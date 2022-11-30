Read full article on original website
McDonald's is breaking out a bunch of deals for December like it did last year with its series of Mariah Carey-inspired offers. The big difference this year is that the chain is offering burger enthusiasts the chance to win one of its secret McGold Cards that get you free food for life. (Or, at least, pretty close to it.)
McDonald's is hoping a drive-thru lane with a food conveyor belt, a pickup room for delivery workers and a shelf where people can grab their orders will make life easier for customers on the go.
This holiday, plenty of meals will require lots of planning and purchasing to enjoy. But fortunately, Lunchables realizes that not every meal needs to be a chore. The brand is launching three varieties of festive meals, themed to go along with the many stresses that come with trying to make sure the holiday is perfect.
