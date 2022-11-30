PETTIS COUNTY — The Pettis County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Friday after they recovered firearms, explosive device and methamphetamine at his residence. According to a Facebook post from the Pettis County Sheriff, Jeffrey Friedley, 38, of Mora, was arrested on two counts of possession of a firearm, four counts of possession or manufacture of an explosive device, possession of a control substance, possession of a short-barreled riffle and second-degree endangering welfare of a child.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO