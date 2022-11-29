Week 14 matchup between Chargers, Dolphins flexed to Sunday night

The Chargers and Dolphins will face off under the lights in primetime next Sunday.

The NFL announced that the Week 14 matchup between Los Angeles and Miami will now be flexed to NBC’s Sunday Night Football at 5:20 pm PT.

Initially, the two were slated to square off on Dec. 11 at 1:05 pm PT.

This move replaces Chiefs vs. Broncos, as the two games will flip spots on the broadcast schedule for the week.

This marks the fifth time the Bolts will have been given the primetime treatment this season. They’re slated to play at night two other times, Week 16 at Colts and Week 17 vs. Rams.

This is the second time that Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa, both top-10 picks in the 2020 NFL draft, will square off.

In their first meeting in 2020, the Dolphins defeated the Chargers, 29-21.