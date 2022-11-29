ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clayton News Daily

Charles Barkley Wanted Sanders at Auburn, Will Support Freeze

After much speculation about the vacancy, Auburn hired Hugh Freeze to be the school’s next football coach earlier this week. Though opinions on the hire are rather mixed, Charles Barkley made clear that he still plans to support whoever the coach of the Tigers is. That being said, the...
AUBURN, GA
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Georgia

The past is the past. Doesn’t matter what happened last week. All that matters is the LSU Tigers are playing for an SEC Championship this Saturday and the only team in their way is the 12-0 Georgia Bulldogs. Since LSU only plays them every few years, we don’t know...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship

Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
ATHENS, GA
NBC Sports

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key says 3 assistants will not return in 2023

ATLANTA — Newly named Georgia Tech coach Brent Key announced that three assistant coaches will not return next season. Key said offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Chip Long, wide receivers coach Del Alexander and strength and conditioning coach Lewis Caralla will not return. Key was Georgia Tech’s interim...
ATLANTA, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Commits Ready To Keep "Tight End University" Alive and Well

ATHENS - As you all know by now, Georgia Bulldog assistant coach Todd Hartley has turned the Georgia program into “Tight End University” since he’s been in Athens. One of the top recruiters in college football, Hartley signed 5-star Darnell Washington‍ in 2021, 4-star Brock Bowers‍, 4-star Oscar Delp‍ in 2022, and has two of thee nation’s best on board in the 2023 class with room to add one more.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Freshman Report: Which Georgia freshmen played against Georgia Tech

On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs capped off their regular season by hosting in-state rival Georgia Tech. A dominant second half pushed the Bulldogs past the Yellow Jackets in a performance that saw several of Georgia’s inexperienced players fill a role. Georgia played 14 true freshmen on Saturday, including one...
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Who Could Be Next to Commit to Georgia? Signing Day Nearing

We have hit the homestretch of the recruiting season, as UGA is looking to wrap a bow around another elite recruiting class in 2023. With 21 commits, UGA currently has the No. 2 ranked class in the nation, according to 247 sports. With room to add a few more prospects, we believe UGA could make a push for another top-ranked class.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Tech sophomore wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'

ATLANTA - A Georgia Tech student won big last night in the final round of "Wheel of Fortune." Quincy Howard had already won over $37,000 when he was going in the bonus round. With his mother and father there to cheer him on, Howard chose the letters A, P, G, and D - putting a bunch of correct spots on the board.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Atlanta is gentrifying fast. Can nightlife survive it?

This is Part 1 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Edgewood is the most rapped about street in Atlanta. The endless number of songs pay homage to one of Atlanta’s last remaining nightlife districts — one that embodies hip-hop culture in Atlanta. It’s made up of over...
ATLANTA, GA
MSNBC

Georgia’s GOP chair will need own lawyer in fake electors probe

On Wednesday, a judge in Fulton County, Ga., ruled that the chair of the state’s Republican Party, a key figure in the 2020 scheme to have fake Electoral College voters give Georgia’s votes to Donald Trump rather than Joe Biden, can’t be represented by lawyers repping 10 of the other 15 fake electors.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy