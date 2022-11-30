Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Man detained after butane suicide threat
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A man was taken into custody after police say he walked into a gas station with butane cans strapped to him and made suicidal statements. Police said the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the gas station at 1055 Walnut St. Once officers arrived at the...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County Sheriff's Department has cut daytime patrol hours
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - "I've been here all day at the Tehama County Sheriff's office trying to get a hold of someone who can talk about staffing shortages and recent cuts to daytime patrol hours... The only problem? I'm one of the only people here," said Action News Now reporter, Lauren Cooper.
mynspr.org
Chico council seating | Deadly prison shooting | 'State of Hate'
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Dec. 2. Correctional officers Tuesday shot and killed two inmates at High Desert State Prison in Lassen County, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Authorities said the two inmates were attacking another inmate with homemade weapons when the officers intervened.
Homicide suspect and his girlfriend led detectives on car chase, crashed into patrol cars, sheriff says
OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives with the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a homicide suspect on Thursday who tried to pull a gun and knife on them after a car chase. The sheriff’s office said that officials had been looking for the suspect, 39-year-old Daniel Shamblin, after determining that he may have been […]
krcrtv.com
Two suspects identified in shooting and standoff with police in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — The two suspects involved in a shooting incident Wednesday at a Safeway in Chico, and a standoff at an apartment complex on Rancheria Ave.—19-year-old Madison Sells and 25-year-old Shawn Williamson—were arrested and booked into the Butte County Jail with no bail. According to Butte...
actionnewsnow.com
Corning Volunteer Fire Department warns people of scammers asking for credit card information
CORNING, Calif. - The Corning Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook on Friday that someone has been attempting to scam people by posing as someone from the CVFD and asking for credit card information to make a donation. CVFD says that they will never call and ask for credit card...
krcrtv.com
Oroville man arrested after murder investigation, dangerous pursuit
OROVILLE, Calif. — A 39-year-old man was has been arrested following an investigation into a fatal stabbing last Tuesday. Officials with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said the stabbing occurred on Nov. 22, near Oro Dam Blvd. and Olive Highway. Oroville police officers responded to the area and found a victim in the roadway and determined they had been stabbed. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspected murderer arrested in Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in a November murder Thursday, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office says. On Nov. 22, Oroville Police Department (OPD) officers located a victim at the intersection of Oro Dam Boulevard, and Olive Highway, who officials say appeared to have been stabbed. The victim was transported to Oroville Hospital and died shortly after arrival despite life-saving measures.
krcrtv.com
Fort Bragg man out of jail on bond arrested in Willits with stolen checkbook
WILLITS, Calif. — A Fort Bragg man out of jail after posting bond was arrested in Willits on Tuesday with a stolen checkbook. The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said Carlos Ogawa, 35, was arrested around 10:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Kawi Pl. in Willits. Deputies initially stopped Ogawa because they knew he was out of custody on bond and is court ordered to submit to a search by law enforcement.
actionnewsnow.com
DA identifies suspects in Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting
CHICO, Calif. - Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey has identified the suspects in an officer-involved shooting in Chico Wednesday afternoon. Ramsey said authorities arrested 19-year-old Madison Sells and 25-year-old Shawn Williamson. The incident began when Alcoholic and Beverage Control (ABC) agents were conducting an operation near the Safeway on...
actionnewsnow.com
2 people arrested after discovery of butane honey oil lab in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Two people were taken into custody on Thursday after officers located a butane honey oil lab and methamphetamine during the service of a search warrant in Chico. During the early morning hours of Dec. 1, agents from the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) served a search...
actionnewsnow.com
Fair View High School lockdown lifted Friday afternoon
CHICO, Calif. 3:49 P.M. UPDATE - A lockdown at Fair View High School in Chico has been lifted, according to Principal John Gunderson. Gunderson said the school was placed on lockdown at about 12:15 p.m. for about 10 minutes and again at about 1:40 p.m. for another 10 to 15 minutes.
actionnewsnow.com
Preventing card skimming after another device found in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Gridley Police found a card skimmer device on a Bank of America ATM at 1516 Highway 99 at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. This was not the first time it has happened in Butte County though. Two men stole 4,300 Chico Walmart customers' card information during a months long massive identity theft ring across six Walmart stores.
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff's first weed dispensary is finally opening
Red Bluff, Calif.- Cannabis, weed, marijuana, kush- whatever your name for it is.. it'll be available in Red Bluff Saturday, December 3rd. Action News Now spoke with the owner, Laythen Martinez about why he chose Red Bluff for Sundial Collective's third location. "There's an underserved population of people in Red...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Chico
-- CHICO, Calif. 3:21 P.M. UPDATE - The lockdowns at Chico High, Citrus Elementary, Chico Junior High and Emma Wilson were lifted at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday as police investigate a possible assault on an officer. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey told Action News Now at the scene that...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man sentenced for DUI crash that killed moped rider
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man guilty of charges stemming from a DUI crash that killed a moped driver received the maximum sentencing of 10 years in prison. In court on Friday, a judge sentenced Chase Jacobsen to 10 years in prison for a crash that killed 22-year-old Terry Nilsen on March 6.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies identify 2 killed in I-5 collision Thanksgiving night
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed after they were hit by a vehicle Thanksgiving night on Interstate 5. Deputies identified 46-year-old Lisa Bacon of Orland and 55-year-old Brian Ford of Redding. The CHP said the crash happened around...
krcrtv.com
"Emotional sentencing" ends with Chico man sentenced to 10 years for deadly DUI crash
OROVILLE, Calif. — A Chico man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday following what prosecutors described as an emotional sentencing hearing for a March crash that left one man dead. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, Chase Jacobsen, 25, of Chico, was sentenced to the...
actionnewsnow.com
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Oroville last week identified
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man who was killed in the deadly vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Oroville last week. The Coroner's Office identified 63-year-old Kenneth Parker, of Oroville, as the person who was hit and killed at the intersection of Oro Dam Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested on ID theft, drug charges in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Two men were arrested after agents found them in possession of methamphetamine, heroin and potential identity theft evidence in Chico on Tuesday, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). BINTF said it served a search warrant at an apartment on Coral Circle Way on Tuesday.
Comments / 0