It’s December, which means I will now only be accepting tidings of comfort and/or joy, thank you very much. What's comforting to me? Chocolate. Cheese. Meticulously putting together meals with enough pageantry and drama to dazzle the senses of my party guests (listen, comfort comes in many shapes and sizes—entering a trance as I work in the kitchen is one of my many sources). I love cooking for friends, and December is probably my cooking-est month of the year, filled with dinner parties, both planned and impromptu. Here’s a luscious list of all the things I'll be shoveling down my friends’ gullets lovingly feeding my friends this month.
With friends and family visiting and kids off from school, I have to be prepared for multiple scenarios. Stews and sides that can feed a crowd, appetizers that can be made (and frozen) for more intimate catch-ups, and desserts that are as pretty as they are tasty.
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
If you've been following along, you know we're pretty obsessed with our air fryer. You really can make anything in one, from breakfast to chicken dinners, and including our favorite food group—SNACKS—in between. If you're like us, when you get a little snacky, it's now-or-never, meaning it's too easy to turn to pre-packaged, immediately gratifying chips, sweets, or condiments straight from the jar in the fridge (that can't be just us, right?). While there's a time and a place for those, sometimes we want something a little more homemade (and healthy!). Enter: these 60 air fryer snacks. They come together fast and without a ton of mess, meaning you can be on your way to fulfilling snack bliss in no time.
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
The Pioneer Woman Just Shared Her ‘Everything’ Chicken Recipe & It’s a Kid-friendly Dinner the Whole Fam Will Love
When life gets busy, there's one thing that always takes a hit: dinner. Too often we find ourselves stressed out and craving a meal that's truly satisfying, but end up getting take-out or heating up one of our go-to Trader Joe's frozen foods for dinner instead of cooking. But making dinner from scratch, one that everyone in the family will actually enjoy and look forward to, doesn't have to be difficult. With a little ingenuity and the right stash of pantry ingredients, you can whip up a quick and flavorful dinner for the whole fam, and The Pioneer Woman knows just how to do it. She shared a recipe for her "everything" chicken cutlets on YouTube, and the recipe hits all the right notes.
While I surely took advantage of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals at the end of November, my bank account and impulse control held me back from purchasing everything I'd been eyeing over the last few months and honestly…I'm now having some remorse about my lack of buyer's remorse; my digital cart remains full of my almost-purchases.
Key Lime Coconut Pie
This key lime coconut pie is so refreshing and one of my favorite tropical desserts! It is so creamy and easy – simply delicious! Here is the recipe:. 1/4 cup freshly squeezed or bottled Key lime juice. Zest of 1 lime, finely grated. To garnish:. Whipped cream (optional) Toasted...
Chicken Pot Pie Soup, a simple comfort food
I love chicken pot pies and this chicken pot pie soup is easy to make and is so thick and creamy which makes it the perfect, delicious cold weather comfort food. 1/2 lb. of small russet or yellow potatoes, peeled and chopped in cubes.
Classic Pot Roast
Our classic pot roast recipe uses the best cut of meat for the juiciest and most tender roast that’ll just melt in your mouth! This rich, hearty meal will fill you right up. If you still need to make a juicy pot roast in a Dutch oven, this is your chance! The convenience of an Instant pot or Crockpot is certainly unmatched, but we find that the Dutch oven will always reign king for making the best-tasting pot roast every time.
Classic Skillet Pork Tenderloin
Delightfully tender pork with fresh, fragrant garden herbs and a touch of lemon. I love cooking with pork tenderloin. It’s a lean yet still tender cut that can be used in a variety of awesome different methods, from stir frying and roasting to slow cooking and barbecuing. While there is often a temptation to get exotic, a classic skillet pork tenderloin can be the perfect meal for 2-4 people. The pork is juicy and tender yet threaded with subtle flavors from pantry favorite herbs and spices – and takes only 40 minutes to prep, cook and have on the table.
OLD FASHIONED POTATO CANDY
Old Fashioned Potato Candy recipe made with mashed potatoes tastes like a Mounds bar! Only 5 ingredients to make this delicious chocolate covered potato candy. I love baking and making treats around the holidays, and just recently tried this recipe for potato candy. And yes, I was a little wary about coating mashed potatoes with chocolate. I promise that if you add enough powdered sugar to mashed potatoes, you can’t even tell they are potatoes! These little treats are so simple to make and this is a great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes.
Crunchy 'Caramelized Onion Garlic Bread' Is the Splurge We Deserve
We can't even imagine how good this is.
Crock Pot Chicken and Gravy - Nana's way
Certain recipes bring me back to my childhood, the nostalgia of just smelling this chicken and gravy slowly cooking in my kitchen reminds me of my grandmother. When I was younger, once a month I would get to sleep over at my Nana's house. It was always on a Friday night, I would take the bus to her house after school. I can still hear my grandmother saying "It's my favorite girl on my favorite night" as I raced off the bus. Nana was an amazing cook, everything she cooked was divine. She had a way with food. I loved to sit in the kitchen and watch her, it was a dance with her, the way she moved around the kitchen, threw in spices (of course never measuring), knew by touch that the bread, chicken, muffins etc. were done. It was all very exciting and I tried to soak up as much kitchen knowledge as I could from her. On our favorite night of the week, Nana would always have chicken and gravy simmering in the crock pot. She knew it was my absolute favorite, so once a month on our special day we would gobble up bowls of this amazing dish until we were too stuffed to move. Of course Nana would mix it up, sometimes we would eat this delicious dish over rice, mashed potatoes, egg noodles (my personal favorite) or toast. It didn't matter those days are some of my most cherished memories. I make this dish for my family now, and frequently have my daughter sitting in the chair at the kitchen island chatting and helping me cook. It puts a smile on my face to have the time to spend with her.
CHERRY ALMOND SHORTBREAD COOKIES
Cherry Almond Shortbread Cookies are made with coconut, maraschino cherries & almonds! This recipe for almond shortbread cookies is buttery tender & simply made by slicing and baking. These soft and delicate cherry shortbread cookies will quickly make their way into your heart and become your next go-to recipe. The...
Homemade Fettuccine Alfredo, a pasta favorite
Fettuccine alfredo is one of my favorites pasta dishes to make. Alfredo sauce is a delicious, rich and creamy white sauce, made from scratch that is so versatile. You can eat it alone or mixed with grilled chicken or shrimp. It can also be used a dipping sauce for breadsticks or on pizza as well.
Old Style Pork Chops
Most people don't make pork chops because they always turn out dry. No one wants to bite into a dry piece of sawdust. When prepared properly pork chops are one of my favorite proteins! These garlicky creamy pork chops are smothered in a delicious garlic cream sauce with whole garlic cloves! These chops pack a punch with flavor, they are moist and juicy and best of all quick and easy to make!
Slow Cooker French Dip Recipe
According to Britannica, the French dip sandwich has an interesting backstory. One origin story explains that the famous sandwich was invented when Philippe Mathieu, the founder of Philippe The Original in Los Angeles, accidentally dropped a French roll into a pan filled with sauce. Turns out, it was a good mistake because the customer still wanted to eat it, and thus the French dip was born.
Rose Levy Beranbaum’s Bourbon Balls
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Behold a no-bake holiday recipe that will win the cookie swap. Just in time for holiday baking season, Rose Levy...
The Best Frittata Recipe
This frittata recipe is packed with vegetables and is an easy recipe to make for brunch or breakfast for the week. Pop it in the oven and it’s ready in no time. Do you love eggs as much as we do? Check out some of our other healthy breakfast ideas that include baked eggs, poached eggs, healthy oatmeal recipes, and tasty smoothie recipes!
