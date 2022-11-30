Read full article on original website
Related
architizer.com
Eight Types in Rural Construction_Rural Construction on Renovation of Yunnan Dazhixianxian B&B // ruanxiaozhou design studio(shanghai)
Eight Types in Rural Construction |Rural construction on renovation of dazhixianxian B&BThe B&B is located on the bank of Fuxian Lake in Yunnan, China. The goal of Eight Types in Rural Construction is to find out suitable local architectural prototypes on the premise of design dialectical thinking. The architect had lived for a long time in the site for secondary design and participated in the construction.
architizer.com
This Post-Earthquake Build Gives New Meaning to ‘Landform Architecture’
The Jiuzhaigou Visitor Service Facilities by Architectural D & R Institute of Tsinghua University are located at the entrance of the Jiuzhai Valley National Park, within the Jiuzhaigou World Heritage Site. The project seeks to become a new landmark for the area and an anchor for local tourism. Built as a reconstruction project after a destructive earthquake, the Architectural D & R Institute team worked closely with experts in landscaping, engineering, ecology and tourism to record and evaluate how the site could be used post-earthquake.
architizer.com
VITUS COMMODITIES – ALGORITHM FACTORY // ONZ Architects
Text description provided by the architects. ADAPTIVE REUSE OF AN ABANDONED SOAP FACTORY INTO A RESEARCH LAB AND OPEN-AIR MUSEUMRotterdam and Ankara based architectural office ONZ Architects is transforming an abandoned soap factory into a dynamic research lab for Vitus Commodities, an energy company which utilizes Artificial Intelligence Technologies on globally traded energy markets with a focus on Machine Learning and Deep Learning.
architizer.com
Red Sea Cultural Landmark // AB+AC Architects
In recent years, KSA is undertaking a multitude of investments to improve its cities, enhance its built history and traditions, and attract a wider international community. Within this context, AB+AC Architects proposes the design of a meditation space located along the Red Sea coastline of KSA that serves as a catalyst for culture and tourism alike.
architizer.com
Artlist // Switchup
Artlist is a technology company that offers content creators a streamlined way to manage subscription services by providing an unmatched license. Artlist is a busy startup with big name clients, so it was important for Switchup to create an office that prioritizes work, efficiency, and collaboration while still celebrating creativity.
Comments / 0