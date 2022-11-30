ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

247Sports

Bulldogs blow past MVSU, improve to 8-0 on the season

Mississippi State faced a mismatch on the court Saturday afternoon but there was still work to get done. The Bulldogs were able to spread out minutes to several players and rolled to an easy 82-52 victory over Mississippi Valley State at Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs were able to rest starting...
STARKVILLE, MS
lincolnparishjournal.com

Grambling pursuit ends in Ruston

A Clayton, La., man faces numerous charges after he allegedly fled from a Grambling police officer who attempted to stop him for a traffic violation. At about noon on Wednesday a Grambling PD officer saw a black Chevrolet Camaro traveling east on U.S. 80 with no visible license plate. When the officer attempted to stop the Camaro, it continued east at reckless speeds, endangering others. The suspect crossed the double yellow line, passing five vehicles causing them to run off the road almost causing a crash. Several westbound vehicles had to pull off the road to avoid being hit head on.
GRAMBLING, LA
The Center Square

Auditor finds University of Louisiana Monroe fixes student data vulnerabilities

(The Center Square) — The University of Louisiana Monroe has fixed issues with safeguarding student information highlighted in an audit last year, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report this week that "determined that management has resolved the prior-report finding related to Noncompliance with Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act Regarding Student Information Security." The LLA last year found ULM did not have a formal documented risk assessment or...
MONROE, LA
wtva.com

Biking trail proposed to replace old rail line

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Imagine a walking trail that keeps going and going for more than 90 miles. That's the idea behind the proposed C&G Rails to Trails program. The C&G line runs from Columbus to Greenville but most of it has been discontinued for years. The goal is...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
COLUMBUS, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Human remains found in Mississippi woods

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after human remains were found in woods. The remains were found in the Saltillo area on Sunday, November 21. According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies received a call about human remains being found while a person was walking in […]
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Pedestrian killed in Columbus identified

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County’s coroner has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed late Monday night, Nov. 28. Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Derrick Seals, 58, of Columbus. Seals was walking his dog when a vehicle struck him on Seventh Avenue North, the coroner...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Small aircraft crash landed in Monroe County

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A small aircraft crash landed on Highway 45 in Monroe County Thursday morning. This happened on the north side of Aberdeen. The pilot was not injured. He did not wish to be named but said he’s from North Carolina. According to Aberdeen Police, the pilot...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Bham Now

Ring in the New Year at the Tupelo NYE Party

Just two hours from Birmingham, Tupelo, Mississippi is the perfect place to ring in the New Year. Keep reading for three reasons to plan your trip today. Get ready dance the night away at the Tupelo New Year’s Eve Party. This annual event is returning with a diverse lineup of bands on two different stages in Downtown Tupelo. Held in a safe, secure environment, this party has something for all ages to celebrate the start of 2023:
TUPELO, MS
WREG

People trapped inside MS grocery during storm

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – There are reports of people entrapped inside of Malone’s Grocery in Lowndes County. WCBI, a CBS affiliate, reported crews blocked off the scene Tuesday night after a severe storm moved through the area. Emergency services and other first responders were dispatched to the scene. Authorities have not released any additional […]
mississippifreepress.org

Doug Evans, Who Tried Curtis Flowers For Murder Six Times, Loses Election

Doug Evans, the prosecutor who tried Curtis Flowers six times for murder since 1997, lost his bid for a District 5 Mississippi Circuit Court judge seat to Winona Municipal Court Judge Alan D. Lancaster in a runoff election Tuesday. In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Flowers’ sixth conviction, with...
WINONA, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police searching for July 2022 homicide suspects

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for three suspects who are wanted for a homicide that occurred on July 30, 2022, at the Oak Manor Apartments in Monroe, La. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the individuals in the pictures above, […]
MONROE, LA
247Sports

247Sports

