Knoxville, TN

The Independent

Argentina vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, goals and updates as Enzo Fernandez nets own goal

Argentina play Australia at the World Cup as the knockout stage continues in Qatar. Lionel Messi will continue his quest to win the World Cup against an Australia team who defied the odds to reach the last-16, with a place in the quarter-finals now up for grabs. Netherlands defeated the USA in the early match, so the winner here will face the Dutch on Friday 9 December.Australia are looking to make history by reaching the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time, but the Socceroos have already exceeded expectations by beating Denmark and Tunisia to second...
Footwear News

The United States Has Been Eliminated From the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The United States has been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The U.S. men’s national team fell 3-1 to the Netherlands today in the round of 16 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. The Netherlands scored two goals in the first half, with one put in the back of the net by Memphis Depay and the second by Daley Blind, both on assists by Denzel Dumfries. In the second half, the U.S. would cut the lead in half with a goal by Haji Wright, but the Netherlands would further put the match away with a third goal, this time by...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Deadline

Jason Loftus Says Canada’s Oscar Entry ‘Eternal Spring’ Is “A Shared History Of A Shared Memory” – Contenders International

Crackdowns in China seem to be in the news a lot lately, making Jason Loftus’s film Eternal Spring all the more timely. The protagonist of this hybrid documentary is a brilliant Chinese artist named Daxiong, who was forced into exile because of his affiliation with a movement known as Falun Gong, a controversial New Age self-help group that became increasingly threatening to the authorities as it grew in size. In 1999, president Jiang Zemin finally outlawed the organization, leading to imprisonments and death. Speaking at Deadline’s Contenders Film: International award-season event, Loftus described the premise of the film. “It’s a mostly...
WBIR

UTK Iranian students join global rally in support of human rights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Iranian students from the University of Tennessee rallied Wednesday to support human rights. UT joined more than 100 universities around the world where students held demonstrations. These rallies are in response to a 22-year-old woman being killed in Iran. A couple of months ago, Masha Amini...
