Verona, NY

wxhc.com

Multiple Holiday Events Happening Tonight

The holiday season is in full swing and the list of holiday events planned for later this evening will bring in the holiday spirit for all. The City of Cortland will be holding their first ever “Visions of Christmas” tonight at Courthouse park, beginning at 6pm. A tree lighting will take place, including a visit from Santa at the Fire Department on Court Street. Cookies, cocoa and crafts will be available. All children will receive an ornament they can decorate that will be placed on the tree once complete.
CORTLAND, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Corning Museum fires up glass-blowing demonstration in Central NY this weekend

Corning Museum of Glass is bringing the heat to Syracuse this weekend with a live glass-blowing demonstration at the Canyon in Destiny USA. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 3 and the same on Dec. 4, mall shoppers will get to watch molten glass be transformed into masterpieces by Corning Museum of Glass master flame worker, Eric Goldschmidt. He will be operating over a 5,000-degree torch to melt rods and tubes of glass before shaping them into sculptures of fantasy.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession

It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

I Don’t Understand This Unnecessarily Pluralized CNY Dish

UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Popular craft store chain opens new Central NY location

Auburn, NY. – Michaels, a larger retailer of arts, crafts and home decor, will open its newest store Saturday in the Auburn Plaza, at 217 Grant Ave. in Auburn. The store will host a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free craft demonstrations, giveaways, local food favorites and more.
AUBURN, NY
WNYT

Missing horse in Fort Plain returns home

Thomas Dorch and Carla Locatelli’s Appaloosa horse Sage was returned to them on Saturday. Locatelli said hunters found her on New Turnpike Road. NewsChannel 13 first reported her disappearance on Nov. 11. They originally thought she broke out but there was no sign of her hooves, Locatelli told NewsChannel...
FORT PLAIN, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Camillus man dies from tree stand fall while hunting with his dad

Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down while hunting, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
CAMILLUS, NY
informnny.com

High winds lead to monstrous waves, damage along Lake Ontario

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — December 1 is considered the first day of meteorological winter, which was fitting for the North Country. A lake effect snowstorm hit parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties, leading to heavy snow accumulations on the Tug Hill Plateau and high wind gusts. On Lake...
CAPE VINCENT, NY

