Chesapeake, VA

13News Now

Ribbon cutting for TEEM Textured Cakes bakery in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake bakery is celebrating a new beginning. TEEM Textured Cakes hosted its official grand opening ceremony on Friday. The owner, Tyisha Wiggins, has spent nearly 10 years creating custom-designed cakes out of her home. She started getting more business and decided it was time to open a storefront.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
CBS 17

3 adults, teen rescued from disabled sailboat off Outer Banks

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WNCT) — The Coast Guard rescued three adults and a 15-year-old from a sinking sailing vessel off the North Carolina coast. The 41-foot sailboat Rojodan crew contacted Coast Guard Sector North Carolina at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday after they lost the use of both the engines and jib about 98 miles off Cape […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth deputy city manager no longer working for city

Portsmouth deputy city manager no longer working …. ‘Santa Looks Like Me’ event at Waterside highlights …. WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver reports. Western Branch prepares for first state semifinal …. The Bruins face Freedom out of Woodbridge, VA. Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 13. Fantasy Football...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
thenewsprogress.com

Be Strong in the Lord, Virginia

We never know when tragedy will touch our communities. One week after the senseless murder of three University of Virginia football players, a long-time manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake killed six of his coworkers and injured numerous others. Late Tuesday evening, a long-time manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

1 injured, 3 displaced in Chesapeake fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One person suffered non-life threatening burns and was taken to the hospital following a fire to a residential structure Saturday morning in the Camelot area of Chesapeake. Firefighters got the call for a fire in the 800 block of Parapet Road at 11:17 a.m. When...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Next steps for Norfolk's Ocean View revitalization project in the works

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city leaders are taking steps to revitalize the Ocean View section of the city in the hopes of bringing more people to the area. From 2018- 2021, crews demolished the popular Greenies Bar and Grill. On Tuesday, city leaders approved the purchase of another piece of land. It's a vacant building formerly known as the laundromat Soaps-N-Suds on West Ocean View Avenue for $1.8 million.
NORFOLK, VA
Annapolis, MD
