wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s bad decisions finally make sense as Co-CEO shows support for Elon Musk

In a world where almost every A-List celebrity criticized Elon Musk for his handling of Twitter, there will be those who sit at the top of the ivory tower who will support the billionaire’s decision. So it comes as no surprise when Netflix’s CEO, Reed Hastings, announced his support for Musk’s decision, considering the current decisions the streaming platform made this year.
wegotthiscovered.com

A universally-hated horror that still recouped its budget 30 times over at the box office hides a secret on streaming

It would be stating the obvious to say that horror is about as critically bulletproof as a genre can get, but sometimes even the staunchest of supporters can’t reasonably defend an awful example of would-be cinematic spookery. Truth or Dare is one shining example, but being universally trashed didn’t do a thing to stop the movie from becoming a massive success.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ receives heart-pounding first trailer

The heart-pounding first trailer is here for the officially titled fifth installment in Lucasfilm’s long-running movie franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The trailer features Harrison Ford’s Indy looking pretty virile for an 80-year-old actor, even during the scenes when his character is not subjected to computer-generated digital de-aging. That’s right, there are some clips of Indy in his younger days, where some of the plot may take place either through flashbacks or some other means (time travel?).
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer shows off Drax throwing basketballs at children and Baby Rocket

Hot off the heels of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, we’ve got our first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, due out next year. It shows off our titular guardians landing in the middle of a planet which, at first glance, appears to be the middle of a stock-standard Earth-like suburbia, only to discover that its residents are in fact aliens.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ introduces first canonically transgender character to cinematic universe

Being the seventh movie in a massive franchise is already a major milestone, but Transformers: Rise of the Beasts may have done something even more momentous. The newest trailer for the film shows it will not only introduce Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons, but quite possibly the first-ever transgender character in the Transformers cinematic universe.
wegotthiscovered.com

An unconventional R-rated fairy tale hacks and slashes towards the streaming throne

Disney may have held the monopoly on fairy tales for what feels like forever, but the Mouse House has never lent its name to anything quite like The Princess before. It technically falls under the banner of being one of the company’s classic princess movies, seeing as the story revolves around Joey King’s monarch-in-waiting refusing to be married off against her will to a nefarious villain that’s threatening to overthrow her entire kingdom with one solitary “I do.”
wegotthiscovered.com

A merciless revenge thriller that’s not for the faint of heart bludgeons its way to streaming salvation

The humble revenge thriller is a staple of the cinematic schedule, but it’s hard to for any filmmaker or creative team to try and put a brand new spin on a genre that’s been seen and done so many times before. In the case of writer and director Paul Andrew Williams’s Bull, though, the solution is to simply go for broke in terms of gut-punching savagery.
wegotthiscovered.com

An action-packed sci-fi blockbuster repels alien invaders on the Netflix Top 10 in 52 nations

The pandemic has seen Hollywood shut out of China like never before, and as a result, it’s taken a while for international audiences to discover the nation’s in-house blockbuster epics. Based on how audiences are reacting to Warriors of Future so far, it looks as though Netflix has made a shrewd move in acquiring the international distribution rights.
wegotthiscovered.com

Where you’ve seen the incoming ‘Rings of Power’ cast before

The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power released in 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. Set years before the films by Peter Jackson and the books written by J. R. R. Tolkien, the series received a mostly positive reaction from fans, even though the series takes some liberties with the source material like The Silmarillion. With that being said, the second season is currently in production, although we probably will not see it until 2024.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ trailer brings back a familiar face

The Witcher: Blood Origin is arriving at just the right time to quench the thirst for the forthcoming third season of the Netflix adaptation, and this new trailer teases not only an epic prequel series in the making but the return of a familiar face. Taking place more than a...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Star Wars’ fans think Han Solo could appear in ‘The Mandalorian’ and MCU fans get emotional over ‘GotG Vol. 3’ being the final chapter in the saga

The Mandalorian has already done the impossible by bringing back Luke Skywalker in the second season finale, and later in The Book of Boba Fett, so Star Wars fans are wondering why the series should stop there and not get another legacy character back, especially now that deepfake technology is indistinguishable from reality.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Horror News: ‘Terrifier 2’ causes the suspension of a notable Twitter account as ‘Cocaine Bear’ director name-drops a slew of crazy influences

It might be time for sipping hot chocolate out of decorative mugs and singing Christmas carols at the top of your lungs, but the influence of the spooky season has yet to officially die down. Rather, it’s been the complete opposite in the fear world, with plenty of newsworthy topics clogging the genre — not that we’re complaining in the slightest. As a result, a variety of juicy talking points have been made available just in time for today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. And trust us, this one is a doozy. From unexpected Twitter suspensions to a blood-soaked horror sequel receiving its moment in the spotlight, there’s endless content to explore.
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans rejoice as ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 release date is finally confirmed

It’s not quite February 2023 as originally reported, but confirmation on the day of arrival for season three of The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau’s fan-favorite contribution to the Disney era of Star Wars, is infinitely welcome news regardless. Indeed, the next chapter of Din Djarin’s plight will land on...

