Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Iowa Football: Transfer Portal Buzz surrounding a top target
After years of Iowa fans wanting Kirk Ferentz to utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal, it has finally happened. It's not a question whether or not Iowa will attack the transfer portal, it's a matter of how many guys they'll take from it.
North Shore-Atascocita to play on TV Friday night in huge playoff matchup
This weekend is the fourth round of the Texas high school football playoffs and it brings some huge matchups, including some that have nationally-ranked teams facing off against each other. One of the biggest contests is in the Houston area on Friday evening at defending state champion North Shore takes on district rival Atascocita.
Ohio State's College Football Playoff hopes return after USC's loss to Utah in Pac-12 title game, media says
Ohio State returned to the College Football Playoff conversation following Utah's dominant win over USC in Friday night's Pac-12 Championship Game, altering the Buckeyes' outlook heading into this weekend's final selection committee rankings. The Trojans were ranked No. 4 and were in a "win and we're in" scenario against the Utes, but faltered down the stretch, leading to a likely free-fall out of the top four.
Caleb Williams' Heisman, Lincoln Riley questions follow USC's Pac-12 Championship loss to Utah
USC's stunning loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship has altered the College Football Playoff outlook during the final weekend of the season, along with Caleb Williams' shot at winning the Heisman in runaway fashion. Questions linger in both situations following the Trojans' unexpected setback, which puts Ohio State back in the final four conversation.
Where do we think the Rebels will go bowling? It might surprise you.
Where will the Ole Miss Rebels go bowling and who will they play? That's about the only pertinent question remaining regarding the 2022 season. Will it be the warm-weather climate of Florida...or will it be in Tennessee, where bowl-game weather is almost always an iffy proposition? Or could it be off the strip in Las Vegas or in the Lone Star State?
FSU will watch QB commit live at his playoff game tonight
FSU commit Luke Kromenhoek is playing in the Georgia AAAA state semifinals tonight. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker on Championship Game Weekend
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 13 in this week's College Football Playoff Rankings.
Intriguing Names to Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal (Friday, Dec. 2)
The Transfer Portal received a mixture of intriguing prospects on Friday, with G5 trench players, former blue-chip recruits still ripe with upside, and experienced P5 players at positions of need making their way onto the open market. Here’s a look at some of the entries from Dec. 2 that could...
December 2023 UCLA Football Recruiting Reset: Defense
We reset the 2023 UCLA defensive recruiting board for the beginning of December with three weeks until the early signing period...
New 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for Oklahoma State in 2023 class
Oklahoma State football could soon add the next commitment to its 2023 recruiting class. Not a GoPokes247 VIP member? Sign up NOW to get ONE MONTH VIP access for ONLY $1 or 50% OFF annual membership.
FSU watching Sunshine State playoff game while they keep tabs on a safety committed elsewhere
Florida State is taking in the playoff game between Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas and Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit on Friday evening. Both teams have talented rosters, but the first name to know is Aquinas four-star safety Conrad Hussey. FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson is the coach in attendance on the evening.
FSU watching DT commitment in playoff action on Friday evening
Florida State will watch New Bern (N.C.) four-star defensive tackle Keith Sampson in playoff action on Friday evening. FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins has led his recruitment and is expected to watch as New Bern squares off with Millbrook. Friday marks the first day of the contact period that leads up to the Early Signing Period in mid-to-late December.
Georgia football releases SEC Championship hype trailer
ATLANTA -- It's the eve of the 2022 SEC Championship and the Dawgs released their 11th game trailer of the season. As the Bulldogs ready themselves to take on LSU, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the official Twitter account of Georgia Football posted a 79-second feature titled 'For each other,' narrated by former Dawgs' running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Watch the video below.
Late Kick: Florida State was one play away from a very different season
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate shares how different Florida State's season could have been.
247Sports
The CFP committee 'will try to get [Ohio State] in' the playoff, says Desmond Howard
Ohio State is no longer in control of its College Football Playoff destiny after a brutal 45-23 loss to Michigan last week knocked the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten Championship game and dropped them to No. 5 in the CFP rankings. Though many viewed the Michigan-Ohio State as a CFP elimination game, ESPN's Desmond Howard says that the playoff committee will work all avenues to get the Buckeyes into the playoffs, even if it is at the expense of No. 4 TCU.
Wake Forest Basketball coach Steve Forbes post-Clemson press conference Q&A
Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes chatted with the media following a Clemson 77-57 victory over the Demon Deacons Friday night at Littlejohn Coliseum. Here's the full press.
Pac-12 Title Game Postgame Reactions: USC's Defense Struggles In Loss To Utah
Emory Hunt and Barrett Sallee join Hakem Dermish to discuss USC's defensive issues in their loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game.
247Sports
62K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0