The Jiuzhaigou Visitor Service Facilities by Architectural D & R Institute of Tsinghua University are located at the entrance of the Jiuzhai Valley National Park, within the Jiuzhaigou World Heritage Site. The project seeks to become a new landmark for the area and an anchor for local tourism. Built as a reconstruction project after a destructive earthquake, the Architectural D & R Institute team worked closely with experts in landscaping, engineering, ecology and tourism to record and evaluate how the site could be used post-earthquake.

1 DAY AGO