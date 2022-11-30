Read full article on original website
The FADER
21 Savage and Nas collaborate on “One Mic, One Gun”
Earlier this month 21 Savage was moved to stop social media chatter about him and Nas after headlines suggested he had labelled the Illmatic rapper "irrelevant" during a discussion on the Clubhouse app. Tweeting at the time, 21 wrote that he would "never disrespect Nas or any legend who paved the way for me."
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz On Nas 'Relevancy' Debate: 'Half Of [His Fans] Are Dead!'
Boosie Badazz has shared his thoughts on the ongoing debate involving Nas‘ “relevancy,” and said the Queens legend is “relevant to his fans.”. Boosie’s comments on VLADTV were spurred by claims made by 21 Savage on Clubhouse where he said he didn’t “feel” that Nas was “relevant” in rap. An argument ensued in the chatroom, and once things settled down the Slaughter Gang boss claimed the King’s Disease hitmaker isn’t relevant today, but has a “loyal” fan base and makes good music still.
TMZ.com
Boosie Badazz Dismisses Jay-Z and Nas' Musical Relevance
Boosie Badazz thinks Nas and Jay-Z's time in the spotlight is fading fast -- if not totally gone already -- but he insists he's saying that with the utmost respect!!!. The Louisiana rapper recently jumped into his favorite hot seat over at VladTV to dissect the NYC icons' careers ... on the heels of 21 Savage's viral remark that Nas is irrelevant to today's rap fans.
TMZ.com
GloRilla Reveals She Spoiled Yo Gotti's Cardi B Surprise
GloRilla and Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” collaboration is poised for a No. 1 opportunity on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop chart, and the song’s back story is all about a big surprise ... which Glo spoiled!!!. The Memphis rapper was on The Breakfast Club Tuesday when...
TMZ.com
Quentin Miller Rants Over Nas, Drake 'Ghostwriting' Accusations
Rapper Quentin Miller seems to be at his wit's end with the music industry ... and it's all over his collaborations with the likes of Nas, Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign and most infamously, Drake!!!. In a fiery IG Live rant on Tuesday, QM nearly blew a gasket reacting to...
Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release
With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
hotnewhiphop.com
La La Anthony Spills Tea On Younger Men In Her DMs: Watch
The mother of one spilled all during her stint on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. La La Anthony and her ex Carmelo were famously known as one of the original “NBA couples.” While their marriage may not have worked out, they still share a son together. Additionally, they’ve gone on to achieve huge career milestones in their respective solo endeavours.
TMZ.com
GloRilla Accused of Getting Moniece Slaughter's IG Account Deleted
“Love & Hip Hop” alum Moniece Slaughter has a skeleton's worth of bones to pick with GloRilla -- she's accusing the Memphis rapper of cutting her off from more than 1 million IG followers!!!. Following GloRilla and producer Hitkidd’s spat over “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” royalties, Moniece spoke up in...
Birdman Just Gave This Update About Rapper B.G.'s Release From Prison
For the last decade-plus, famed former Hot Boys rapper B.G. has been incarcerated in a California penitentiary. Back in his heyday, Christopher Noel Dorsey, better known as B.G. — which is an acronym for Baby Gangsta — became famous for signing to Birdman's Cash Money Records at the age of 13 in 1994. Now 42 years old, the New Orleans native has been in jail for roughly 10 years, but that may soon change.
Conway The Machine Offers Advice To Rappers With Street Ties
Conway The Machine has overcome a lot in his life and rap career and isn’t being selfish with advice that may benefit others. The 40-year-old has a clear message for those who would like to leave behind their ties to the streets. “It’s definitely harder than it seems,” the Griselda rapper said during a Saturday (Nov. 26) visit to Supa Cindy’s show on 99Jamz. “It seems easy, like, ‘You famous now, you gettin’ money!’ A lot of these guys, man, they’re really outside, really tapped in. You gotta respect the code if you know what that life about. It’s codes,...
HipHopDX.com
Bobby Shmurda Threatens NBA YoungBoy During Twitter Feud: 'I'm 2 & 0 For The Year'
NBA YoungBoy and Bobby Shmurda got into a war of words on social media on Sunday (November 27), during which Bobby threatened the Baton Rouge rapper, along with Wack 100 and Akademiks. The spat appeared to stem from Rowdy Rebel’s recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, where the...
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: Master P Opens Up About Late Rapper Soulja Slim, “He Was Our Tupac”
The legacy of Soulja Slim continues, thanks in part to his music and other artists mentioning him in their lyrics, but the newest episode of Hip Hop Homicides delves deeper into what cost him his life. Master P Discusses His Relationship With Soulja Slim. We’ve got a sneak peek exclusive...
musictimes.com
Glorilla Makes a Not-So-Subtle Dig at Usher's 'Love In This Club' Lyrics
GloRilla is making the most of her "F.N.F" banner year. giving her female fan base extremely clear directions to avoid falling in love within the club! Is this a subtle dig at one of Usher's top hit, "Love in this Club?" Or a not-so-subtle one, you might say. A stinging...
TMZ.com
GloRilla Warns Women Not to Fall for Guys in the Club
GloRilla is pushing her 'F.N.F' banner year to the limit … with very explicit instructions for her female fan base: steer clear of falling in love inside the club!!! Sorry, Usher. The Memphis rapper woozily posted a vid early Monday morning with a scathing PSA for women who fall...
iheart.com
TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post
A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
hotnewhiphop.com
Hit-Boy Details Going Broke After Working With Beyoncé, Rihanna
The rapper-producer talked about making millions, supporting his friends, and losing his money in a matter of years. Famed producer Hit-Boy has a lot of credits under his belt. However, after collaborating with Jay-Z and Kanye West for their 2012 hit “N*ggas in Paris,” he admitted that he ended up with $0 in his bank account.
HipHopDX.com
TakeOff: Lil Cam's Lawyer Denies He Shot Migos Rapper Despite Gun Charges
As TakeOff’s murder case continues to unfold, a lawyer representing rapper Lil Cam said his client did not shoot the Migos rapper despite him being slapped with weapons charges. Lil Cam (real name Cameron Joshua) was arrested in Houston, Texas on November 22 and charged with felony unlawful carry...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too $hort Drop New Single, Reveal Mount Westmore Album Tracklist
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort have linked up for a new track off their forthcoming Mount Westmore album, and it’s already shaping up to be a legendary affair. Released on Friday (December 2), the supergroup’s new single, “Activated,” finds each of the aforementioned MCs in their comfort zone as they rap over a classic West Coast beat.
thesource.com
Bow Wow Celebrates End of Latest Millenium Tour: ‘Stop Playing With Me! I’m Goated!’
Bow Wow is HIM, and don’t you forget it. The rapper just recently wrapped up the latest edition of The Millenium Tour, and while receiving a champagne shower, he wanted the world to remember he was the guy. “TOUR OVER … last show !! They hated on me i...
musictimes.com
Quentin Miller Ghostwriter for Nas? Rapper Breaks Silence Over Speculations
Quentin Miller has finally spoken out after many fans speculated that he is a ghostwriter behind Nas' album "King's Disease II." What's the truth behind all the drama?. According to Complex, the hip-hop artist is indeed credited as one of the writers on the song "The Pressure" from the album and he noted that he isn't a ghostwriter even though he wrote uncredited lyrics for Drake years ago.
