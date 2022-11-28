ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sources: Appalachian State making some staff changes

Sources tell FootballScoop that Shawn Clark is making some additional staff changes following a 6-6 season. The contracts of defensive line coach Robert Nunn and head strength coach Brad Bielaniec are not being renewed, sources tell us. Nunn joined the staff heading into the 2020 season after nearly a two-decade...
