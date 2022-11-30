Read full article on original website
Related
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Hospitalized football icon Pele says he's 'strong, with a lot of hope'
Brazilian football legend Pele said on Saturday that he feels "strong, with a lot of hope" despite medical problems that have kept the 82-year-old sports icon in the hospital with a respiratory infection. "I'm strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual."
Messi scores again, Argentina into World Cup quarterfinals
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi was pushed into the middle of a joyous post-match huddle as Argentina’s players jumped up and down to celebrate reaching the World Cup quarterfinals. Messi delivered again for his country, marking the 1,000th game of his era-defining career with his first goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup to lead Argentina to a 2-1 win over Australia on Saturday. This was not the walkover most were expecting against the unheralded Australians, though. At the final whistle, Argentina was just as grateful for its goalkeeper as the No. 10 with magic in his boots.
Australia defender Souttar takes on the greats at World Cup
Australia defender Harry Souttar overcame a World Cup-threatening knee injury and ended up marking Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at soccer's biggest tournament
lastwordonsports.com
Messi Starts – Argentina Predicted Lineup vs Australia in World Cup Knockout Clash
Argentina manager to crawl their way out of World Cup Group C after a difficult start, whilst Australia qualified as a result of a victory over Denmark in the final match of the group. See Argentina’s predicted lineup for the clash with Australia, with tournament survival on the line.
Netherlands must improve in latter stages of World Cup, Louis van Gaal warns
Louis van Gaal was critical of his Netherlands football side despite their 3-1 victory over the USA sealing a place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022.The Dutch were on the back foot for much of the first half but went into half-time 2-0 up thanks to fine goals from Memphis Depay and Daley Blind.Haji Wright pulled one back for the USA late on but Denzel Dumfries struck a third for Van Gaal’s men to prevent a nervy finish.“I was very critical at half-time in my analysis that I share with my players,” said the 71-year-old. “Although we were...
lastwordonsports.com
Spain Predicted Lineup vs Japan
Spain is hoping to win their World Cup group by defeating a resurgent Japan side on Thursday. See Last Word on Football’s Spain predicted lineup for their Group E finale against Japan as here is Spain predicted lineup vs Japan. Spain Predicted Lineup vs Japan. How Spain Has Lined-up...
lastwordonsports.com
Canada Lose To Morocco as They Bow Out of the World Cup
ANALYSIS – Canada lose to Morocco by a score of 2-1, which means that Les Rouges go home with no points in the group, but plenty of lessons and experience that will help them on the road to 2026. Canada finished at rock bottom of the group with a...
lastwordonsports.com
Shock Flu Outbreak? Netherlands Predicted Lineup vs USA After Squad Decimated by Illness
The Netherlands and USA have both come out of difficult groups and are looking for victory in what will surely be a hard-fought duel against one another. See Last Word on Football’s Netherlands predicted lineup, and the illness that could throw the Dutch out of World Cup contention. Netherlands...
lastwordonsports.com
World Cup Emerging Players: USA Captain Tyler Adams
Tyler Adams is officially Captain America. The 24-year-old holding midfielder has put himself on the map in 2022. He’s the engine in the midfield of Leeds United in the Premier League. Now he’s in Qatar with the United States showing the world what USMNT fans have known for years: He’s a remarkable young athlete and human being.
Comments / 0