Mauna Loa flow now 4.5 miles from Saddle Road

By Nicole Napuunoa, Elizabeth Ufi
KHON2
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mauna Loa continues to spew lava from two fissures, named fissure 3 and fissure 4, with the flow traveling northeast.

Fissure 3 is now the longest flowing since fissures 1 and 2 went inactive Monday. Lava from fissure 3 crossed an access road to the Mauna Loa Weather Observatory Monday night at approximately 8 p.m.

According to the HVO, the fourth fissure formed at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday in the northeast rift zone.

Fountaining from fissure 3 are consistently reaching 131 – 164 feet and fissure 4 is reaching 16 – 33 feet.

The USGS said there are no current threats to surrounding communities. It is not expected that eruptive activity will happen outside the northeast rift zone.

The front of the flow was approximately 4.5 miles, in a straight line distance, from Saddle Road at 3:30 p.m.

Visible gas plumes from the erupting fissure fountains and lava flows are currently blowing to the North.

