AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi was pushed into the middle of a joyous post-match huddle as Argentina’s players jumped up and down to celebrate reaching the World Cup quarterfinals. Messi delivered again for his country, marking the 1,000th game of his era-defining career with his first goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup to lead Argentina to a 2-1 win over Australia on Saturday. This was not the walkover most were expecting against the unheralded Australians, though. At the final whistle, Argentina was just as grateful for its goalkeeper as the No. 10 with magic in his boots.

13 MINUTES AGO