(The Center Square) – West Virginia has been in a state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly three years, but Gov. Jim Justice announced it ends Jan. 1. Justice signed a proclamation to officially terminate the state of emergency Jan. 1 and will end any remaining COVID-19 rules and regulations on that date. All statutory regulations and executive orders issued in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be in effect. The proclamation notes the governor is delaying the effectiveness until...

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO