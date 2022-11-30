Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
JCPS still looking for sponsors for its annual 'Adopt a Family' winter program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools said it is still 35 sponsors short for its annual "Adopt a Family" winter project. For the past eight years, the district has worked to help homeless, refugee and foster care students by matching them with sponsors who provide presents to ensure their Christmas wishes come true.
wdrb.com
WDRB's Sterling Riggs and family welcoming Baby Number 2!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Sterling Riggs and his wife Lauren are adding to their family!. They are expecting a baby boy in February. Sterling made the announcement on air Friday, Dec. 2. In a card addressed to Jude for Jude's Jingle Tree, he announced that his daughter Crew will have a baby brother in February of 2023.
wdrb.com
Oldham County wine bar, La Vigne, set to open in La Grange on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new wine bar in Oldham County is planning to open just in time for an annual holiday celebration. La Vigne Wine Bar is set to open on Saturday, coinciding with Light Up La Grange, a holiday event that hosts thousands of people around the city's Main Street. The wine bar will open its doors from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday with a "Flight Up La Grange" menu.
wdrb.com
UofL cardiologist now seeing patients in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cardiologist is now seeing patients in west Louisville. Dr. Kim Williams is the first cardiologist at UofL Urgent Care Plus in the Parkland neighborhood. Williams said he takes a different approach to heart health care by helping patients change their habits to prevent heart disease,...
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Fair Board floats idea of tunnel linking downtown Louisville and expo center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair Board has a $711 million, multi-year plan to renovate the Kentucky Exposition Center, building soccer fields and enhancing exhibits. If fully imagined, the master plan would make the expo center the second-largest "contiguous space" in the United States, behind only the Georgia...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | For Louisville, Payne, showing desperation is Cards' first step
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Desperate has taken the lead as the word of the day for the University of Louisville men’s basketball team. Desperate for a victory, considering the Cardinals have started this season with seven consecutive defeats. Desperation must define Louisville’s effort Sunday when the Cards host...
wdrb.com
Ordinance encouraging Louisville businesses to offer 'second chances' passed by Metro Council
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville made a commitment to help people convicted of crimes find jobs. Metro Council passed the "second chance" ordinance on Thursday. Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-3, said the Second Chance Ordinance means the city would make a good faith effort to increase business...
wdrb.com
Metro Council to review east Louisville concrete plant decision
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council has agreed to review the case of a controversial concrete plant in east Louisville. The council passed a resolution on Thursday night to review the decision that was approved by the Planning Commission. Homeowners in the Lake Forest neighborhood filed a lawsuit last week...
wdrb.com
LMPD officers surprise elderly Clifton woman, who had been sleeping on the floor, with brand new bed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homeowner in the Clifton neighborhood was happy to get a knock at her door from some Louisville Metro Police officers Friday morning. Sgt. Christina Beaven, who works in LMPD's First Division, wanted to find a way to give back to the people they are sworn to serve and protect. So from now until the end of the month, they're celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas with some special deliveries.
wdrb.com
New rickhouse added at Log Still Distillery in Nelson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — There's now a new place for bourbon barrels in Nelson County. Consulting firm Brindiamo Group said Thursday that a new rickhouse at Log Still Disitillery, at Dant Crossing in Gethsmane, will house barrels the company owns, as well as Log Still and third-party barrels. In...
wdrb.com
Board pushes back vote on plan to demolish Cherokee Triangle apartments for parking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposal to demolish housing in the Highlands to make way for a parking lot faced the Cherokee Triangle Architectural Review Committee on Wednesday night. Louisville Collegiate School bought the Yorktown Apartments along Grinstead Drive back in 2015. The school's director says enrollment has grown over...
wdrb.com
Jefferson County's small cities increasingly struggle to fill elected seats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Not long after he and his family moved in 2018, Matthew Brotzge ran as a write-in candidate for commissioner of his new suburban city of Richlawn. He won the seat and was reelected in 2020. The position in the city — population 412 — "runs the gamut," Brotzge said, from helping neighbors with leaf collection and trash pickup issues to property line disputes. He was chosen mayor during last month's general election and is set to take office in January.
wdrb.com
Bardstown football looking to complete unbeaten season with a 3A state title
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state football 3A championship game will match a pair of unbeatens who've been at the top of the rankings all year. Christian Academy of Louisville taking on Bardstown. Both 14-0. Bardstown has won four state titles in football, but it's been a while. 2001 was...
wdrb.com
Metro Council passes ordinance requiring Louisville landlords to test for lead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Landlords in Louisville will now be required to test for and remove any lead found at their properties. Metro Council unanimously passed the ordinance Thursday. Lead based paint was frequently used in homes and apartments built prior to 1978. "We know that children in west Louisville...
wdrb.com
Louisville-area hospitals, urgent care centers plagued by long wait times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patients in the Louisville area are waiting hours to be seen by doctors at area urgent cares centers and hospitals -- and some are just giving up. But if you plan ahead, there are some things you can do to save time. Our viewers are quick...
wdrb.com
Christian Academy of Louisville football defeats Bardstown for 3A state title
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A match up in the state finals between two unbeaten teams ended with Christian Academy of Louisville (CAL) claiming its third state championship in team history. CAL football defeated Bardstown 38-0 in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Class 3A state final in Lexington on...
wdrb.com
Louisville set to renew rivalry with Cincinnati in bowl game at Fenway Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville will resurrect its 93-year-old rivalry with Cincinnati later this month when the two schools play in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston, The Athletic reported Friday. Sources at Louisville wouldn't confirm the announcement Friday but said they expect to receive an invitation to the bowl.
wdrb.com
Louisville-based development company moves headquarters downtown, creating 50 new jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based company is growing downtown and working to create more affordable housing in the future. LDG Development has moved its headquarters to The Madrid Building on South 3rd Street in downtown Louisville. The company's two co-founders said choosing to keep Louisville as LDG's home base was a priority.
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown factory buying vacant lot to build apartments for employees
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- City officials are working to finalize the sell of a vacant lot to be developed into housing. The proposal from HC Realty, the real estate arm of local factory Kruger Packaging, includes constructing more than 100 apartment units on the vacant lot. The property is located...
wdrb.com
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot in the leg in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot late Thursday morning in west Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around 11:40 a.m. to Broadway and 16th Street near the Russell and California neighborhoods. Officers found a man with a gunshot...
Comments / 0