Alabama State

College Football Playoff Rankings released heading into conference championship games

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The fifth release of the College Football Playoff rankings was unveiled on ESPN Tuesday and now there’s just one more to go before we know the four teams that will compete for a national title.

There weren’t too many surprises with where teams landed in the latest rankings after Michigan beat Ohio State, and Georgia, TCU, and USC all won over the past weekend. The biggest question was how far the Buckeyes would fall after having the wheels fall off in the second half vs. the Wolverines in comparison to teams like Alabama and Tennessee.

With the reveal, what we can now safely assume is that there are only five teams with a legitimate shot to make the College Football Playoff. It’ll all come down most likely to what happens in Las Vegas when Utah and USC face each other in the Pac-12 Championship game Friday night.

Here’s a look at the penultimate CFP Rankings, hot off the press.

25

NC State Wolfpack (8-4)

Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

24

Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4)

Dec. 26, 2016; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet on the field prior to the game between the Miami Redhawks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tropicana Field. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

23

North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3)

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

22

UCF Knights (9-3)

Aug 29, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; UCF Knights mascot performs for the crowd prior to the game against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Spectrum Stadium. Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

21

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: A detail view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish players helmet showing the CFP logo during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

20

Texas Longhorns (8-4)

Nov 10, 2018; Lubbock, TX, USA; A Texas Longhorns helmet on the sidelines during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

19

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4)

Jul 19, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; The South Carolina helmet on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

18

Tulane Green Wave (10-2)

Nov 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave tight end Reggie Brown (89) catches a pass against the UCF Knights during the fourth quarter at Yulman Stadium. Credit: Rebecca Warren-USA TODAY Sports

17

UCLA Bruins (9-3)

Sep 25, 2014; Tempe, AZ, USA; Detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmets on the sidelines against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

16

Oregon Ducks (9-3)

An “End racism” sticker joins the American Flag on the helmets of Oregon players Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

15

Oregon State Beavers (9-3)

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of Oregon State Beavers helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Gainesville, FL, USA; A detail view of LSU Tigers football helmets against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

13

Florida State Seminoles (9-3)

Sep 8, 2018; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles had a special sticker on their helmets to honor former FSU player Burt Reynolds who died this past week. The Florida State Seminoles host the Samford Bulldogs at Doak Campbell Stadium. Credit: Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

12

Washington Huskies (10-2)

Nov 23, 2018; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington Huskies helmet sits during a football game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 14, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) against the Idaho State Bengals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

10

Kansas State Wildcats (9-3)

Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Kansas State Wildcats helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

9

Clemson Tigers (10-2)

The Clemson football helmet near the Fiesta Bowl trophy at the coaches’ press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, December 27, 2019. Clemson Fans Fiesta Bowl Coaches Conference

8

Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

7

Tennessee Volunteers (10-2)

Nov 23, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

6

Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)

Jul 18, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet is shown on the main stage during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

5

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)

Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus; A sticker-laden Ohio State Buckeyes helmet sits on the turf during warmups before Saturday’s game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus. Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

4

USC Trojans (11-1)

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo on the back of the helmet of Southern California Trojans long snapper Jake Olson at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

3

TCU Horned Frogs (12-0)

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the TCU Horned Frogs helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2

Michigan Wolverines (12-0)

Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines football helmet sits on the field prior to the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

1

Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

