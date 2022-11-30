It might be time for sipping hot chocolate out of decorative mugs and singing Christmas carols at the top of your lungs, but the influence of the spooky season has yet to officially die down. Rather, it’s been the complete opposite in the fear world, with plenty of newsworthy topics clogging the genre — not that we’re complaining in the slightest. As a result, a variety of juicy talking points have been made available just in time for today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. And trust us, this one is a doozy. From unexpected Twitter suspensions to a blood-soaked horror sequel receiving its moment in the spotlight, there’s endless content to explore.

1 DAY AGO