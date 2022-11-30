Read full article on original website
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Crumbl Cookies opens new location in Lansing
Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based specialty cookie shop, opened a new location in Lansing this morning.Customers began waiting in line around 7:45 this morning, said Crumbl Cookies Lansing owner Andrew Lord. The other nearest locations of the cookie shop include Grand Rapids, Novi and Ann Arbor."One thing that we have noticed is that people will drive as far as Grand Rapids - that's an hour in each direction - just to get cookies," Lord said.Lansing residents Honorine Akono and Morgan Roy waited in line for almost an hour to get a box of cookies. "I love Crumbl Cookies," Akono said. "I first...
Things to Do: Soar over Lansing with My Flight Helicopter Tours
The State Capitol looks great from the ground, but very few get to see it from above. Now, you have a chance to get that rare look from the sky in a helicopter thanks to My Flight Tours.
WILX-TV
Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
lansingcitypulse.com
Lansing precinct votes on Prop 3 may be recounted
THURSDAY, Dec. 1 — All Lansing precincts may be included in a partial statewide recount of the votes cast for and against the abortion proposal in the Nov. 8 general election, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum confirmed today. The move comes as the Michigan secretary of state has been...
What's the policy of renting in Lansing?
Hi, all! Looking to relocate from NYC to Lansing in April. In NYC, they always require first and last month’s rent and a deposit (same as rent). Essentially cost of rent x3. This may be silly, but is that common in Lansing too? I’ve tried googling, but with no luck. Thanks!
What’s Happening in Lansing This Weekend? Christmas Stuff & More
It's officially the Christmas season! If you're looking for fun things to do this weekend (holiday related or not), here's what's happening around Lansing and Mid-Michigan from December 1-4, 2022. DeWitt Electric Light Parade. Get ready for the annual DeWitt Electric Light Parade this Friday night (12/2) beginning at 5:30pm...
Michigan is getting another new Cookies dispensary
The California-based cannabis company will open its newest location in Jackson
WNEM
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
Lansing community rallies around Capital City BBQ after emotional Facebook post
Capital City BBQ and Saddleback BBQ owners made an emotional Facebook post expressing the troubles Capital City BBQ has been facing, and the post has gained a lot of traction in the Lansing community.
WOOD
National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families
National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families. Michigan’s Mazi Smith faces felony weapons charge. Michigan star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who grew up in West Michigan, was arrested this week on a felony weapons charge. (Dec. 1, 2022) GRPD: Suspect dead after shootout with officers. A murder...
Detroit News
Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals
Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
Sparrow hospital strained by respiratory cases
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The emergency room is normally a pretty busy place, but Sparrow’s has been busier than usual lately. Officials said more and more people are coming for nonlife-threatening conditions and it’s pushing wait times to the limit. Instead of going to the ER For a sore throat, fever, or any other minor […]
WWMTCw
Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
A New Restaurant is Coming Soon to Williamston
If you consider yourself to be a foodie in and around the Lansing area, first of all, you've got to check out the Lansing Foodies Facebook group. They always have up-to-date knowledge about what's going on with local restaurants and the delicious food they offer. Not to mention an abundance of yummy food pics.
Jackson non-profit ready to serve this holiday season
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Brenda Hughes knows what it’s like to struggle around the holidays. She’s been there before. “When I was a little girl you know we would get used toys and that’s all my mother had and we were grateful for it,” said the Founder of Jackson Michigan Giving Back to the Community, […]
i100rocks.com
Lansing Market announces December closure
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Lansing Market will close. In a statement Tuesday, majority owner Andy Sciarabba blamed increasing competition for his decision to close the independent grocery store next month. Sciarabba added they’ve spent the last year and a half looking for a new buyer, but nothing materialized....
Former director of Lansing Diocese St. Francis Retreat Center facing charges
LANSING, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) - Criminal charges have been filed against a 70-year-old priest accused of bilking several priests out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel Thursday announced criminal charges have been filed against Father David Rosenberg, former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center, for allegedly embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from three fellow priests. Rosenberg, of Dewitt, was arraigned Thursday before Magistrate Nikki Maneval in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County. He was given a $25,000 personal recognizance bond with conditions that he is prohibited from acting as a fiduciary...
Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3
Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Fire destroys historic wooden bridge in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI -- Firefighters battled a blaze that caused severe damage to a historic wooden bridge in Shiawassee County on Saturday morning, officials said. The Newberry Road Bridge, a primarily wooden structure located about four miles southwest of Durand, was on fire as of the morning of Dec. 3, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. An announcement about the fire was posted to the department’s Facebook page at 8:24 a.m. Saturday.
Police: 1 shot, wounded in Grand Rapids
Police are investigating after one person was shot and injured early Friday.
