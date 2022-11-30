Read full article on original website
Man shot in Springfield: Police seek video
Over the course of the investigation, police say they have been informed there may be video of the incident.
2 people in custody following pursuit in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD — Two people are in custody following a police chase in Clark County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. It started at the Kroger on the 2700 block of E. Main Street when deputies responded to reports of a stolen car. Body cameras captured...
Ohio business owner ordered to pay over $25K for fraud
On Nov. 10, Josh Bailey of Columbus pleaded guilty to one count of workers' compensation fraud and was ordered to pay $25,460.87 to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
Crews respond to a reported shooting in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Friday in Dayton. According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 7:58 p.m. to the area of Greenway Street in Dayton. Dispatch confirmed one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The condition of the person injured is not known at this […]
Crews respond to vehicle on its top in river in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a car on its top into a river in Dayton Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Semi in fatal I-75 North crash in Butler Twp. left ramp, crossed into traffic, hit 4 vehicles. Dayton Police and rescue crews were dispatched...
Crews respond to car into creek, no one found inside
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were sent to the scene of a car into a creek in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, crews were called to a creek at the intersection of Gettysburg Avenue and Cornell Drive in Dayton at 9:25 a.m. The initial call to respond was for a reported vehicle into the […]
Dayton man charged in police chase declines plea deal
LIMA — A Dayton man accused of leading Lima Police on a car chase in September turned down a plea deal at a Friday court appearance. Hillary Farr, 37, is charged with third-degree felony failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and first-degree felonious assault. The state offered to lower the felonious assault to a second-degree felony, which would no longer carry a mandatory prison sentence, and dismiss the other count.
Dayton trooper and dispatcher of the year announced
Trooper Pudenz is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award, and Dispatcher Huffman is now in contention for the District and State Dispatcher of the Year award.
‘It’s not a laughing matter’: Miami Valley officials weigh in on ‘swatting’ bill
"Because this specific phone call, the bad people have figured out how to create the police response that brings guns drawn, knocking doors down, and so that's why we're responding with this, making it a more serious crime," Lampton said.
Police seek Dayton parade shooting suspect: Reward offered
On Nov. 25, shortly after the Dayton Children’s Parade began, police said a group of more than 20 juveniles got into a fight between the Boston Stoker and Key Bank building.
Law enforcement locates endangered missing man
According to the Kettering Police Department, 82-year-old Gary Haggard drove away from his residence around 3 p.m. on Thursday and failed to return. The incident took place on Jamaica Road in Germantown.
Car crashes into a Troy home
TROY — Crews responded to a vehicle hitting a residential house late Friday evening. Troy Police and Fire were dispatched to a residential home in the 1000 block of Barrington Drive at around 10 p.m., according to initial reports. News Center 7 confirmed the reports after receiving footage of...
Dayton PD seeks information on fatal hit and run
According to the Dayton Police Department, a man was struck by a vehicle in the alley behind 1939 N. Main St. around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Former Wapakoneta utility clerk indicted on 15 felony counts
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former utility clerk in Auglaize County has been indicted on 15 felony counts. According to a release, a grand jury indicted Christine Steinke on 15 charges related to more than $150,000 in theft from the city of Wapakoneta. Steinke served as a utility clerk in the Wapakoneta Utilities Department. An […]
Special key, barcode trick steals over $1,500 from Columbus Meijer, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for four suspects after they said the group used a tool-and-scan trick to walk out of a store with over $1,500 in stolen products. The theft happened around 8:35 p.m. on Nov. 20, at the Meijer at 5050 N. Hamilton Rd. Four people walked into the store and […]
Man robs local bank with note; Police seek information from public for identity of suspect
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Police Department and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information regarding the identity of a man suspected of robbing a bank in Lewisburg, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) social media page. The robbery occurred at the LCNB branch on...
Sidney Daily News
Arrest warrant issued for Piqua man
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a Piqua man, who is wanted in connection with several burglaries in Shelby County. The person of interest was identified as Jeremy Lee Jones, 32 of 1146 Chevy Lane, Piqua, Ohio. Jones was not at the residence at the time of the search warrant on Nov. 23. An arrest warrant has been issued for Jones. Jones is known to be on the run as detectives have been in contact with him asking that he turn himself in.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputies in Ross Co. responded to a reported accidential shooting
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting that occurred Friday morning. It happened shortly before 9 a.m. According to initial reports, medics with Union Township responded to the 13000 block of Westfall Road in Ross County. Dispatchers told responding medics that a male individual was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
Truck smashes into house in 2-vehicle accident in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK — A pickup truck struck a house tonight in a two-vehicle accident in Beavercreek that has sent at least two people to a hospital. >> Jury finds George Wagner IV guilty of murder in Pike County slayings. Medic, fire and police were dispatched to the 3900 block of...
