Metro News
Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
WSAZ
Lawmakers to hear solutions to long-term workforce shortage
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lawmakers return to Charleston next week. They will be hosting a series of meetings in preparation for next month’s regular session. Among items on the agenda, a discussion about workforce shortages in long-term care -- a significant issue for families. Many just hope they’ll be...
WV’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end Jan. 1
(The Center Square) – West Virginia has been in a state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly three years, but Gov. Jim Justice announced it ends Jan. 1. Justice signed a proclamation to officially terminate the state of emergency Jan. 1 and will end any remaining COVID-19 rules and regulations on that date. All statutory regulations and executive orders issued in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be in effect. The proclamation notes the governor is delaying the effectiveness until...
Former West Virginia judge receives public warning
Former West Virginia judge David W. Hummel Jr has been publicly admonished by the state Judicial Investigation Commission. The Judicial Disciplinary Counsel ruled 7-0 that probable cause exists to find Hummel violated the Code of Judicial Conduct regarding compliance with the law, confidence in the judiciary, avoiding abuse of the prestige of judicial office as […]
WSAZ
More homeowners eligible for rescue funds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program has paid nearly $10 million in benefits to help more than 3,000 households since March, and now its announcing new guidelines with hopes of helping many more. The improvements designed to get more money, to more people -- faster. “We...
Metro News
Capito supports son’s move to run for governor, says he will bring energy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) says her son is “the most capable and energetic candidate” she’s seen run for governor of West Virginia in years. “I will be supporting him,” the senator said when asked about her son’s campaign during a Thursday...
West Virginia state senator leaves Democratic Party for the GOP
Glenn Jeffries, a state senator representing West Virginia's 8th District, officially filed to leave the Democratic Party and join the Republican Party.
WVNT-TV
Potential AEP Rate Increase
President Biden approves West Virginia 2022 Summer …. FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of West Virginia for severe weather during the summer of 2022. USPS reminds citizens of holiday shipping deadlines. The United States Postal Service is going through its peak holiday...
WVNT-TV
West Virginia’s Treasurer Moore speaks against Biden’s new retirement plan rule
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new rule by the Biden Administration would allow investment managers to take into account environmental and social factors when choosing investments, but West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore said he is against it. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Labor from...
Gordon sues Biden administration over oil and gas contract cancellations
(The Center Square) – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is again taking the Department of Interior to court. The governor has filed a second federal lawsuit against the Department relating to a Bureau of Land Management decision to pause oil and gas lease sales. In a statement, the governor called the litigation timely and vital to the interests of people living in his state.
West Virginia Senator switching political parties
While the senator did not give a reason for the switch, a release from the West Virginia Democratic Party said that the switch was due to "discomfort with Democratic Party values."
West Virginia to end COVID-19 State of Emergency soon—here are the other states still under one
West Virginia is one of the few states still under a COVID-19 State of Emergency, but that's set to end once the new year begins.
WSAZ
New Putnam County commissioner shares outlook for the county
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Republican commissioner-elect Steve Deweese shared goals for his coming six-year term. Deweese said infrastructure, economic growth and improving the quality of life are the three main issues he wants to focus on. One project he would like to see completed is a truck stop near...
“Largest rip off in state history”: Former lawmakers call for investigation of Corporation Commissioners
Three former state legislators are calling on current lawmakers to investigate the Oklahoma Corporation Commission for what they’re saying is “deliberate misinformation” regarding the plans to charge Oklahoma ratepayers more money , in an effort to recoup billions of dollars in energy costs from the 2021 winter storm.
Why does West Virginia have a landlocked lighthouse?
The video above is courtesy of M&J Travel Adventures. MT. NEBO, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is nowhere near the ocean, so why is there a lighthouse in the Mountain State? Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse is located in Mt. Nebo, West Virginia, in Nicholas County. The steel tower weighs a whopping 77,000 pounds! The […]
Black bear in South Hills area of Charleston, West Virginia, concerning residents
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents in the South Hills area of Charleston say they are seeing a black bear walking around and they are asking themselves, “what do I do?” “I, at least, saw it twice, but all the neighbors probably got a taste of it that evening,” said Kelli Boyd, a resident of South […]
wvpublic.org
Groups Say PSC Should Not Order Mon Power To Buy Pleasants Plant
West Virginia Citizen Action Group, Solar United Neighbors and Energy Efficient West Virginia say Mon Power should not be ordered to purchase the Pleasants Power Station. The 43-year-old coal-fired plant in Pleasants County is scheduled to shut down next year. Owner Energy Harbor, though, is looking for a buyer. The...
Study: West Virginia worst state for jobs
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is the worst state for people looking for jobs, according to a study by WalletHub. The study based the ranking on the job market and economic environment of each state. West Virginia is at the bottom of the list with an overall score of 35.45. West Virginia’s job market […]
WSAZ
Community with rain-damaged homes fighting for answers
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community right outside of St. Albans floods just about anytime it rains. Don Fraley, the outreach director at a nearby church, is fighting to find answers for the community of more than 200 homes. On Nov. 15, WSAZ spoke with Fraley about the problem....
5 departments respond to West Virginia apartment fire
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews from two counties responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Boone County this morning. According to Boone County dispatchers, the call came in around 7 a.m. regarding a fire at the at the Coal River Apartments complex in Bloomingrose, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the apartments caught […]
