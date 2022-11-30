ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
Clayton News Daily

Bears QB Justin Fields removed from injury report, to start vs. Packers

Justin Fields was removed from the injury report and reinstalled as the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears on Friday. Fields cleared the required steps to return from a left shoulder injury, established by the Bears' medical team and coaching staff, in time for a second matchup this season with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
Clayton News Daily

Justin Fields Trending Towards Week 13 Return vs. Packers

View the original article to see embedded media. After missing Week 12 with a left shoulder injury, Justin Fields appears to be trending towards a return to the Bears lineup for Sunday’s home matchup against the Packers. Fields, who has been dealing with a separated shoulder with partially torn...
GREEN BAY, WI
Clayton News Daily

Rams Place Quarterback Matthew Stafford on Injured Reserve

View the original article to see embedded media. Less than a day after ruling Matthew Stafford out for Week 13, the Rams announced Saturday the star quarterback has been placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Stafford, 34, has not played since Week 11 after he was diagnosed with...
Clayton News Daily

Rams to Start John Wolford Sunday; Matthew Stafford Out

Rams Head coach Sean McVay announced quarterback Matthew Stafford has cleared concussion protocol, but will still remain inactive for this week’s game vs. the Seahawks. Instead, backup John Wolford, who missed the last two games with an injury, will start instead. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Stafford’s return this...
ARIZONA STATE
Clayton News Daily

James Robinson Not Happy With Being Benched Last Week

View the original article to see embedded media. When Jets running back James Robinson was traded to New York, he expected to play a significant role on his new team. Instead, he has found himself manning the bench. “Obviously, I didn’t come here not to play,” Robinson told ESPN on...
NEW YORK STATE
Clayton News Daily

Report: Boston College QB Jurkovec to Enter Transfer Portal

View the original article to see embedded media. Boston College starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec has entered the transfer portal as he seeks his third different school in his collegiate career, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Jurkovec has spent his last three seasons as Boston College’s starting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy