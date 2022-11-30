Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to see snow in Florida this weekend & more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieFlorida State
Top Toys Sought For Christmas 2022 in Phoenix and TampaMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Hidden History: Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Renters in Tampa are concerned about housing discrimination.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Mom shares daughter's kindness in class: "I made a teacher cry today"Amy ChristieTampa, FL
Related
tampamagazines.com
Must-Visit Med Spa in the Heart of South Tampa
Luxury med spas have become a staple to South Tampa’s identity. Ēkò Wellness is the area’s newly opened, all-inclusive med spa. Ēkò offers a variety of wellness and aesthetic services, IV hydration and weight management programs. Ēkò Wellness was founded in 2022 by Titi...
Tampa woman honors grandma through assisted living facility
Latonia Boykins was raised by her grandmother so in her honor she opened up a series of assisted living facilities in her name, Annie.
2 hospitalized after Seminole mobile home consumed by fire
One person was hospitalized as a precaution after a fire consumed a mobile home in Seminole early Thursday morning.
The Weekly Challenger
Program offers free training and courses for Pinellas County residents
ST. PETERSBURG — Thanks to St. Petersburg College and CareerSource Pinellas partnership, eligible Pinellas County residents can earn a tuition-free credential at SPC. Career Source Pinellas recently approved up to $1.2 million toward training vouchers that allow eligible residents aged 18 and older to attend SPC programs aligned with targeted occupations. Eligible students will receive a voucher for up to $15,000 in funding assistance to help cover tuition costs, books and supplies.
Bay News 9
Bay area school systems announce schedule changes from Ian, Nicole
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Some Bay area school systems have announced makeup days for time missed because of Ian and Nicole. The Hillsborough County school district cut its winter break by one day. Students are now scheduled to return to classes on Jan. 9, which was already a teacher planning day.
businessobserverfl.com
Hillsborough selling nearly 62 acres already zoned for housing
Hillsborough County has put up a For Sale sign. The county’s Facilities Management and Real Estate Services department announced Thursday morning, Dec. 1, that it is selling 61.89 acres on the Pasco County line near Wesley Chapel and New Tampa. The property is already zoned for 153 “dwelling units.”...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete opts out of county tenant protections
Thursday’s city council meeting was a mixed bag for St. Petersburg tenants and their advocates. Council members unanimously approved codifying the city’s withdrawal from Pinellas County’s tenant bill of rights – which offers some stronger protections than its municipal counterpart. However, the first reading of an ordinance amendment that prohibits certain income restrictions and mandates landlords accept government assistance payments for move-in costs received nearly the same support.
spaces4learning.com
University of Tampa Begins Construction on 10-Story Multipurpose Building
The University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla., recently announced that construction has begun on a new, 10-story Multipurpose Building, according to a news release. The 460,000-square-foot space will include a residence hall with 600 beds; 37 faculty offices; five classrooms; a designated study lounge for veterans as well as other study spaces; a Starbucks; spaces for the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the Institute for Sales Excellence and the International Programs Office; and parking for 440 vehicles.
csengineermag.com
YEA 2022 – Suncoast Parkway 2 from US 98 to State Road 44
Project Location: Citrus and Hernando counties, Florida. Project Summary: Tourism, residential development, and flourishing new businesses in Florida’s rural Citrus and Hernando counties outpaced the effectiveness of the counties’ connector roads, which led to the design and construction of the Suncoast Parkway 2, State Road 589 Expansion Project.
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County's youngest principal shares his story
TAMPA, Fla. — At 32 years old, Jamal Crook is currently the youngest principal in the Hillsborough County School District and he’s a product of Hillsborough Schools himself. What You Need To Know. James Crook is the youngest principal in the Hillsborough County School District. The 32-year-old is...
Two retired sisters lose Seminole mobile home in fire
Sisters Rose Marie Skillen and Betty Bowman were living in a mobile home at the Seminole RV Park when it caught fire Thursday morning.
995qyk.com
Single Mother Honored By Fellow Tampa PD Officer
Single Mother honored by a fellow Tampa PD officer. for First Responder Friday this week. Sean told us about Jodie and she has been a police officer for over 10 years now. Jodie was recently promoted to corporal. Sean tells us about Jodie, “She really cares about community service. She worked with homeless a lot and helping people that were in need of services and so she would go that extra mile and help them.”
usf.edu
A developer adds partners as it prepares a proposal for the Tropicana Field site
As the city of St. Petersburg edges closer to choosing the company that will redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District — and site of Tropicana Field — one is expanding its team as it prepares to officially submit a proposal. Sugar Hill Community Partners (SHCP) announced Tuesday it’s...
Pinellas officials determine Clearwater house fire was intentionally set
Pinellas officials determined that a house fire in Clearwater on Thursday was intentionally set, according to a press release.
Clearwater school atop destroyed Black cemetery plans for future
"Obviously with the site being a cemetery, we don't have any intention to reopen a school there," Clint Herbic said. More than a year after archaeologists unearthed dozens of graves from the North Greenwood Cemetery at a vacant Clearwater school property, the building still stands — likely atop even more bodies.
Mystery Diner: Classical, Classy Columbia
I visited the original Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City when a teen. Dad, born and raised in Tampa, would take our family for a week each summer from Homestead Air Force Base where he was stationed to Tampa to visit relatives. At least one night would be dedicated to munching out Spanish style at Columbia.
Trial over DeSantis removal of Andrew Warren ends
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor's attorney told a federal judge Thursday.
Bay News 9
Space Force activates new command out of MacDill
TAMPA, Fla. — The U.S. Space Force is activating its new command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa on Friday. The new command, known as SPACECENT, will report directly to U.S. Central Command leaders and take responsibility for all space-based operations under CENTCOM. SPACECENT will be responsible for...
cltampa.com
The St. Pete home of former Burger King president and UF board member John Dasburg is for sale
Well, you can certainly "have it your way," with this home currently on the market in St. Petersburg. Located at 4987 59th Ave. S, the home belongs to John H. Dasburg and his wife Mary Lou. Dasburg is currently the owner and CEO of Astar Cargo, but has an impressive resume that includes a stint as a board member at the University of Florida, the president of Burger King from 2001-2003, and the CEO of Northwest Airlines though most of the '90s.
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Busch Gardens
A motorcyclist died in a crash near Busch Gardens on Wednesday.
Comments / 0