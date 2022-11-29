Read full article on original website
Grandmother offers $200K reward to find man who went missing on visit to Gering
Nearly four years after the disappearance of a Wyoming man during a visit to Gering, his family continues to wait for answers. Dec. 2 will mark the birthday of Chance Englebert, and his grandma hopes it will be the last without knowing the fate of the young man who has been missing since July 6, 2019.
Lloyd Dean Howel (1942 - 2022)
Lloyd Dean Howell was born November 16, 1942 in Alliance, Nebraska to Ernest Louis and Elma Loretta (Hashman) Howell. He died November 29, 2022. He served in the US Army from 1961-1964. Most of his time was spent in the Panama Canal Zone. On May 23, 1965 he was united...
Cheyenne County sheriff on lookout for good behavior this holiday season
SIDNEY Neb.-The Cheyenne County Sheriff's office is partnering with Main Street Games in Sidney this winter in hopes of encouraging good behavior from the kids of Cheyenne County. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs and Chief Deputy Jim Bush stopped by the three-month old arcade and game shop Thursday to purchase...
Shooting takes place in Gering
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - (Press release) On Thursday December 1, 2022 Gering officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of M Street regarding a male who was making statements of self-harm. Preliminary information indicates that when officers arrived, they contacted the individual in the home. During the...
This City Will Give You a Reason Not to Fly Over Nebraska
This is the latest for our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World. Want some trivia for your next social gathering? Ask the question “Where is Scottsbluff?” and for a bonus round, “What is the topography of Nebraska?” More than likely, you will get confused glances and amused head shakes. Or you will get the response “Isn’t Nebraska just… flat?”
Firefighters respond to structure fire in rural Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF - A malfunction in an oil boiler that sparked a fire is blamed for the destruction of a rural Scottsbluff business Thursday morning. Scottsbluff Rural Fire Chief Carissa Schank says they were called to 240207 Sea Gull Road, the site of Triple C Holdings Trucking Company, at 6:51 a.m. They arrived to the structure fully engulfed flames.
Two-vehicle fatality accident involves Bayard woman
MELBETA - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal accident near Melbeta in the Nebraska Panhandle at 10:15 p.m. Thursday night. State patrol spokesman Cody Thomas says a Buick Park Avenue, driven by Syrena Parks, 25, of Bayard, was traveling eastbound on Highway 92 when Parks crossed the vehicle over the center line, striking a westbound Ford F-150, driven by Alexis Guardado, 23, of Douglas, Wyo.
Nebraska State Patrol investigating incident that led to officer shooting 53-year-old man Thursday
GERING, Neb. — The state patrol is investigating an incident that led to an officer shooting a suspect Thursday afternoon in western Nebraska. Around 12:25 p.m., Gering police officers responded to a report of a man threatening self-harm, according to the state patrol. As officers were making contact with...
New truck route proposed for Gering
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -The city of Gering is proposing to change its truck routes across the city. On Tuesday the City of Gering’s Public Safety Committee met to discus changes to the cities current ordinance for truck routes. The current ordinance has Seventh Street all the way down to M Street designated as a truck route but the proposal wants to change it just ending at U Street, which would end it before the railroad tracks before the Gering Middle school.
Former Bayard cemetery district secretary-treasurer charged with embezzlement
A former Morrill County woman is facing felony charges for embezzling from the Bayard Cemetery District when she served as its secretary-treasurer. Joyce Mick, 69, of Lincoln, will be arraigned in Morrill County District Court January 3rd on charges of theft by unlawful taking $5,000 or more and theft by unlawful taking of $1,500 to $5,000.
Alliance man sentenced to prison for lighting woman on fire, possession of LSD
24-year-old Jon Mazanec of Alliance will serve 10-15 years in prison for second degree domestic assault with a prior conviction (Class 2A Felony), third degree domestic assault with a prior conviction (Class 3A Felony), and possession of LSD (Class 4 Felony). Box Butte County District Court Judge Travis O'Gorman credited...
Unauthorized purchases on a company credit card leads to a Gering man arrested
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Mark Chrisman Trucking Company contacted Gering Police Department for unauthorized charges to their business debit card. These charges were from Walmart, Capital One, Amazon, Menards, etc. Police investigation indicated that Aaron Geiger, of Gering, was the employee that made those charges on the card. Documents stated...
Panhandle police activity, Nov. 17 - Nov. 30
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Jackknifed semi-tractor-trailer closes Sunol exit on Interstate 80
SUNOL - No injuries were reported in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 at Sunol Friday evening. The Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office reported a semi-tractor-trailer hauling walnuts jackknifed and tipped onto the passenger on the on-ramp at the Sunol exit at approximately 5:24 p.m. The exit was closed for about...
