Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersStone Mountain, GA
How FoCo parents can get free car seat safety inspectionJustine Lookenott
Traffic Watch Update: New ADA parking spots open at Forsyth County CourthouseMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Christmas parade Saturday in Cumming expected to draw thousandsJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Dollar General Robbed in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenGeorgia State
Clayton News Daily
Charles Barkley Wanted Sanders at Auburn, Will Support Freeze
After much speculation about the vacancy, Auburn hired Hugh Freeze to be the school’s next football coach earlier this week. Though opinions on the hire are rather mixed, Charles Barkley made clear that he still plans to support whoever the coach of the Tigers is. That being said, the...
andthevalleyshook.com
Playing Dirty: Georgia
The past is the past. Doesn’t matter what happened last week. All that matters is the LSU Tigers are playing for an SEC Championship this Saturday and the only team in their way is the 12-0 Georgia Bulldogs. Since LSU only plays them every few years, we don’t know...
dawgnation.com
Sentell’s Intel: While the ‘Dawgs keep chopping it is time to put some respect on a historic Georgia football run
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep isn’t the latest on the ‘Dawgs and another great class. This one is about the remarkable stretch of football the ‘Dawgs have in their rearview mirror with a lot of potential glories still up ahead.
dawgnation.com
Anonymous coach shares thoughts on Georgia football offensive stars ahead of 2022 SEC Championship
ATHENS — An anonymous coach ripped the Georgia defense earlier this year before the Tennessee game, suggesting the Bulldogs would give up 50 points. Instead, it gave up just 13 in a 27-13 win. Now a different anonymous coach is providing some thoughts on the Georgia offense. Only this...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart comments on expanding College Football Playoff
Thursday’s official announcement that the College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams starting in 2024 means significant change is on the way for the sport’s postseason. Given the magnitude of that news, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked for his two cents later that day. Smart...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship
Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
NBC Sports
Georgia Tech’s Brent Key says 3 assistants will not return in 2023
ATLANTA — Newly named Georgia Tech coach Brent Key announced that three assistant coaches will not return next season. Key said offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Chip Long, wide receivers coach Del Alexander and strength and conditioning coach Lewis Caralla will not return. Key was Georgia Tech’s interim...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Commits Ready To Keep "Tight End University" Alive and Well
ATHENS - As you all know by now, Georgia Bulldog assistant coach Todd Hartley has turned the Georgia program into “Tight End University” since he’s been in Athens. One of the top recruiters in college football, Hartley signed 5-star Darnell Washington in 2021, 4-star Brock Bowers, 4-star Oscar Delp in 2022, and has two of thee nation’s best on board in the 2023 class with room to add one more.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt names which team Georgia 'doesn't want to see' in Playoff
Joel Klatt had a good bit to say about Georgia’s potential match-up as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings and which team he believes the Dawgs would want not want to see in the semi-final game. “Who would Georgia want to play?” Klatt asked to...
Freshman Report: Which Georgia freshmen played against Georgia Tech
On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs capped off their regular season by hosting in-state rival Georgia Tech. A dominant second half pushed the Bulldogs past the Yellow Jackets in a performance that saw several of Georgia’s inexperienced players fill a role. Georgia played 14 true freshmen on Saturday, including one...
Albany Herald
Who Could Be Next to Commit to Georgia? Signing Day Nearing
We have hit the homestretch of the recruiting season, as UGA is looking to wrap a bow around another elite recruiting class in 2023. With 21 commits, UGA currently has the No. 2 ranked class in the nation, according to 247 sports. With room to add a few more prospects, we believe UGA could make a push for another top-ranked class.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Tech sophomore wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'
ATLANTA - A Georgia Tech student won big last night in the final round of "Wheel of Fortune." Quincy Howard had already won over $37,000 when he was going in the bonus round. With his mother and father there to cheer him on, Howard chose the letters A, P, G, and D - putting a bunch of correct spots on the board.
Red and Black
OPINION: Herschel Walker harms the reputation of UGA, uses fanbase for political gain
As the Georgia Senate race enters a runoff election, it has become increasingly clear what will appear on the ballot. If Herschel Walker wins, our country inches closer to less rights for the LGBTQ+ community, bodily autonomy for women and mental healthcare for all. Walker, the Heisman-winning Georgia football player,...
Final days of Senate runoff campaign bring heavy hitters to Georgia
ATLANTA — In these final days of the battle for Georgia’s Senate seat, some heavy hitters came to town to rally for their candidates. Well-known South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham came to Cherokee County Thursday night to campaign for Herschel Walker, while former president Barack Obama came to Atlanta to campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Big names rep for Warnock, Walker in final days ahead of runoff
Ahead of the final day of early voting in Georgia, and only days ahead of Tuesday’s Senate runoff election day, both candidates got notable help in campaign rallies Thursday. Former President Barack Obama was in Atlanta to stump for incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. “I’m here to tell you, we...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘They said it was invalid’ | ACT cancels Forsyth County 4.0 student’s score
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 4.0 student told Atlanta News First he’s battling to get into colleges after the American College Testing (ACT) officials canceled his scores based on their research. Atlanta News First spoke to Jack Racki and his mom Tabitha Racki about how this is...
Douglas County’s top educator honored as Georgia Superintendent of the Year
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County School System is recognizing one of their own with one of the highest honors in education. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Thursday, Trent North was named Georgia’s 2023 Superintendent of the Year. As Georgia Superintendent of...
wabe.org
Atlanta is gentrifying fast. Can nightlife survive it?
This is Part 1 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Edgewood is the most rapped about street in Atlanta. The endless number of songs pay homage to one of Atlanta’s last remaining nightlife districts — one that embodies hip-hop culture in Atlanta. It’s made up of over...
wabe.org
Violent crime enforcement could have unintended consequences on Atlanta's nightlife industry
This is Part 2 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. The emergence of Atlanta hip-hop in the ’90s ushered in a new era of nightlife in the city. In the mid-’90s, there was Freaknik. That fizzled out. Up next was Buckhead. “I’ve never seen anything like it...
MSNBC
Georgia’s GOP chair will need own lawyer in fake electors probe
On Wednesday, a judge in Fulton County, Ga., ruled that the chair of the state’s Republican Party, a key figure in the 2020 scheme to have fake Electoral College voters give Georgia’s votes to Donald Trump rather than Joe Biden, can’t be represented by lawyers repping 10 of the other 15 fake electors.
