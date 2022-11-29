Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
Pac 12 Championship Predictions: #4 USC Trojans vs #11 Utah Utes
IB makes predictions for the Pac 12 championship game between Utah and USC
Pac-12 Title Game Postgame Reactions: USC's Defense Struggles In Loss To Utah
Emory Hunt and Barrett Sallee join Hakem Dermish to discuss USC's defensive issues in their loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game.
USC vs. Utah picks, predictions: Pac-12 Championship odds, spread, lines
Championship Week is here and the Pac-12 Championship Game could have the effect of sending a team into the College Football Playoff this postseason, that is if USC can avenge its loss to Utah on Friday night. Southern Cal is just 1 point away from being an undefeated team right now after its 43-42 ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Desmond Howard puts Playoff contender on upset alert
USC can secure its spot in the College Football Playoff tonight when the Trojans play the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas. But ESPN’s college football analyst Desmond Howard believes the Trojans could be trouble. “You’re looking at a Utah team that knows, not thinks…they...
jammin1057.com
Pac- 12 Championship USC vs. Utah In Las Vegas
As a USC Alumni, I am excited that the Trojans will face Utes in my hometown. The Pac-12 conference extended its agreement to at least 2023 to play its championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game Friday between No. 4 USC and No. 12 Utah will be...
Desmond Howard Has 1 College Football Playoff Team On Upset Alert
This weekend's conference championship games will help determine the field for the College Football Playoff. For ESPN's Desmond Howard, one playoff contending team might be on upset alert tonight. Appearing on Get Up, Howard said that USC could be in danger of losing to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game....
USC Football: 5 Reasons Why the Trojans Get Revenge and Beat Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game
USC lost to Utah earlier in the regular season, but here are five reasons why the Trojans will even the score in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night.
BREAKING: WSU linebacker Travion Brown enters transfer portal
PULLMAN -- The first real casualty of transfer season has hit WSU, as per Chris Hummer of 247Sports, linebacker Travion Brown has entered the transfer portal. Brown has entered as a graduate transfer and will have one year left to play, with a redshirt if necessary. The 6-3, 230-pounder from...
UCLA Advances to Championship Game After Dominating Alabama 3-0
CARY, N.C. – The UCLA women's soccer team advanced to the College Cup final for the sixth time in program history after downing Alabama by a score of 3-0 on Friday night in a battle of No. 1 seeds at WakeMed Soccer Park. The Bruins (21-2-1) will now face...
Grant Buckey, 3-star defensive lineman, flips from USC Trojans to UCLA Bruins
Liberty-Bakersfield (Calif.) three-star defensive lineman Grant Buckey had been committed to the USC Trojans since mid-June. Until Thursday. That's when the 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive standout elected to flip to the UCLA Bruins. "I'm excited to announce after careful consideration I will be ...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Students are headed to Las Vegas to support USC football
The Trojans made it to the Pac-12 Championship where they will face Utah in their fourth championship game on Friday at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. With USC advancing to number four in the College Football Playoff rankings, many USC students are making the trek to Las Vegas to support their team and enjoy the last weekend before finals.
I Have 99 Things to Say
1 — There’s no way I’m going to enjoy these next few hours…. 2 — Have to assume the defense tweaked to a 3-3-5 to open when TaRiq Bracy injured his hamstring on Wed/Thursday. Cam Hart’s absence would impact the effectiveness of the 4-2-5 but not the choice.
BYU Offers Stanford RB Commit LJ Martin
BYU is looking to flip the commitment of one of Stanford's top skill players
ocsportszone.com
Final on CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Game on Friday Dec. 2
It’s the start of a big weekend for five Orange County high school football teams that will competing in the CIF State Regional Bowl Games. Northwood, the CIF Division 8 championship, will be playing Kennedy of Delano Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. OC Sports Zone will provide updates...
mynewsla.com
OC Team Qualifies for Pop Warner Football Super Bowl
A south Orange County Pop Warner football team is gearing up to participate in the youth league’s Super Bowl in Florida this weekend. The Saddleback Valley Blue Bears will compete in the 10-year-old level in Orlando, starting Saturday. The team is leaving for Florida on Thursday, according to Kristin Bracic, proud mom of linebacker Sebastian Bracic.
thedowneypatriot.com
Vikings capture CIF D4 Championship
DOWNEY – For the fourth time in school history, the Downey High School football team has brought home a championship. In dominating fashion, the Vikings defense, and a balanced scoring attack, led the Vikings to a blowout, 40-7, win over undefeated Cypress Friday night (November 25) at Western High in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Championship.
smartcitiesdive.com
High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023
California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
foxla.com
People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers
LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
L.A., Orange county restaurants added to California Michelin Guide
Bon Appetit! The 2022 edition of Michelin Guide California features Bib Gourmand restaurants from Los Angeles and Orange counties. The term Bib Gourmand refers to a restaurant that offers a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $49 […]
irvinestandard.com
IUSD students lead state in test scores
Irvine Unified School District outperformed both California and Orange County averages in state standardized assessment scores for the sixth consecutive year. IUSD ranked No. 1 in the state in science, mathematics and English language arts/literacy (ELA) among public school districts of 35,000 or more students. “These results represent an unprecedented...
