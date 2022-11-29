ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Week 14 matchup between Chargers, Dolphins flexed to Sunday night

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lCrDi_0jRrbuCH00

The Chargers and Dolphins will face off under the lights in primetime next Sunday.

The NFL announced that the Week 14 matchup between Los Angeles and Miami will now be flexed to NBC’s Sunday Night Football at 5:20 pm PT.

Initially, the two were slated to square off on Dec. 11 at 1:05 pm PT.

This move replaces Chiefs vs. Broncos, as the two games will flip spots on the broadcast schedule for the week.

This marks the fifth time the Bolts will have been given the primetime treatment this season. They’re slated to play at night two other times, Week 16 at Colts and Week 17 vs. Rams.

This is the second time that Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa, both top-10 picks in the 2020 NFL draft, will square off.

In their first meeting in 2020, the Dolphins defeated the Chargers, 29-21.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022

Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why does Taylor Heinicke not run the read-option more?

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota exhibited last Sunday that the read-option can be an effective tool in an NFL offense. Al Galdi declared to Logan Paulsen Wednesday, “Taylor Heinicke’s greatest physical attribute is his mobility. I have been so wanting the Commanders to better exploit Taylor’s mobility. Why don’t we see more read-option with Taylor? Why don’t we see him presented as a run threat more often?”
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News: Final injury report released, are Cowboys good enough without Beckham?

As Monday’s meeting with who-know-who approaches, the Cowboys front office may be looking internally for a reference point when it comes to questions about Beckham’s knee. Plus, why Cowboys fans shouldn’t lose sight of the year CeeDee Lamb is having while they pine away for OBJ, and why a look at the stats would seem to indicate that this drawn-out courtship might be something of a waste of time.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 keys to a Jaguars victory in Week 13 vs. Lions

Believe it or not, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a real chance at making a push for the playoffs if they can win Sunday at Ford Field. For now, the Jaguars are three games out of both the AFC South and the wild card race. But with two matchups left against the Tennessee Titans, who have a tough test against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the table is set for the Jaguars to make a run.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins digging deep in OT depth chart vs. 49ers

The Miami Dolphins were already facing some depth issues on their offensive line going into Week 13 after starting left tackle Terron Armstead strained a pec. Now another injury to a reserve tackle will force them to dig even deeper into their offensive tackle depth chart than they anticipated. Miami...
CBS Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo says Dolphins were 'definitely' interested before return to 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo didn't return to the 49ers until just before the 2022 NFL season. Before that, his market was perceived to be quiet. Almost two months after revealing the Panthers were briefly "advancing" in talks for his services, however, the quarterback has identified another would-be suitor: his Week 13 opponent. Addressing reporters ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Garoppolo confirmed Miami was "in the conversation" to trade for him at one point in the offseason.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

181K+
Followers
238K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy