Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based specialty cookie shop, opened a new location in Lansing this morning.Customers began waiting in line around 7:45 this morning, said Crumbl Cookies Lansing owner Andrew Lord. The other nearest locations of the cookie shop include Grand Rapids, Novi and Ann Arbor."One thing that we have noticed is that people will drive as far as Grand Rapids - that's an hour in each direction - just to get cookies," Lord said.Lansing residents Honorine Akono and Morgan Roy waited in line for almost an hour to get a box of cookies. "I love Crumbl Cookies," Akono said. "I first...

