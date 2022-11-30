Read full article on original website
Bulldogs blow past MVSU, improve to 8-0 on the season
Mississippi State faced a mismatch on the court Saturday afternoon but there was still work to get done. The Bulldogs were able to spread out minutes to several players and rolled to an easy 82-52 victory over Mississippi Valley State at Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs were able to rest starting...
2023 Bulldog commit Zakari Tillman set for weekend visit to future home
Unfortunately, 2023 Mississippi State commitment Zakari Tillman did not get to experience the postseason in his final season at Florence High School. But that absence doesn't take away what Tillman and his teammates were able to accomplish. The 247Sports three-star linebacker saw his team finish 7-4 overall and just shy...
wcbi.com
Starkville HC Chris Jones breaks down journey prior to 6A championship battle with Brandon
Starkville head football coach Chris Jones broke down his team’s journey prior to its 6A championship battle with Brandon. WATCH:
lincolnparishjournal.com
Grambling pursuit ends in Ruston
A Clayton, La., man faces numerous charges after he allegedly fled from a Grambling police officer who attempted to stop him for a traffic violation. At about noon on Wednesday a Grambling PD officer saw a black Chevrolet Camaro traveling east on U.S. 80 with no visible license plate. When the officer attempted to stop the Camaro, it continued east at reckless speeds, endangering others. The suspect crossed the double yellow line, passing five vehicles causing them to run off the road almost causing a crash. Several westbound vehicles had to pull off the road to avoid being hit head on.
Auditor finds University of Louisiana Monroe fixes student data vulnerabilities
(The Center Square) — The University of Louisiana Monroe has fixed issues with safeguarding student information highlighted in an audit last year, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report this week that "determined that management has resolved the prior-report finding related to Noncompliance with Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act Regarding Student Information Security." The LLA last year found ULM did not have a formal documented risk assessment or...
wtva.com
Biking trail proposed to replace old rail line
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Imagine a walking trail that keeps going and going for more than 90 miles. That's the idea behind the proposed C&G Rails to Trails program. The C&G line runs from Columbus to Greenville but most of it has been discontinued for years. The goal is...
wcbi.com
BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
wtva.com
Brother and sister lose homes in Lowndes County twister
Brother and sister lose homes in Lowndes County twister. A storm destroyed Richard White's mobile home 11 years ago. He lost his second mobile home Tuesday when a tornado ripped through his neighborhood.
Human remains found in Mississippi woods
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after human remains were found in woods. The remains were found in the Saltillo area on Sunday, November 21. According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies received a call about human remains being found while a person was walking in […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 15 bridge in Ouachita and Richland Parishes closed due to hole in the bridge
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, Highway 15 bridge in Richland and Ouachita Parishes will be closed until further notice due to construction on the bridge. The bridge may be closed to repair a hole in the bridge for the remainder of the night.
wtva.com
Pedestrian killed in Columbus identified
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County’s coroner has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed late Monday night, Nov. 28. Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Derrick Seals, 58, of Columbus. Seals was walking his dog when a vehicle struck him on Seventh Avenue North, the coroner...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle accident causes traffic on US Highway 165, near ULM
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Traffic has developed on US Highway 165 near ULM. The cause of Traffic is due to a vehicle accident. One vehicle appears to be flipped upside down. We will keep you updated once more information is received.
MISSING PERSON: Monroe Police searching for missing woman
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for Misty Lane Hollis. If you know the whereabouts of Hollis, contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.
Got a warrant?: Monroe City Court in Division ‘A’ to settle outstanding warrants on December 9th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 9, 2022, at 8:15 PM, the Monroe City Court will have Amnesty Day at the courthouse located at 600 Calypso Street in Monroe, La. Individuals with outstanding warrants with the Monroe City Court in Division ‘A’ may come to court to have their matters resolved. The court will […]
wtva.com
Small aircraft crash landed in Monroe County
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A small aircraft crash landed on Highway 45 in Monroe County Thursday morning. This happened on the north side of Aberdeen. The pilot was not injured. He did not wish to be named but said he’s from North Carolina. According to Aberdeen Police, the pilot...
Bham Now
Ring in the New Year at the Tupelo NYE Party
Just two hours from Birmingham, Tupelo, Mississippi is the perfect place to ring in the New Year. Keep reading for three reasons to plan your trip today. Get ready dance the night away at the Tupelo New Year’s Eve Party. This annual event is returning with a diverse lineup of bands on two different stages in Downtown Tupelo. Held in a safe, secure environment, this party has something for all ages to celebrate the start of 2023:
People trapped inside MS grocery during storm
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – There are reports of people entrapped inside of Malone’s Grocery in Lowndes County. WCBI, a CBS affiliate, reported crews blocked off the scene Tuesday night after a severe storm moved through the area. Emergency services and other first responders were dispatched to the scene. Authorities have not released any additional […]
Monroe woman accused of giving inmate narcotics while at Ouachita Parish Courthouse
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a Black female approaching an inmate in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. According to deputies, the woman then allegedly handed a small package to the inmate who dropped the package when […]
mississippifreepress.org
Doug Evans, Who Tried Curtis Flowers For Murder Six Times, Loses Election
Doug Evans, the prosecutor who tried Curtis Flowers six times for murder since 1997, lost his bid for a District 5 Mississippi Circuit Court judge seat to Winona Municipal Court Judge Alan D. Lancaster in a runoff election Tuesday. In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Flowers’ sixth conviction, with...
Monroe Police searching for July 2022 homicide suspects
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for three suspects who are wanted for a homicide that occurred on July 30, 2022, at the Oak Manor Apartments in Monroe, La. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the individuals in the pictures above, […]
