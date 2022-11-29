Read full article on original website
MYAirline Inaugurates Domestic Malaysia Service in early-Dec 2022
Malaysia’s newest scheduled carrier MYAirline yesterday (01DEC22) launched operation, initially serving key domestic routes to/from Kuala Lumpur with Airbus A320 aircraft. Based on the airline’s press release updated on 02DEC22, the airline initially operates following domestic routes under IATA code Z9. Kuala Lumpur – Kota Kinabalu eff 01DEC22...
FlyArystan Doubles Aktau – Istanbul Flights in 1Q23
FlyArystan in January 2023 plans to increase service to Turkey, as the airline schedules 2nd weekly Aktau – Istanbul nonstop flight, operated by Airbus A320 aircraft. The new service will operate on Wednesdays, effective 11JAN23. KC7625 SCO0840 – 1020IST 320 3. KC7625 SCO1300 – 1440IST 320 6.
Bangkok Airways 1Q23 Phnom Penh Service Changes
Bangkok Airways in the first quarter of 2023 is adjusting service to Cambodia, where it schedules 3 daily Bangkok – Phnom Penh flights, instead of 4 daily. Planned service reductions is in effect from 07JAN23 to 25MAR23. This route is operated by Airbus A320 aircraft. PG931 BKK0850 – 1005PNH...
Air France NS23 Minneapolis Service Adjustment
Air France in the last few weeks filed service changes to its planned Paris CDG – Minneapolis/St. Paul seasonal service in 2023. Previously scheduled to operate from 26MAR23 in 2023, the airline now plans to operate service from 01MAY23, with Boeing 777-200ER aircraft. Service is scheduled with 1 daily...
Thai VietJet Air Plans Chiang Mai – Osaka Launch in 1Q23
Thai VietJet Air in the first quarter of 2023 plans to add service to Osaka, as the airline opened reservation for Chiang Mai – Osaka Kanai nonstop flight, on board Airbus A321 aircraft. The airline plans to operate 3 weekly flights from 31JAN23. VZ822 CNX2300 – 0600+1KIX 321 246...
Air Rarotonga 2023 Tahiti Operations – 02DEC22
Air Rarotonga in the first quarter of 2023 plans to resume Tahiti service, after brief suspension during Christmas and New Year season, between 17DEC22 and 20JAN23. In 2023, the airline continues to operate Rarotonga – Papeete service once weekly, with its Saab 340 aircraft. The airline intends to add...
Air France NS23 San Francisco Frequency Changes
Air France in second half of November 2022 revised planned Paris CDG – San Francisco operation in Northern summer 2023 season. Initially listed as 17 weekly flights from 01MAY23 (19 between 13JUN23 and 25SEP23), the Skyteam member will now operate 14 weekly flights for entire summer season. AF084 CDG1045...
Virgin Atlantic Increases Austin Service From Sep 2023
Virgin Atlantic in the second half of 2023 plans to expand service on London Heathrow – Austin route, as overall service increasing from 4 to 7 weekly. Planned frequency increase will commence on 07SEP23, with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. VS231 LHR1150 – 1620AUS 789 246. VS231 LHR1200 –...
Hainan Airlines Adds Shenzhen – Tel Aviv Service From late-Nov 2022
Hainan Airlines this week resumed service to Israel, as the airline schedules Shenzhen – Tel Aviv nonstop flight, with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. First flight was operated on 29NOV22, scheduled once weekly throughout Northern winter 2022/23 season. HU743 SZX0130 – 0640TLV 789 2. HU744 TLV1450 – 0615+1SZX 789 2...
Air Connect Begins Aeroitalia Codeshare From Dec 2022
Romanian carrier Air Connect starting this month (December 2022) launches codeshare partnership with Aeroitalia, covering service between Romania and Italy. From 09DEC22, planned codeshare routes to cover following routes. Air Connect operated by Aeroitalia. Bacau – Milan Bergamo. Bacau – Rome Fiumcino. Bucharest – Florence (eff 19DEC22)
Korean Air Increases Toronto Service in Dec 2022/Jan 2023
Korean Air during Christmas and New Year period plans to increase Seoul Incheon – Toronto service, as the carrier resumes 5th weekly flight, operating on Sundays. The additional service is scheduled from 11DEC22 to 08JAN23, operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. KE073 ICN1020 – 0920YYZ 789 x24. KE074 YYZ1140...
Biman Bangladesh Airlines NW22 Sharjah Routing Changes
Biman Bangladesh Airlines since the launch of Northern winter 2022/23 season revised operation to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, as Tuesday-Wednesday service operate as Dhaka – Sylhet – Sharjah vv routing, instead of Dhaka – Sharjah – Sylhet – Dhaka triangle routing. Revised routing went into effect since 01NOV22, with 737-800.
Conviasa Schedules Nonstop Caracas – Doha Flight in Dec 2022
Conviasa in the first half of December 2022 schedules nonstop service to Qatar for the World Cup, with 2 round-trip flights scheduled. First Caracas – Doha flight will depart today (03DEC22), with Airbus A340-600 aircraft. V03830 CCS1300 – 1030+1DOH 346. 03DEC22. V03830 CCS2000 – 1730+1DOH 346. 11DEC22.
Korean Air Lists A321neo Bangkok Service in NW23
Korean Air this week filed Busan – Bangkok schedule for Northern winter 2023/24 season, effective 29OCT23. Although overall service resumption on this route remains uncertain, the airline has filed aircraft changes from 29OCT23, that would see Airbus A321neo operates 1 daily flight, instead of 737-900ER. KE2001 PUS2025 – 0030+1BKK...
Red Wings Nov/Dec 2022 International Network Additions
Red Wings in November and December 2022 continues to expand international network, including Istanbul, Izmir and Almaty. Mineralnye Vody – Istanbul eff 26NOV22 1 weekly SSJ100. WZ4655 MRV1200 – 1430IST SU9 6. WZ4656 IST0850 – 1100MRV SU9 6. Moscow Domodedovo – Izmir. eff 23DEC22 1 weekly...
China Airlines Tentatively Schedules Honolulu Service Resumption in 3Q23
China Airlines in recent schedule update tentatively revised planned service resumption to Hawaii, despite reservation remains unavailable. Recent update sees the Skyteam member tentatively lists first Taipei Taoyuan – Honolulu flight on 01JUL23, although this remains unconfirmed. The A350-900XWB aircraft is scheduled 3 times weekly. CI002 TPE1435 – 0555HNL...
Turkish Airlines Increases Panama City Service in NW23
Turkish Airlines in Northern winter 2023/24 season intends to increase Istanbul – Panama City nonstop terminator service, currently scheduled 3 times weekly. From 29OCT23, the airline plans to add 4th weekly flight, raising overall frequency from 10 to 11 weekly. Boeing 787-9 operates following schedule. TK903 IST1400 – 2015PTY...
