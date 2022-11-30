ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

WDTN

Crews respond to a reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Friday in Dayton. According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 7:58 p.m. to the area of Greenway Street in Dayton. Dispatch confirmed one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The condition of the person injured is not known at this […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to vehicle on its top in river in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a car on its top into a river in Dayton Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Semi in fatal I-75 North crash in Butler Twp. left ramp, crossed into traffic, hit 4 vehicles. Dayton Police and rescue crews were dispatched...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Crews respond to car into creek, no one found inside

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were sent to the scene of a car into a creek in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, crews were called to a creek at the intersection of Gettysburg Avenue and Cornell Drive in Dayton at 9:25 a.m. The initial call to respond was for a reported vehicle into the […]
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Dayton man charged in police chase declines plea deal

LIMA — A Dayton man accused of leading Lima Police on a car chase in September turned down a plea deal at a Friday court appearance. Hillary Farr, 37, is charged with third-degree felony failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and first-degree felonious assault. The state offered to lower the felonious assault to a second-degree felony, which would no longer carry a mandatory prison sentence, and dismiss the other count.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Car crashes into a Troy home

TROY — Crews responded to a vehicle hitting a residential house late Friday evening. Troy Police and Fire were dispatched to a residential home in the 1000 block of Barrington Drive at around 10 p.m., according to initial reports. News Center 7 confirmed the reports after receiving footage of...
TROY, OH
WDTN

Former Wapakoneta utility clerk indicted on 15 felony counts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former utility clerk in Auglaize County has been indicted on 15 felony counts. According to a release, a grand jury indicted Christine Steinke on 15 charges related to more than $150,000 in theft from the city of Wapakoneta. Steinke served as a utility clerk in the Wapakoneta Utilities Department. An […]
WAPAKONETA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Arrest warrant issued for Piqua man

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a Piqua man, who is wanted in connection with several burglaries in Shelby County. The person of interest was identified as Jeremy Lee Jones, 32 of 1146 Chevy Lane, Piqua, Ohio. Jones was not at the residence at the time of the search warrant on Nov. 23. An arrest warrant has been issued for Jones. Jones is known to be on the run as detectives have been in contact with him asking that he turn himself in.
PIQUA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies in Ross Co. responded to a reported accidential shooting

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting that occurred Friday morning. It happened shortly before 9 a.m. According to initial reports, medics with Union Township responded to the 13000 block of Westfall Road in Ross County. Dispatchers told responding medics that a male individual was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
ROSS COUNTY, OH

