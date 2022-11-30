Read full article on original website
Couple has wedding after 5 decades: "All our children smiling at us"Amy ChristieSuffolk, VA
Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to ReopenJoel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Public meeting regarding oyster reef project on Lynnhaven River set for Dec. 12
The meeting will take place on Monday, Dec. 12 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Wave Church, located at 1000 Great Neck Road.
Frostbitten Sea Turtle Rescued in Lynnhaven River, Va. Aquarium Rescue Center at Capacity
If a marine animal is struggling in cold water and someone happens to spot it, you’d want that someone to be an experienced Bay scientist. That’s the lucky break that a loggerhead sea turtle got on Nov. 12, and now it’s on the road to recovery. Chris...
Zoning for Chesapeake ‘mega-site’ approved
Last month, City Council voted 7-1 to rezone 1,420 acres of farmland for industrial uses in order to create the Coastal Virginia Commerce Park.
Norfolk moves to buy ‘only waterfront laundromat in all of America’ to make way for redevelopment
A unique and often joked about fixture on Norfolk's bayfront is headed to the history books, in that it is slated for demolition.
Ribbon cutting for TEEM Textured Cakes bakery in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake bakery is celebrating a new beginning. TEEM Textured Cakes hosted its official grand opening ceremony on Friday. The owner, Tyisha Wiggins, has spent nearly 10 years creating custom-designed cakes out of her home. She started getting more business and decided it was time to open a storefront.
3 adults, teen rescued from disabled sailboat off Outer Banks
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WNCT) — The Coast Guard rescued three adults and a 15-year-old from a sinking sailing vessel off the North Carolina coast. The 41-foot sailboat Rojodan crew contacted Coast Guard Sector North Carolina at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday after they lost the use of both the engines and jib about 98 miles off Cape […]
Hampton Roads pharmacies stockpile Tamiflu supplies amid shortage
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Virginia is experiencing some of the highest levels of the flu that doctors have seen in years. This is leading to shortages of Tamiflu right here in Hampton Roads, and even on a larger scale across the country. "This can be a problem every year, but...
Man rescues red-tailed hawk while working in Chesapeake
A worker at TFC Recycling in Chesapeake rescued an injured hawk! Dustin Plass, a heavy equipment operator, spotted the red-tailed hawk looking sick and weak.
No political messages allowed in Yorktown boat parade, organizers say
You may recall this time last year, a certain decorated boat caused quite a stir. The boat had political messages on it and was in Yorktown's annual lighted boat parade.
"Amazing" Chesapeake woman receives a surprise gift
An “amazing” 31-year-old woman in Chesapeake has just been gifted a bicycle, something she hasn’t had since she was a preschooler.
Portsmouth deputy city manager no longer working for city
Portsmouth deputy city manager no longer working …. ‘Santa Looks Like Me’ event at Waterside highlights …. WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver reports. Western Branch prepares for first state semifinal …. The Bruins face Freedom out of Woodbridge, VA. Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 13. Fantasy Football...
Missy Elliott To Deliver Commencement Address to Norfolk State University Graduates
Grammy-award-winning singer, rapper, songwriter and producer Missy Elliott will deliver the keynote address to approximately 400 graduating students at Norfolk State University’s Commencement Ceremony. The 109th Commencement will take place at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall, located on the campus of Norfolk State...
Hampton Roads’ largest holiday train display opens in Virginia Beach
The Tidewater Big Train Operators' annual holiday show kicks off Friday evening and runs through December 10.
Be Strong in the Lord, Virginia
We never know when tragedy will touch our communities. One week after the senseless murder of three University of Virginia football players, a long-time manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake killed six of his coworkers and injured numerous others. Late Tuesday evening, a long-time manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake...
Hampton Roads farmers feeling the impact of low Christmas tree supply
The supply of Christmas trees is smaller than usual in Hampton Roads and nationwide. It’s impacting the wallets of some local farmers and consumers.
‘After School Satan Club’ sparks religious freedom debate in Virginia
"He is just an imaginary figure that we look to because he is the eternal rebel that fought for justice and humanity."
TCC extends contract with Barnes & Noble College, MacArthur Center locations to close
According to a press release, as part of the new contract, the MacArthur Center will close on December 21 and will move to the Norfolk Campus Student Center.
1 injured, 3 displaced in Chesapeake fire
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One person suffered non-life threatening burns and was taken to the hospital following a fire to a residential structure Saturday morning in the Camelot area of Chesapeake. Firefighters got the call for a fire in the 800 block of Parapet Road at 11:17 a.m. When...
A perfect day in Phoebus: Tree illumination, holiday market in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — The holidays are full of excitement all across Hampton Roads, and on December 4, you can head to Hampton's Phoebus neighborhood for some extra fun. 'The Phoebus Holiday Illumination & Craft Market' will be held on Saturday at 37 East Mellen Street in Hampton. In the...
Next steps for Norfolk's Ocean View revitalization project in the works
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city leaders are taking steps to revitalize the Ocean View section of the city in the hopes of bringing more people to the area. From 2018- 2021, crews demolished the popular Greenies Bar and Grill. On Tuesday, city leaders approved the purchase of another piece of land. It's a vacant building formerly known as the laundromat Soaps-N-Suds on West Ocean View Avenue for $1.8 million.
