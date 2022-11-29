Ohio State is no longer in control of its College Football Playoff destiny after a brutal 45-23 loss to Michigan last week knocked the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten Championship game and dropped them to No. 5 in the CFP rankings. Though many viewed the Michigan-Ohio State as a CFP elimination game, ESPN's Desmond Howard says that the playoff committee will work all avenues to get the Buckeyes into the playoffs, even if it is at the expense of No. 4 TCU.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO