The United States has been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The U.S. men’s national team fell 3-1 to the Netherlands today in the round of 16 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. The Netherlands scored two goals in the first half, with one put in the back of the net by Memphis Depay and the second by Daley Blind, both on assists by Denzel Dumfries. In the second half, the U.S. would cut the lead in half with a goal by Haji Wright, but the Netherlands would further put the match away with a third goal, this time by...

24 MINUTES AGO