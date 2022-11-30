ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, WV

Metro News

Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Lawmakers to hear solutions to long-term workforce shortage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lawmakers return to Charleston next week. They will be hosting a series of meetings in preparation for next month’s regular session. Among items on the agenda, a discussion about workforce shortages in long-term care -- a significant issue for families. Many just hope they’ll be...
CHARLESTON, WV
The Center Square

WV’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end Jan. 1

(The Center Square) – West Virginia has been in a state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly three years, but Gov. Jim Justice announced it ends Jan. 1. Justice signed a proclamation to officially terminate the state of emergency Jan. 1 and will end any remaining COVID-19 rules and regulations on that date. All statutory regulations and executive orders issued in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be in effect. The proclamation notes the governor is delaying the effectiveness until...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Former West Virginia judge receives public warning

Former West Virginia judge David W. Hummel Jr has been publicly admonished by the state Judicial Investigation Commission. The Judicial Disciplinary Counsel ruled 7-0 that probable cause exists to find Hummel violated the Code of Judicial Conduct regarding compliance with the law, confidence in the judiciary, avoiding abuse of the prestige of judicial office as […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

More homeowners eligible for rescue funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program has paid nearly $10 million in benefits to help more than 3,000 households since March, and now its announcing new guidelines with hopes of helping many more. The improvements designed to get more money, to more people -- faster. “We...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNT-TV

Potential AEP Rate Increase

President Biden approves West Virginia 2022 Summer …. FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of West Virginia for severe weather during the summer of 2022. USPS reminds citizens of holiday shipping deadlines. The United States Postal Service is going through its peak holiday...
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

New Putnam County commissioner shares outlook for the county

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Republican commissioner-elect Steve Deweese shared goals for his coming six-year term. Deweese said infrastructure, economic growth and improving the quality of life are the three main issues he wants to focus on. One project he would like to see completed is a truck stop near...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Why does West Virginia have a landlocked lighthouse?

The video above is courtesy of M&J Travel Adventures. MT. NEBO, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is nowhere near the ocean, so why is there a lighthouse in the Mountain State? Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse is located in Mt. Nebo, West Virginia, in Nicholas County. The steel tower weighs a whopping 77,000 pounds! The […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Groups Say PSC Should Not Order Mon Power To Buy Pleasants Plant

West Virginia Citizen Action Group, Solar United Neighbors and Energy Efficient West Virginia say Mon Power should not be ordered to purchase the Pleasants Power Station. The 43-year-old coal-fired plant in Pleasants County is scheduled to shut down next year. Owner Energy Harbor, though, is looking for a buyer. The...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Study: West Virginia worst state for jobs

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is the worst state for people looking for jobs, according to a study by WalletHub. The study based the ranking on the job market and economic environment of each state. West Virginia is at the bottom of the list with an overall score of 35.45. West Virginia’s job market […]
COLORADO STATE
WSAZ

Community with rain-damaged homes fighting for answers

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community right outside of St. Albans floods just about anytime it rains. Don Fraley, the outreach director at a nearby church, is fighting to find answers for the community of more than 200 homes. On Nov. 15, WSAZ spoke with Fraley about the problem....
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

5 departments respond to West Virginia apartment fire

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews from two counties responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Boone County this morning. According to Boone County dispatchers, the call came in around 7 a.m. regarding a fire at the at the Coal River Apartments complex in Bloomingrose, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the apartments caught […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV

