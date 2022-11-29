ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Desmond Howard puts Playoff contender on upset alert

USC can secure its spot in the College Football Playoff tonight when the Trojans play the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas. But ESPN’s college football analyst Desmond Howard believes the Trojans could be trouble. “You’re looking at a Utah team that knows, not thinks…they...
LOS ANGELES, CA
jammin1057.com

Pac- 12 Championship USC vs. Utah In Las Vegas

As a USC Alumni, I am excited that the Trojans will face Utes in my hometown. The Pac-12 conference extended its agreement to at least 2023 to play its championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game Friday between No. 4 USC and No. 12 Utah will be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

BREAKING: WSU linebacker Travion Brown enters transfer portal

PULLMAN -- The first real casualty of transfer season has hit WSU, as per Chris Hummer of 247Sports, linebacker Travion Brown has entered the transfer portal. Brown has entered as a graduate transfer and will have one year left to play, with a redshirt if necessary. The 6-3, 230-pounder from...
OGDEN, UT
uscannenbergmedia.com

Students are headed to Las Vegas to support USC football

The Trojans made it to the Pac-12 Championship where they will face Utah in their fourth championship game on Friday at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. With USC advancing to number four in the College Football Playoff rankings, many USC students are making the trek to Las Vegas to support their team and enjoy the last weekend before finals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

I Have 99 Things to Say

1 — There’s no way I’m going to enjoy these next few hours…. 2 — Have to assume the defense tweaked to a 3-3-5 to open when TaRiq Bracy injured his hamstring on Wed/Thursday. Cam Hart’s absence would impact the effectiveness of the 4-2-5 but not the choice.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

OC Team Qualifies for Pop Warner Football Super Bowl

A south Orange County Pop Warner football team is gearing up to participate in the youth league’s Super Bowl in Florida this weekend. The Saddleback Valley Blue Bears will compete in the 10-year-old level in Orlando, starting Saturday. The team is leaving for Florida on Thursday, according to Kristin Bracic, proud mom of linebacker Sebastian Bracic.
ORLANDO, FL
thedowneypatriot.com

Vikings capture CIF D4 Championship

DOWNEY – For the fourth time in school history, the Downey High School football team has brought home a championship. In dominating fashion, the Vikings defense, and a balanced scoring attack, led the Vikings to a blowout, 40-7, win over undefeated Cypress Friday night (November 25) at Western High in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Championship.
DOWNEY, CA
smartcitiesdive.com

High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023

California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
foxla.com

People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers

LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
irvinestandard.com

IUSD students lead state in test scores

Irvine Unified School District outperformed both California and Orange County averages in state standardized assessment scores for the sixth consecutive year. IUSD ranked No. 1 in the state in science, mathematics and English language arts/literacy (ELA) among public school districts of 35,000 or more students. “These results represent an unprecedented...
IRVINE, CA
247Sports

247Sports

62K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy