Editor's note: This boys roundup was inadvertently left out of Thursday's print edition of The State Journal-Register. Shaunasy Hatchett knocked down 10 of 17 shots and scored a game-high 25 points and teammate Austin Robinson posted a double-double in Lanphier’s 66-47 Central State Eight Conference boys basketball victory over Rochester on Tuesday at Lober-Nika Gymnasium. ...

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO