Christmas Events In Utica And Rome New York You’ll Want To Check Out
It's Christmas in the valley once again, and we are talking about the Mohawk Valley of course. Both the cities of Utica and Rome have amazing events to check out this December. Both the cities of Utica and Rome have free family fun planned the same weekend. Utica has their...
wxhc.com
Multiple Holiday Events Happening Tonight
The holiday season is in full swing and the list of holiday events planned for later this evening will bring in the holiday spirit for all. The City of Cortland will be holding their first ever “Visions of Christmas” tonight at Courthouse park, beginning at 6pm. A tree lighting will take place, including a visit from Santa at the Fire Department on Court Street. Cookies, cocoa and crafts will be available. All children will receive an ornament they can decorate that will be placed on the tree once complete.
Days May Be Numbered for Family Owned Eatery in Downtown Utica
The days may be numbered for a family-owned eatery in Central New York. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop, first opened in Clinton, New York in 2020. Almost two years later, the eatery moved to Bagg's Square in Utica. But the doors could be closed in 2023. Times Are Tough.
newyorkupstate.com
Corning Museum fires up glass-blowing demonstration in Central NY this weekend
Corning Museum of Glass is bringing the heat to Syracuse this weekend with a live glass-blowing demonstration at the Canyon in Destiny USA. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 3 and the same on Dec. 4, mall shoppers will get to watch molten glass be transformed into masterpieces by Corning Museum of Glass master flame worker, Eric Goldschmidt. He will be operating over a 5,000-degree torch to melt rods and tubes of glass before shaping them into sculptures of fantasy.
Syracuse zoo announces Micron-themed names of ‘miracle’ baby elephant twins
The baby elephant twins at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo finally have names: Yaad and Tukada. The names are in the Hindi, and mean “memory” and “chip,” respectively. They were chosen in a public, online vote. The names were unexpectedly on-brand for the Micron representatives who joined...
Lowlife Abandons Dog That Had Puppies on Side of Cold CNY Road
What kind of human being leaves a dog that just had puppies on the side of a Central New York road in the freezing cold?. There needs to be a special place in Hell for people like that. This poor little momma was found at 5:30 in the morning on...
Family wants to send message to hunters after a tragic accident
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A family from Camillus is mourning the loss of their son after they say he fell from a tree stand while hunting on November 26. The family wants to send a message to hunters to practice safety while hunting. 33-year-old Michael Rinaldo and his father Mike went hunting in Weedsport the […]
Family-Friendly Holiday-themed events in Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County will be hosting a wide variety of holiday events held across the county on the weekend of December 10 and 11. The fun holiday-themed events are for all ages and range from craft fairs to tree lightings and more festive events. Families have plenty of opportunities to take […]
Photos: Inside the Nexus Center, Utica’s new $64M sports complex
The Nexus Center, a $64 million sports complex in downtown Utica, hosted its grand opening this week. It’s a 170,000-square-foot facility that will host ice hockey, box lacrosse, soccer and other field sports. There are three sheets of ice that can be converted to turf surfaces.
I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession
It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
I Don’t Understand This Unnecessarily Pluralized CNY Dish
It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
Meet the CNYSPCA Pets of the Week: Doug and Olive
“Low to the ground and fun to be around” – that’s Doug and Olive!. Two cuter dogs you cannot find! They originally came to the shelter as strays. Olive is about three years old, twenty-six pounds, and looks like a very large Boston Terrier mix. Doug is...
WKTV
Mother dog found allegedly abandoned without her puppies in Whitesboro Thursday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society is asking for the publics help as they look into who allegedly abandoned a mother dog, along the side of the road Thursday morning. The dog was found around 5:30 a.m. in a crate, with a blanket, on Clinton Street in Whitesboro....
Popular craft store chain opens new Central NY location
Auburn, NY. – Michaels, a larger retailer of arts, crafts and home decor, will open its newest store Saturday in the Auburn Plaza, at 217 Grant Ave. in Auburn. The store will host a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free craft demonstrations, giveaways, local food favorites and more.
Is this Amazon semi-truck the latest crash into the Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge is arguably most known for commercial vehicles crashing into it. On Saturday morning, NewsChannel 9 received a tip from a viewer who said another truck struck the bridge in the town of Salina. One of NewsChannel 9’s photographers was in the area and captured the video […]
In Baldwinsville, a former waterfront restaurant site becomes a DIY party venue
Baldwinsville, N. Y. — For years, a building on Paper Mill Island in the heart of Baldwinsville has hosted a series of restaurants and bars: Lake Effect, Rio Siete, The Chef and the Cook, and, most recently, Brick-n-Barrel, which closed in August. Now, you can make it anything you...
WNYT
Missing horse in Fort Plain returns home
Thomas Dorch and Carla Locatelli’s Appaloosa horse Sage was returned to them on Saturday. Locatelli said hunters found her on New Turnpike Road. NewsChannel 13 first reported her disappearance on Nov. 11. They originally thought she broke out but there was no sign of her hooves, Locatelli told NewsChannel...
Lost hunter rescued in Fulton County
Multiple fire and police agencies successfully rescued a lost hunter in Fulton County Wednesday evening.
newyorkupstate.com
Camillus man dies from tree stand fall while hunting with his dad
Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down while hunting, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
informnny.com
High winds lead to monstrous waves, damage along Lake Ontario
CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — December 1 is considered the first day of meteorological winter, which was fitting for the North Country. A lake effect snowstorm hit parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties, leading to heavy snow accumulations on the Tug Hill Plateau and high wind gusts. On Lake...
