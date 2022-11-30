Conway The Machine has overcome a lot in his life and rap career and isn’t being selfish with advice that may benefit others. The 40-year-old has a clear message for those who would like to leave behind their ties to the streets. “It’s definitely harder than it seems,” the Griselda rapper said during a Saturday (Nov. 26) visit to Supa Cindy’s show on 99Jamz. “It seems easy, like, ‘You famous now, you gettin’ money!’ A lot of these guys, man, they’re really outside, really tapped in. You gotta respect the code if you know what that life about. It’s codes,...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO