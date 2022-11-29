Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
The Hammer: Reba McEntire Lifetime Movie Gets a Premiere Date
The Hammer will launch on Lifetime early next year. The cabler announced today that the Reba McEntire movie is to premiere on January 7th at 8/7c on Lifetime. The original movie is inspired by the life of traveling circuit judge, Kim Wanker, who "hands down justice unlike anyone else," the logline teases.
Walker Season 3 is not coming back in December 2022
All eyes are on when we’ll get answers to that major cliffhanger at the end of the Walker Season 3 fall finale. We’ll have to wait at least one more month. We would love to say that The CW still has some new episodes of Walker Season 3 to come this year. That’s not the case. There won’t be any new episodes on in December 2022. The show is officially on its winter break, and that started the week before Thanksgiving.
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
ETOnline.com
'The Masked Singer' Crowns Season 8 Champion -- See What Musical Superstar Won the Golden Mask Trophy! (Recap)
The Masked Singer season 8 crowned an all-new champion on Wednesday! After some truly breathtaking performances from the final two contestants -- The Harp and The Lambs -- only one of them was able to walk away with the Golden Mask Trophy!. First, we're going to look at how the...
programminginsider.com
Today in History: Thursday, December 1, 2022
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. On the episode of CBS sitcom “Here’s Lucy” in 1969 titled “Lucy Meets Johnny Carson,“ Lucy (Lucille Ball) was an audience member at “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson and Ed McMahon and managed to make a big splash…The most widely remembered episode of ABC sitcom “The Odd Couple” aired in 1972 when Felix (Tony Randall) and Oscar (Jack Klugman) appeared on “Password.” The game’s host Allen Ludden and his wife Betty White guest starred…Premium cable outlet The Movie Channel launched in 1979… “Spencer,” the teen sitcom starring Chad Lowe, debuted on NBC in 1984. Lowe left the series after six episodes and the show was retooled and re-titled “Under One Roof” with Ross Harris in the spring of 1985. It aired with Harris for only seven more episodes…”Cagney & Lacey” became the first U.S. network drama in TV history to mention the word ‘condom’ in 1986…Also on CBS in 1986 was the debut of family sitcom “The Cavanaughs” starring Barnard Hughes and Christine Ebersole. It ran for two 13-episode seasons. The second season aired solely in the summers of 1988 and 1989…News coverage flooded the airwaves in 1992 as that “Long Island Lolita,” Amy Fisher, was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in jail in New York for shooting Mary Jo Buttafuoco. She ultimately served 7 years behind bars…Also in 1992, “Frosty Returns,” the animated sequel to 1969’s “Frosty the Snowman” debuted on CBS. John Goodman voiced Frosty; Jonathan Winters was its narrator…The Game Show Network (now GSN) launched in 1994 with “What’s My Line?” as its first classic series…Tom Brokaw made his final appearance on the “NBC Nightly News” in 2004…Also in 2004 was the premiere of competition series “Project Runway,” hosted by Heidi Klum, on Bravo. A planned move to Lifetime for a sixth season in November 2008 was delayed until August 2009 following a break-of-contract lawsuit from Bravo’s parent company, NBC Universal.
Jack Sparrow has finally returned, but fans aren't happy
Fans spotted Captain Jack Sparrow in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which seems to suggest that Disney is willing to welcome the character back. That being said, this version of notorious pirate likely isn't the one that fans were hoping for. Earlier this year, during the defamation trial...
'Chicago PD' Actress Shares Smiling Selfie With Co-Star
Marina Squerciati and Tracy Spiridakos are the best of friends!. Squerciati–who portrays officer Kim Burgess in the hit drama Chicago PD–took to Instagram to share a selfie with her co-star Spiridakos, 34, who plays detective Hailey Upton. Although the duo has shared a multi-season run with hundreds of...
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released
Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film in the live-action Transformers feature film series. Set to premiere in theaters next summer, the movie will bring in the fan-favorite characters from the Beast Wars spinoff series for the very first time. The new film will also see the return of classic Transformers characters that would be impossible to exclude like Optimus Prime (voiced again by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Take a look at the upcoming movie and its first footage in the player below, look for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to premiere on June 9, 2023.
