Read full article on original website
Related
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Clayton News Daily
Bears QB Justin Fields removed from injury report, to start vs. Packers
Justin Fields was removed from the injury report and reinstalled as the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears on Friday. Fields cleared the required steps to return from a left shoulder injury, established by the Bears' medical team and coaching staff, in time for a second matchup this season with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
With Stafford on injured reserve, Rams to start John Wolford against Seattle Seahawks
Curt Sandoval talks to Rams quarterback coach Zac Robinson about the backup quarterbacks, with Matthew Stafford coming out of concussion protocol.
Clayton News Daily
Justin Fields Trending Towards Week 13 Return vs. Packers
View the original article to see embedded media. After missing Week 12 with a left shoulder injury, Justin Fields appears to be trending towards a return to the Bears lineup for Sunday’s home matchup against the Packers. Fields, who has been dealing with a separated shoulder with partially torn...
Clayton News Daily
Rams Place Quarterback Matthew Stafford on Injured Reserve
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than a day after ruling Matthew Stafford out for Week 13, the Rams announced Saturday the star quarterback has been placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Stafford, 34, has not played since Week 11 after he was diagnosed with...
Clayton News Daily
Rams to Start John Wolford Sunday; Matthew Stafford Out
Rams Head coach Sean McVay announced quarterback Matthew Stafford has cleared concussion protocol, but will still remain inactive for this week’s game vs. the Seahawks. Instead, backup John Wolford, who missed the last two games with an injury, will start instead. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Stafford’s return this...
Clayton News Daily
James Robinson Not Happy With Being Benched Last Week
View the original article to see embedded media. When Jets running back James Robinson was traded to New York, he expected to play a significant role on his new team. Instead, he has found himself manning the bench. “Obviously, I didn’t come here not to play,” Robinson told ESPN on...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Boston College QB Jurkovec to Enter Transfer Portal
View the original article to see embedded media. Boston College starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec has entered the transfer portal as he seeks his third different school in his collegiate career, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Jurkovec has spent his last three seasons as Boston College’s starting...
Comments / 0