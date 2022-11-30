Read full article on original website
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
KOMU
Victim dies after Monday night shooting in Columbia; suspect charged with murder
COLUMBIA - The victim in Monday night's shooting in north Columbia has died, the Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday. A suspect has been charged in connection to the killing. Aaron Badolato, 34, of Columbia, was found with apparent gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of Newton Drive around 6:30 p.m....
KOMU
Iseah Jackson pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter
Iseah Jackson pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter Monday after amended information in the case led to a plea agreement. Boone County Prosecutor Roger Johnson said it doesn’t appear that Jackson, 19, was the one who shot a woman and a child in a July 2020 fireworks-related shooting.
KOMU
Father arraigned in Columbia baby's death
COLUMBIA - The father of an infant whose remains were found in a tire in 2019 appeared virtually in court Monday morning. Staffone Fountain is charged with first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse. The child’s remains were found inside a backpack, inside a tire near McKnight Tire, in August...
KOMU
Sedalia police officer injured in dog attack
SEDALIA — A Sedalia police officer was injured in a dog attack Monday after responding to a report of an active shooter. According to a release from the Sedalia Police Department, officers were dispatched around 11 a.m. in response to a report of an active shooter at 1204 S. Washington Avenue.
KOMU
Pettis County man arrested after firearms, drugs, explosives recovered at residence
PETTIS COUNTY — The Pettis County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Friday after they recovered firearms, explosive device and methamphetamine at his residence. According to a Facebook post from the Pettis County Sheriff, Jeffrey Friedley, 38, of Mora, was arrested on two counts of possession of a firearm, four counts of possession or manufacture of an explosive device, possession of a control substance, possession of a short-barreled riffle and second-degree endangering welfare of a child.
KOMU
Versailles man arrested after leading Morgan County deputies on chase
VERSAILLES — The Morgan County's Sheriffs Office said deputies arrested a Versailles man Saturday after a miles-long car chase in a stolen vehicle. Richard Rhea, 40, was arrested and charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, first-degree property damage and resisting arrest. At the time of the arrest, Rhea was on probation/parole for burglary and stealing, according to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
KOMU
Arrest made after wrong-way pursuit on Highway 63
ASHLAND - An arrest was made after a driver was caught going the wrong way on Highway 63 on Sunday morning. . According to the Ashland Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a vehicle driving the wrong way at approximately 5:45 a.m. near the north Boone County line.
KOMU
Judge allows motion to join trials for two teenagers charged in killing of 15-year-old girl
COLUMBIA - Three teenagers charged in the February killing of a 15-year-old girl appeared in court Tuesday afternoon for a motion to combine trials. Samarion Robins, Oscar Ashford and Tavan Williams-Patrick are each charged with second-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.
KOMU
Man arrested after police chase through two counties
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A man was arrested on Friday night after leading police on a 37 minute pursuit spanning two counties. According to the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to have Daniel Foreman, 35, pull over for a traffic violation at approximately 6:40 p.m. Foreman then refused...
KOMU
Deputies investigating shots fired at Alpha Phi Alpha event at Bur Oak Brewery
BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of shots fired at Bur Oak Brewery during a MU fraternity event early Sunday morning. Capt. Brian Leer with the sheriff's office said deputies responded to the call at the brewery just before 1 a.m. Sunday. According to...
KOMU
One person dead after collision with train near Sturgeon
STURGEON - A Centralia man died after a collision with a train on Saturday night. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred shortly before midnight, just east of Sturgeon. A Norfolk Southern train was headed eastbound through Boone County when the collision occurred. The motorist turned right...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Dec. 6
Police responded to a shooting in north Columbia Monday night. The Columbia Police Department said officers arrived to the 2000 block of Newton Drive around 6:30 p.m. and found an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds. First aid was applied to the victim before EMS came and transported him to...
KOMU
Columbia drops ordinance for logo trash bags. What's next for residents?
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council voted unanimously Monday night to change an ordinance which required residents to use trash bags with city logos for curbside pickup. Starting Tuesday, residents can use whichever trash bag they prefer for their garbage. Residents still need to put out their trash on their authorized...
KOMU
Pat Fowler answers question about trash ordinance on Facebook
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, December 7
Major Columbia employer MBS announces job layoffs amid shift toward digital learning. MBS Textbook Exchange, a wholesale textbook distribution company that has been in Columbia since 1909, announced Tuesday that is "reducing its workforce and reorganizing a number of roles" in its business. In an email, Carolyn Brown, the senior...
KOMU
Two minor earthquakes reported in western Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY - Two minor earthquakes were reported in western Monroe County over the past four days. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was reported Saturday around 2:19 a.m., about 3 miles southwest of Madison. It had a depth of about 656 feet. A magnitude...
KOMU
Columbia City Council approves removal of city trash bags
COLUMBIA - Columbia residents will be able to use any trash bag for curbside pickup, starting Dec. 6. This comes after the Columbia City Council voted unanimously Monday night to change the original ordinance requiring residents with curbside pickup to use trash bags with the city logo. The city of...
KOMU
COVID booster and flu vaccine clinic to take place at Derby Ridge Elementary
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools, MU Health Care and the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will host a COVID booster and flu vaccine clinic Saturday, Dec. 10. The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Derby Ridge Elementary School Gymnasium, located at 4000...
KOMU
MoDOT announces improvements planned for Highway 50/54 interchange
JEFFERSON CITY - Improvements are coming to the U.S. Route 50/U.S. Route 54 interchange in Jefferson City sometime next year, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced Monday. MoDOT said the ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 50 to eastbound U.S. Route 54 will be rehabilitated, including repairs to the bridge...
KOMU
Jefferson City Council officially recognizes historically Black 'foot district'
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Council approved a proposal Monday night to recognize an area of town known as the foot district as an official historic legacy district, the first designation of its kind for the city. "This is a big deal," said Council Member Laura Ward, who...
