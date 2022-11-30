Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Related
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Messi scores, Argentina beats Australia 2-1 at World Cup
Lionel Messi marked his 1,000th professional game with his first goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup to lead into the quarterfinals with a Argentina to a 2-1 win over Australia
Argentina vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, goals and updates as Enzo Fernandez nets own goal
Argentina play Australia at the World Cup as the knockout stage continues in Qatar. Lionel Messi will continue his quest to win the World Cup against an Australia team who defied the odds to reach the last-16, with a place in the quarter-finals now up for grabs. Netherlands defeated the USA in the early match, so the winner here will face the Dutch on Friday 9 December.Australia are looking to make history by reaching the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time, but the Socceroos have already exceeded expectations by beating Denmark and Tunisia to second...
The United States Has Been Eliminated From the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The United States has been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The U.S. men’s national team fell 3-1 to the Netherlands today in the round of 16 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. The Netherlands scored two goals in the first half, with one put in the back of the net by Memphis Depay and the second by Daley Blind, both on assists by Denzel Dumfries. In the second half, the U.S. would cut the lead in half with a goal by Haji Wright, but the Netherlands would further put the match away with a third goal, this time by...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
William and Kate seek to end US trip on positive note after turbulent week
Prince’s Earthshot prize ceremony will round off week in which royal family has again faced accusations of institutional racism
Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs
Russian authorities have rejected a price cap on the country's oil set by Ukraine's Western supporters and are threatening to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it
Jason Loftus Says Canada’s Oscar Entry ‘Eternal Spring’ Is “A Shared History Of A Shared Memory” – Contenders International
Crackdowns in China seem to be in the news a lot lately, making Jason Loftus’s film Eternal Spring all the more timely. The protagonist of this hybrid documentary is a brilliant Chinese artist named Daxiong, who was forced into exile because of his affiliation with a movement known as Falun Gong, a controversial New Age self-help group that became increasingly threatening to the authorities as it grew in size. In 1999, president Jiang Zemin finally outlawed the organization, leading to imprisonments and death. Speaking at Deadline’s Contenders Film: International award-season event, Loftus described the premise of the film. “It’s a mostly...
UTK Iranian students join global rally in support of human rights
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Iranian students from the University of Tennessee rallied Wednesday to support human rights. UT joined more than 100 universities around the world where students held demonstrations. These rallies are in response to a 22-year-old woman being killed in Iran. A couple of months ago, Masha Amini...
Comments / 0