-2, Johns 1-3, Kern 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (DeLoach 2, Lawal, Watkins). Turnovers: 18 (Johns 5, Baldwin 3, DeLoach 3, Jackson 2, Watkins 2, Banks, Lawal, Nunn). Steals:...
BALDWIN, PA
VMI 80, NAVY 72

Percentages: FG .475, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Nelson 3-7, Dorsey 2-9, Benigni 1-2, Inge 1-2, Jones 1-2, Yoder 1-4, MacDonald 0-1, Summers 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Nelson 3, Jones 2, Deaver, Yoder). Turnovers: 11 (Deaver 2, Inge 2, MacDonald 2, Yoder 2,...
LEXINGTON, VA
CHATTANOOGA 82, GARDNER-WEBB 71

Percentages: FG .489, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Stephens 3-6, White 2-4, Davis 2-5, Brady 1-1, B.Robinson 1-2, Walker 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Caldwell 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Stephens 5). Turnovers: 18 (Johnson 4, Stephens 3, Walker 3, Alexis 2, Davis 2, B.Robinson, Brady,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
FORDHAM 95, TULANE 90

Percentages: FG .451, FT .724. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Quisenberry 4-10, Moore 2-4, Richardson 2-4, Rose 2-8, Charlton 0-1, Dean 0-1, Riley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Tsimbila 4, Rose 2, Moore, Novitskyi, Richardson). Turnovers: 11 (Moore 4, Charlton 2, Rose 2, Novitskyi, Quisenberry, Tsimbila).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alabama 61, Chattanooga 52

ALABAMA (6-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.636, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Davis 2-5, Nye 2-4, Barber 1-3, Barker 0-2, Wade-Warren 0-1, McQueen 0-1, Mingo-Young 0-2) Blocked Shots: 7 (Rice 3, Wade-Warren 2, Davis 1, Mingo-Young 1) Turnovers: 6 (Cunningham 2, Rice 1, Barber 1, Barker 1, Mingo-Young 1) Steals: 6...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 97, SAINT JOSEPH'S 80

Percentages: FG .576, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Roberts 4-5, Singleton 4-7, Almonor 3-6, Blassingame 1-1, Moore 0-1, Lamaute 0-2, Munden 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Almonor, Moore). Turnovers: 11 (Roberts 6, Singleton 2, Almonor, Lamaute, Tweedy). Steals: 9 (Moore 3, Singleton 3, Roberts...
HACKENSACK, NJ
VILLANOVA 70, OKLAHOMA 66

Percentages: FG .480, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Sherfield 6-8, Cortes 2-3, J.Groves 2-3, Bamisile 0-1, Noland 0-1, Uzan 0-1, Hill 0-3, T.Groves 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Godwin). Turnovers: 12 (Cortes 4, T.Groves 3, Bamisile 2, Sherfield 2, Hill). Steals: 5 (Hill 2,...
NORMAN, OK
SE Louisiana visits Dayton after Holmes' 24-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) at Dayton Flyers (4-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -18; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays the SE Louisiana Lions after Daron Holmes scored 24 points in Dayton's 67-47 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos. The Flyers have gone 4-0 in home games. Dayton scores 63.4...
DAYTON, OH
Green leads Florida State against No. 3 Virginia after 23-point game

Florida State Seminoles (1-8) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -19; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Florida State takes on the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers after Darin Green Jr. scored 23 points in Florida State's 79-69 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. The Cavaliers have gone 3-0 at home....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Buffalo hosts Luc and Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) at Buffalo Bulls (3-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -2; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits the Buffalo Bulls after Kyrell Luc scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure's 71-64 win against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. The Bulls have gone 2-1 in home games. Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY

