Forget Elf on the Shelf, get ready for Brie in a Tree! Jimmy Kimmel Live unveiled a fake, but utterly hilarious commercial for “Brie in a Tree,” an equivalent to Elf on the Shelf that features the face and voice of Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, and rather than being the sweet Elf that we’re used to, Brie Elf tells it like it is. She smells b*llsh*t from a mile away and she’ll call it out, but from what we’ve seen of Brie Larson, that’s the very last thing we’d ever expect. Still, the complete change of character for the successful actress makes the “product” that much funnier.

1 DAY AGO