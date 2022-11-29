ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: WSU linebacker Travion Brown enters transfer portal

PULLMAN -- The first real casualty of transfer season has hit WSU, as per Chris Hummer of 247Sports, linebacker Travion Brown has entered the transfer portal. Brown has entered as a graduate transfer and will have one year left to play, with a redshirt if necessary. The 6-3, 230-pounder from...
OGDEN, UT
BM5: Can the Utes get it done? | Hartline sticking around | Will Buckeyes hit portal hard in 2023?

There is much to discuss about Ohio State football as Jonah Booker drops by for his usual Friday visit. JBook and Dave Biddle look ahead to tonight's Pac-12 Championship Game between USC and Utah. If the Utes pull the mild upset (the Trojans are favored by 2.5 points), the Buckeyes will be in position to make the College Football Playoff. Also on the docket:
COLUMBUS, OH
Thompson-Robinson is Heading to the East-West Shrine Bowl

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been invited to and will participate in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. The bowl is held annually as an all-star game for collegiate seniors and allows them to perform in front of several NFL scouts. The game will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m. PT at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thompson-Robinson's hometown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
What did Tommy Lloyd say after Utah?

Utah defeated Arizona 81-66 on Thursday night, but Tommy Lloyd believes the Wildcats will be able to recover nicely. “I’m going to give Utah a ton of credit,” Lloyd said. “They were the better team tonight and we came out, I don’t know if we were fat and happy or had the Maui hangover, but whatever it was it wasn’t right and it wasn’t good enough. We have great dudes and we’re a high character program, so we’re going to bounce back from this for sure.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bakersfield DL Grant Buckey Flips Commitment to UCLA

Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive lineman Grant Buckey has flipped his commitment from USC to UCLA. Buckey tweeted his commitment to the Bruins on Thursday morning. The Bruins had stayed on Buckey even after his commitment to the Trojans. He took his first of three scheduled in-state official visits to UCLA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
