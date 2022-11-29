Lance Gross Enjoys A Family Fun Day At Disneyland With Wife Rebecca And Kiddos

Give Lance Gross kudos for doing Dad duty at Disneyland this weekend!

On Sunday, November 27, Lance Gross, his wife Rebecca, and his children Berkeley and Lennon visited Disneyland Resort.

The Gross family was photographed during a delightful moment at Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. We love how Bec and Berkeley wore matching ears and Lance and Lennon went with red caps. Does your family do Disney trips? Do you guys like to match or prefer to do your own thing in terms of style? What are your favorite rides and parts of the park to explore? We hope the Gross family got a chance to check out the new Wakanda features at the Avengers Campus.

There are currently special offerings at Disney California Adventure Park as well as an art installation in Downtown Disney District that pay homage to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which will be available from the film’s release date (Nov. 11, 2022) through Jan. 8, 2023.

Downtown Disney District will display a special mural created by artist Nikkolas Smith, who previously created the art installation “King Chad.”

At Avengers Campus, guests may encounter the next warrior taking on the legendary mantle of the Black Panther. Plus, M’Baku will invite recruits at Avengers Campus to join in the all-new “The Way of the Jabari” experience.

Near the site of the Collector’s Fortress, The Black Panther Celebration Garden will honor the legacy of the Black Panther in Wakandan lore.

The Flavors of Wakanda marketplace in the Hollywood Backlot will serve traditional African dishes, while Shawarma Palace and Shawarma Palace Too will feature the Wakandan roasted pork wrap. Guests can also find Shuri’s gauntlet at select locations.