Jack Ryan: John Krasinski on the run in third season of Amazon Prime show
John Krasinski is back as “unwavering hero” Jack Ryan in the next season of Amazon Prime’s take on the franchise.The series is an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s books which follow the adventures of the former US marine.This time, Jack Ryan is the fugitive, and is very much so on the run in this installation of the thriller.An action-packed trailer gives a first look at what to expect when it drops on 21 December.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jack Grealish laughs after bird poos on Luke ShawMatt Hancock serenades Gina Coladangelo with Ed Sheeran song in I’m a Celeb reunionBBC Christmas schedule: What’s on TV this year?
wegotthiscovered.com
A Paramount Plus hit that topped the ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere is getting a second season
If you thought House of the Dragon’s debut had the biggest viewership numbers this year, think again. Those bragging rights appear to belong to none other than Tulsa King, a Paramount Plus mobster series starring Sylvester Stallone. The resounding success of the new series has resulted in Paramount renewing...
Popculture
USA Network Just Saved a Canceled Show
The Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' canceled dating series is getting a second chance. Nearly six months after the TBS series was canceled amid the Warner Media and Discovery merger, The Big D has found a new home at USA Network, with Deadline reporting Wednesday that the network is set to pick the 10-part series up.
New on Netflix in December 2022: Every movie and TV show coming this month
This year, for Christmas, Netflix is giving subscribers a wealth of new releases.These include films you would have had a chance to see in the cinema in November – films like Glass Onion, which is Rian Johnson’s sequel to Knives Out.There are also new Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio), Alejandro González Iñárritu (BARDO) and Noah Baumbach (White Noise) films being added from the beginning of the month, right through to New Year’s Eve,TV wise, there will be a new series of Emily in Paris to tear through while slumped on the sofa post-Christmas dinner, as well as a prequel spin-off...
EW.com
Jeff Probst weighs in on the future of Survivor returning player seasons
It's always a delicate balance with Survivor. When it comes to twists and changes, the show has to evolve and grow, while also retaining the essential spirit and structure that made the program such a cultural phenomenon to begin with. That delicate balance has always extended to casting as well.
The Daily South
CBS Celebrates The Season With Three New Christmas Rom-Coms
Hallmark and Lifetime aren’t having all the Christmas movie fun this year. CBS has their own slate of original holiday love stories slated to air in December, filled with a roster of talent from the network’s own shows. For starters, Amanda Kloots from The Talk stars in Fit...
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022
December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
TVGuide.com
New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (December 2022)
Is it Father's Day or is it Christmas? Because dads are getting the greatest gift of all this December: a third season of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan. The new season comes Dec. 21, more than two years after the second season aired, and it beats a tie and a sweater. There are also a pair of good looking movies coming: the immigrant horror story Nanny and the touching documentary Wildcat. And Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service, is streaming all five seasons of Person of Interest, one of my favorite shows, at the top of the month.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Has Another Secret Celebrity Cameo
James Gunn has been pretty busy this month with his new role as the Co-CEO of DC Studios after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, David Zaslav appointed him and Peter Safran to lead their new imprint. Gunn recently revealed that all DC Universe projects will be interconnected including their film, TV, animation, and video games. Before next year is up, the director will finish up his tenure with Marvel Studios with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The latter of the two premiered on Disney+ last week and according to reviews it was á brilliant entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the introduction of Kevin Bacon fans didn't expect another character to appear. When the actor first appears on screen, he's talking to his wife and the voice over the phone just so happens to be Kyra Sedgwick.
Get to Know the Voices Behind 1964's 'Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer'
You know Frosty the Snowman, Santa Claus, and Mariah Carey as classic Christmas staples. But do you recall the most famous Christmas mascot of all?. Those who celebrate Christmas will certainly recall the tale of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The time-honored Christmas song first came about in 1939 from songwriter Johnny Marks, who based it on a children's book by Robert L. May. Since its debut, the song has been adapted into several Christmas tales, few more memorable than the 1964 claymation special.
IGN
The Mandalorian Season 3 Gets an Official Release Date
The next season of The Mandalorian will premiere in early 2023. As announced at Brazil Comic Con, Disney revealed that the next chapter of Mando's story will hit Disney Plus on March 1, 2023. Disney also shared a new image of the Mandalorian, Din Djarin, and Grogu together in a cockpit.
